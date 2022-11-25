Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Huge Flea Market in Michigan is a Must-VisitJoe MertensRomulus, MI
Detroit Police Commissioners Blame Each Other Over Failure to Legally Fill Two Key PositionsNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Detroit, MI
MI Hindus give back to the CommunityRajender SandadiDetroit, MI
Longstanding Salvation Army Store to Permanently Close on November 26Joel EisenbergTaylor, MI
4 Great Seafood Places in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Related
The Oakland Press
Holiday activities happening in metro Detroit
There’s plenty of festive holiday activities happening in the area:. • Blake’s Santa Experience: Select dates and weekends through Dec. 23, includes a train ride, visit with Santa and bonfire at Santa Stop with donuts and cider, tickets are $15.95+ each 11 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. and $18.95+ each, 6-8 p.m., Blake’s Orchard & Cider Mill, 17985 Armada Center Road, Armada. Reservations are recommended, www.blakefarms.com. Blake’s Skating Rink is open through Jan. 8, 2-7 p.m. Fridays, 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturdays-Sundays outdoor synthetic ice skating rink, surrounded by holiday décor, lights, and music, $10 per person for a 50-minute skating pass, available for purchase online or onsite, $5 for skate rental or guests can bring their own.
fox2detroit.com
Shop local during the Holiday Market at the Rust Belt Market in Ferndale
FERNDALE, Mich. (FOX 2) - A local shopping destination right in Ferndale – The Rust Belt Market. It's a place where you might just find the perfect holiday present. "The Rust Belt is an elevated flea market. We are home to over 30 shops," said Tiffany Best, co-owner of The Rust Belt Market. "We have a creative vibe in here; very eclectic, curated collections."
The Oakland Press
45th annual Potters Market returns to Southfield after 2-year hiatus
Just in time for holiday shopping, the 45th annual Potters Market — the largest pottery sale of its kind in the country — is back after a two-year COVID-19 hiatus. The event will host more than 125 artists at The Southfield Pavilion, 26000 Evergreen Rd., in Southfield Thursday through Sunday, Dec. 1-4.
The Oakland Press
Two hurt in Rochester Hills fire
Two Rochester Hills firefighters suffered undisclosed injuries during a two-alarm fire in a Rochester Hills neighborhood Saturday morning. Their injuries were non-life threatening, said Fire Chief Sean Canto, and they went to Ascension Providence Rochester for evaluation and treatment. Rochester Hills firefighters were called to the 800 block Quarry Drive...
EXPO Michigan Marketplace celebrates opening weekend at Lakeside Mall
The annual EXPO Michigan Marketplace is officially off and running at Lakeside Mall for the 2022 holiday season. Now in its 11th year, the EXPO is equal parts entrepreneur exhibition, small business fair and crafters marketplace.
Hershey Shoes in Garden City is selling iconic carousel
Before Hershey Shoes closes, it has one last thing to sell. A rare merry-go-round that dates to the 1970s is going up for auction. The play set, known as...
The Oakland Press
Pontiac groups team up to distribute donated items
One way the Ascend Foundation is brightening the holidays for area residents is with a giveaway set for Sunday, Nov. 27, at the Pontiac Academy of Excellence. Ascend Foundation’s president and CEO, Kaino Phillips, said his group teamed up with the Pontiac Collective Impact Partnership. They were able to get thousands of new items donated for a giveaway. It’s a first time attempt at this type of large-scale effort, he said, calling it the Ascend Foundations first Day of Giving.
Michigan candy store to donate 10% of Saturday sales to animal shelter
ANN ARBOR, MI -- A Michigan candy store will be teaming up area animal rescues this Saturday, donating a portion of its sales to the cause. Rocket Fizz will be donating 10% of all sales made across its three locations on Saturday, Nov. 26, known as Small Business Saturday, to animal shelters in each area. Small Business Saturday is a shopping holiday meant to encourage people to purchase from small, independently owned businesses.
Non-profit that donates everyday items to kids in need is in need of donations
Oakland County Foster Closet allows kids in Michigan's foster care system to shop for new or gently used everyday items free of charge. But the need is growing and funding is dwindling.
