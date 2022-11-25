Rising interest rates have upended Baton Rouge’s home sales market; ‘Now it won’t be so easy’

Read full article on original website
Tire recycler proposed in Baton Rouge claims it has the economics to aggressively pursue blight
More than three years ago, businesswoman Diane Baum stepped into a then-contentious debate over the cost of a proposed Baton Rouge city-parish tire shredder and offered to run it free-of-charge, after upfront costs, just for the right to the waste tires. Though the Metro Council agreed to let Baum do...
How deep did the 2016 flood get in your neighborhood? New online maps will show you.
A first-of-its-kind interactive map shows the sheer scale of the 2016 floods that devastated the Baton Rouge region. The online tool, created after years of work by the Amite River Basin Commission, shows how the floods swamped land stretching across more than 67 miles, from as far north as the Mississippi state line to as far south as the swampy fringes of northern Convent, along La. 3125.
Holiday travel causing backups in Baton Rouge area
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) said drivers should expect heavier than normal traffic in the Baton Rouge area due to holiday travel. Officials said I-10, I-12, and I-110 could all be affected by the extra vehicles on the road. Please be careful.
How did Bayou Teche get its name? It's a long and winding tale.
People often take the names of rivers and bayous for granted but some of them — Bayou Teche, for example — have a long and interesting history behind their names. That’s why James Ledbetter asked the question: How did Bayou Teche get its name?. Ledbetter lives in...
Southern’s Agricultural Research department invites residents to talk medical marijuana
The Southern University Agricultural Research department stopped in New Orleans to talk medical marijuana on Friday.
Baton Rouge public schools likely not identifying many children with disabilities
The East Baton Rouge Parish school system currently educates about 4,000 children with disabilities, roughly 10% of the students in the district. A team of outside educators, however, say that number is well below both the state and the nation, suggesting that hundreds, even thousands of children in Baton Rouge are not getting the help they need.
Top 7 Best Christmas Towns in Louisiana
Here are the top 7 best Christmas towns to visit in Louisiana.
Black Friday in-store hours for shoppers
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - If you’re going shopping for deals on Black Friday, store times will vary. Most stores will be open for Black Friday, but there are also online deals for those who would like to avoid the crowd. For shoppers who would rather go in-store for...
Ordinance creates new avenue to address 'slumlords,' blighted properties in Baton Rouge
The owners of deteriorating buildings in Baton Rouge now face a city-parish armed with a new tool to address properties that are deemed hazards to the public. The Metro Council earlier this month adopted the International Property Maintenance Code for residential properties, a model code that establishes minimum standards for structural conditions, lighting, ventilation, sanitation, and fire safety of residential and commercial properties.
Day trip: Denham Springs
There are a variety of fun things to do on the outskirts of Baton Rouge. One of the main highlights is the Denham Springs Antique Village, located on North Range Avenue between Railroad Avenue and Centerville Street, in Denham Springs, Louisiana. This cultural district is less than a 20-minute drive away.
Lawsuit: BREC at odds with East Baton Rouge sheriff over tax payments
For the past 30 years, the East Baton Rouge sheriff has served as a provisional collector of the parish’s property tax proceeds, taking in the payments then disbursing them to 40 government agencies that levy tariffs. Since at least 1989, it’s been the top lawman’s practice to skim off...
FBI investigating suspicious flyers sent to multiple Baton Rouge businesses in Coursey Boulevard area
Local and federal officials are investigating after three bank employees went to the hospital Monday morning after touching flyers left in a night dropbox.
Around Livingston for Nov. 30, 2022
Holidays have returned to what feels more like normal after the pandemic. Lots of churches, towns and cities are hosting parades and festivals. We'd love to run your photos of those and of your own holiday celebrations. Send the photos to livingston@theadvocate.com along with names of people in the photos...
Lafayette Travel's President & CEO Ben Berthelot strives to better the Acadiana community through tourism
Ben Berthelot is president and CEO of Lafayette Travel, whose job is to promote Lafayette and its surrounding area to tourists worldwide. But even more important to Berthelot is contributing to the overall economic health of the parish and region through tourism promotion. Lafayette Travel was founded in 1974, funded through a 4% occupancy tax, and focuses not only on bringing in conventions but also attracting youth sports.
49th Annual Bayou Classic Events, Notes, and Facts
The 49th Annual Bayou Classic is ready to kickoff for the Southern Jaguars and Grambling State Tigers.
Political hopefuls in Louisiana sparring on I-10
(The Center Square) – Criticism of the Department of Transportation and Development’s plans for Interstate 10 by Attorney General Jeff Landry is getting pushback from DOTD Secretary Shawn Wilson. Landry recently called on DOTD officials to provide more information about plans to reduce the number of travel lanes...
Letters: Cuts to Medicare providers hurt patients
In 1974, Teche Action Clinic was the first community health center to open its doors in Louisiana, to serve migrant sugar cane farm workers, and later, families living in fishing and bayou communities. As with all people in this state, there is a high incidence of heart disease, obesity, cancer,...
Review: My Southern Family Christmas shines with Louisiana holiday spirit
If you're looking for lots of Louisiana culture mixed with the magic of Christmas, grab a cup of coffee and some beignets and check out the Hallmark Channel's My Southern Family Christmas. Ascension Parish residents will recognize familiar settings as scenes were filmed at the Cajun Village and Coffee House...
Tornado seen over Paradis; residents of multiple parishes warned to take shelter
Residents of most of St. Charles, Jefferson, Washington and St. Tammany parishes were encouraged to take shelter Saturday afternoon when weather forecasters confirmed a tornado over Paradis. The tornado warning was issued initially until 2:45 p.m., for a twister moving northeasterly toward Hahnville at 30 mph. Interstate 10 between mile...
Sitting Judge proposes project to address gun violence in Greater Baton Rouge
Over the past few weeks, Chief Judge Don Johnson has been proposing to a group of elected officials, community members, representatives of organizations, and the business community a pilot project dedicated to ensuring a safer Greater Baton Rouge which respects the constitutional rights of everyone arrested for a gun violence crime in our parish.
