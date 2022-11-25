ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pontiac, MI

The Oakland Press

Holiday activities happening in metro Detroit

There’s plenty of festive holiday activities happening in the area:. • Blake’s Santa Experience: Select dates and weekends through Dec. 23, includes a train ride, visit with Santa and bonfire at Santa Stop with donuts and cider, tickets are $15.95+ each 11 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. and $18.95+ each, 6-8 p.m., Blake’s Orchard & Cider Mill, 17985 Armada Center Road, Armada. Reservations are recommended, www.blakefarms.com. Blake’s Skating Rink is open through Jan. 8, 2-7 p.m. Fridays, 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturdays-Sundays outdoor synthetic ice skating rink, surrounded by holiday décor, lights, and music, $10 per person for a 50-minute skating pass, available for purchase online or onsite, $5 for skate rental or guests can bring their own.
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Shop local during the Holiday Market at the Rust Belt Market in Ferndale

FERNDALE, Mich. (FOX 2) - A local shopping destination right in Ferndale – The Rust Belt Market. It's a place where you might just find the perfect holiday present. "The Rust Belt is an elevated flea market. We are home to over 30 shops," said Tiffany Best, co-owner of The Rust Belt Market. "We have a creative vibe in here; very eclectic, curated collections."
FERNDALE, MI
The Oakland Press

45th annual Potters Market returns to Southfield after 2-year hiatus

Just in time for holiday shopping, the 45th annual Potters Market — the largest pottery sale of its kind in the country — is back after a two-year COVID-19 hiatus. The event will host more than 125 artists at The Southfield Pavilion, 26000 Evergreen Rd., in Southfield Thursday through Sunday, Dec. 1-4.
SOUTHFIELD, MI
The Oakland Press

Two hurt in Rochester Hills fire

Two Rochester Hills firefighters suffered undisclosed injuries during a two-alarm fire in a Rochester Hills neighborhood Saturday morning. Their injuries were non-life threatening, said Fire Chief Sean Canto, and they went to Ascension Providence Rochester for evaluation and treatment. Rochester Hills firefighters were called to the 800 block Quarry Drive...
ROCHESTER HILLS, MI
The Oakland Press

Pontiac groups team up to distribute donated items

One way the Ascend Foundation is brightening the holidays for area residents is with a giveaway set for Sunday, Nov. 27, at the Pontiac Academy of Excellence. Ascend Foundation’s president and CEO, Kaino Phillips, said his group teamed up with the Pontiac Collective Impact Partnership. They were able to get thousands of new items donated for a giveaway. It’s a first time attempt at this type of large-scale effort, he said, calling it the Ascend Foundations first Day of Giving.
PONTIAC, MI
Kalamazoo Gazette

Michigan candy store to donate 10% of Saturday sales to animal shelter

ANN ARBOR, MI -- A Michigan candy store will be teaming up area animal rescues this Saturday, donating a portion of its sales to the cause. Rocket Fizz will be donating 10% of all sales made across its three locations on Saturday, Nov. 26, known as Small Business Saturday, to animal shelters in each area. Small Business Saturday is a shopping holiday meant to encourage people to purchase from small, independently owned businesses.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Joe Mertens

This Huge Flea Market in Michigan is a Must-Visit

Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Going to your local flea market can be a great way to spend your day. There's always something cool to find and for a great deal too! You never know what kind of unique items you'll be able to discover.
ROMULUS, MI
The Ann Arbor News

Retailers at Ann Arbor's Briarwood Mall say Black Friday has slowed down compared to past years

ANN ARBOR, MI -- As shoppers check out the latest Black Friday deals, retailers in Briarwood Mall are noticing some trends during one of the busiest shopping days of the year. Briarwood Mall, located at 100 Briarwood Circle in Ann Arbor, opened its doors to customers at 6 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 25, and will continue to bring Black Friday deals until 9 p.m.
ANN ARBOR, MI
bridgedetroit.com

Warming centers are available in Detroit: Where to find them

Warming centers are available for Detroiters who need a reprieve from cold temperatures. There are three locations open through March 31 for those experiencing homelessness, according to the the City of Detroit, which is working with two nonprofits to operate the centers. While the number of people in emergency shelters in Detroit, Highland Park and Hamtramck is below pre-pandemic levels, their length of stay has ticked up, according to the Homeless Action Network of Detroit, or HAND.
DETROIT, MI
The Oakland Press

Catch gender-bending 'Christmas Carol' at Meadow Brook

When Scrooge encounters the Spirit of Christmas Present, he’ll be facing a woman, and not a man, in Meadow Brook Theatre’s production of “A Christmas Carol,” which runs through Dec. 24 at the theatre in Rochester Hills. “They are breaking gender roles,” said Tamara Della Anderson...
ROCHESTER HILLS, MI
bridgedetroit.com

Stitching together a quilting business in Nardin Park

A once abandoned garage in the Nardin Park neighborhood is now a business storefront, filled with colorful, custom-made quilts by Umi’s Comfort. A quilt constructed with old socks on a blue fabric with waves hangs on the wall of the store on Petoskey Avenue. Hand woven rope bowls sit on a shelf. Nearby, is a sparkly green-tiled shower for hand washing quilts. The small shop is warm from an electric fireplace on one wall. The floors are new hardwood. Fabrics and thread are tucked into every corner.
DETROIT, MI
The Oakland Press

Novi teens help St. Clair Shores charity

Big Family of Michigan in St. Clair Shores has some pretty packages to hand out to foster children this Christmas, thanks to some big-hearted students from Detroit Catholic Central High School in Novi. “Being able to help these kids have an enjoyable Christmas makes life more enjoyable for me,” said...
NOVI, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Here are the 3 winners of $500 Somerset Collection gift cards from 2022 America's Thanksgiving Parade

DETROIT – Three lucky winners are getting hundreds of dollars to spend, plus an appointment with a personal stylist, at Somerset Collection this Thanksgiving!. During our 2022 broadcast of America’s Thanksgiving Parade presented by Gardner White, we announced the winners of three $500 Somerset Collection gift cards, which come with one appointment with a personal stylist! A $2,000 Somerset Collection gift card was also given away.
DETROIT, MI