This Huge Flea Market in Michigan is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Going to your local flea market can be a great way to spend your day. There's always something cool to find and for a great deal too! You never know what kind of unique items you'll be able to discover.
Retailers at Ann Arbor’s Briarwood Mall say Black Friday has slowed down compared to past years
ANN ARBOR, MI -- As shoppers check out the latest Black Friday deals, retailers in Briarwood Mall are noticing some trends during one of the busiest shopping days of the year. Briarwood Mall, located at 100 Briarwood Circle in Ann Arbor, opened its doors to customers at 6 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 25, and will continue to bring Black Friday deals until 9 p.m.
As waitlists grow, Washtenaw County child care centers seek staff to meet demand
CHELSEA, MI - The unique half-wall structure that cuts across the middle of Chelsea’s Mudpies and Lullabies gives those working inside the child care center a bird’s eye view into each of its age-specific areas, where children are watched over with state-required staff-to-child ratios. The child care center...
Traffic watch: Road construction round-up for Washtenaw County, Nov. 27
ANN ARBOR, MI -- There are a handful of construction projects in Washtenaw County that could impact commute times, traffic and road closures this week. East University Avenue: The road between South University Avenue and Willard Street will close starting at 7 a.m. Thursday, Dec 1, to create a work zone to reconfigure a towner crane.
New museum exhibit features 7,000 vintage Christmas ornaments
The Miniature Moments exhibit opened on November 20th with Christmas tree decor from the Hallmark company. Some of the ornaments date back to 1973 when the company first began producing them.
fox2detroit.com
Detroit philanthropist gives away 2,100 circus tickets so children can enjoy free show
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Thousands of children were able to enjoy a free circus show thanks to a Detroit philanthropist. "We came here to have some fun and see some live performances." Horatio Williams, teaming up with several corporate sponsors, gave away 2,100 tickets to the Universoul Circus’ Thanksgiving Day...
bridgedetroit.com
Warming centers are available in Detroit: Where to find them
Warming centers are available for Detroiters who need a reprieve from cold temperatures. There are three locations open through March 31 for those experiencing homelessness, according to the the City of Detroit, which is working with two nonprofits to operate the centers. While the number of people in emergency shelters in Detroit, Highland Park and Hamtramck is below pre-pandemic levels, their length of stay has ticked up, according to the Homeless Action Network of Detroit, or HAND.
The Oakland Press
Catch gender-bending ‘Christmas Carol’ at Meadow Brook
When Scrooge encounters the Spirit of Christmas Present, he’ll be facing a woman, and not a man, in Meadow Brook Theatre’s production of “A Christmas Carol,” which runs through Dec. 24 at the theatre in Rochester Hills. “They are breaking gender roles,” said Tamara Della Anderson...
bridgedetroit.com
Stitching together a quilting business in Nardin Park
A once abandoned garage in the Nardin Park neighborhood is now a business storefront, filled with colorful, custom-made quilts by Umi’s Comfort. A quilt constructed with old socks on a blue fabric with waves hangs on the wall of the store on Petoskey Avenue. Hand woven rope bowls sit on a shelf. Nearby, is a sparkly green-tiled shower for hand washing quilts. The small shop is warm from an electric fireplace on one wall. The floors are new hardwood. Fabrics and thread are tucked into every corner.
The Oakland Press
Novi teens help St. Clair Shores charity
Big Family of Michigan in St. Clair Shores has some pretty packages to hand out to foster children this Christmas, thanks to some big-hearted students from Detroit Catholic Central High School in Novi. “Being able to help these kids have an enjoyable Christmas makes life more enjoyable for me,” said...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Here are the 3 winners of $500 Somerset Collection gift cards from 2022 America’s Thanksgiving Parade
DETROIT – Three lucky winners are getting hundreds of dollars to spend, plus an appointment with a personal stylist, at Somerset Collection this Thanksgiving!. During our 2022 broadcast of America’s Thanksgiving Parade presented by Gardner White, we announced the winners of three $500 Somerset Collection gift cards, which come with one appointment with a personal stylist! A $2,000 Somerset Collection gift card was also given away.
Comments / 0