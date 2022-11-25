Read full article on original website
Related
Rachel Weisz Allegedly Dropped Out of ‘The Mummy 3’ Because Her Character Got ‘Old’
'The Mummy' fans didn't show up when Rachel Weisz left the franchise as Evelyn. Apparently, her reason for not signing on had to do with her character's age.
Steven Spielberg Says Filmmakers Were Thrown “Under the Bus” by Warner Bros.’ HBO Max Strategy
The director discussed the state of the theatrical experience and reflected on films that "were suddenly relegated to, in this case, HBO Max." Steven Spielberg might be open to making a film for a streaming service in the future, but it sounds like he would want it to be on his terms.
wrestlinginc.com
Ricky Steamboat Recalls Working With A Young Triple H In WCW
Predicting the next superstar in wrestling is never an easy feat, but Ricky Steamboat knew he was in the presence of a future great when he encountered a young and unknown wrestler working under the ring name Jean-Paul Lévesque. In an exclusive interview with Wrestling Inc. Senior News Editor...
ComicBook
New Alien Film Reportedly Finds Its Lead
Actress Cailee Spaeny is reportedly in talks to star in the new Alien movie that is being directed by Fede Alvarez (Evil Dead, Don't Breathe). The report states Cailee Spaeny has been "the top choice for the lead role for some time, following several meetings with producers and Alvarez," whereas other casting choices have been a "process." So it sounds like the studio and director definitely want her. Cailee Spaeny's roles have included The First Lady TV series, HBO's Mare of Easttown, Alex Garland's FX series Devs, the direct sequel The Craft: Legacy, the ensemble film Bad Times at the El Royale starring Chris Hemsworth, Jeff Bridges, Dakota Johnson, Cynthia Ervo and Jon Hamm.
Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special reveals what happened to forgotten Marvel character
A throwaway line in The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special has revealed the fate of a minor MCU character.The special, released on Disney Plus on Friday 25 November, is set after the events of Thor: Love and Thunder and sees Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Dave Bautista, Bradley Cooper and Vin Diesel reprise their roles from Guardians of the Galaxy.James Gunn, who directed the first two films in the Guardians of the Galaxy series, as well as the forthcoming Vol 3, returned to direct the festive-themed special.Minor spoilers follow for the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special...The line in...
Angela Bassett Admits It Was "Very Scary" To Hear About Queen Ramonda’s Arc In "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever"
"I was like, 'Ryan, what are you doing? Why?'" Angela Bassett said in a recent interview about the Black Panther sequel.
thedigitalfix.com
Why Matt Damon turned down over $280 million to star in Avatar
Matt Damon, with over 90 acting credits to his name, has starred in many franchises over the years – be it the Jason Bourne spy movies, or even as a cameo in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. However, that doesn’t mean that the actor takes every project that heads his way. In fact, there was one huge IP the star ended up turning down – James Cameron’s Avatar.
‘Wakanda Forever’ Star Angela Bassett Could Be the First Oscar-Nominated Actor From the Marvel Cinematic Universe
Don’t call “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” just another comic book movie. Helmed by Ryan Coogler, the sequel to the 2019 best picture nominee delivers a wrenching story of grief and reclamation, as the family of T’Challa — played by the late Chadwick Boseman — adjusts to a world coping with his death. At the center of the saga is Angela Bassett as Ramonda, the queen mother of Wakanda, who carries the devastating loss of her child with stunning resolve. Bassett’s ferocious work will undoubtedly descend upon a wide-open Oscar race for best supporting actress. An Oscar-size crater was created in the category...
wrestlinginc.com
Mandy Rose Wants A Match With This WWE Hall Of Famer
Mandy Rose has been the "NXT" Women's Champion since October 26, 2021 — making her just the third woman to hold a title continuously for a full year. She retained her title on the November 15 episode of "NXT," outlasting Alba Fyre in a Last Woman Standing Match, albeit with a little bit of help from Isla Dawn. Still, she is the longest-reigning "NXT" Women's Champion in history and isn't looking to slow down anytime soon. On that episode, though, some may say she made her entrance dressed similarly to how WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Bella used to present — so much so that the Bella twins even responded to it. And while the champ doesn't see it that way, she always knew the internet was going to go there.
Glass Onion: Daniel Craig says he doesn’t want fans ‘to get politically hung up’ on Benoit Blanc’s sexuality
Daniel Craig has said he doesn’t want to make “a song and dance” about his character’s queerness in Glass Onion.The Knives Out sequel – titled Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery – was released in cinemas on 23 November for a one-week run before it arrives on Netflix on 23 December.In it, Craig reprises his role as sleuth Benoit Blanc who director Rian Johnson has confirmed is queer.The film features a particular scene that suggests Blanc is living with a man.In a new interview with Deadline, Craig addressed the topic of his character’s sexuality.“The less of a song and...
Top Gun: Maverick’s Director Reveals Which Scene From The Tom Cruise Sequel Was The Hardest To Film
Top Gun: Maverick director reveals which scene in the high-flying movie was the hardest to get.
Letitia Wright Blasts The Hollywood Reporter For Story About Actors With 'Personal Baggage'
The "Wakanda Forever" star called the article a "personal vendetta towards me."
wegotthiscovered.com
A star-studded thriller that died a horrible death at the box office wins new converts to its streaming cult
All the talent in the world, not to mention enthusiastic reviews from critics, is enough to guarantee box office success, something that the sorely underrated and unfairly overlooked Bad Times at the El Royale discovered to its detriment after hitting theaters in October of 2018. Backed by a pulsating score...
wrestlinginc.com
Two Legends Helped Shape Mandy Rose's WWE Character
Long before she became one of WWE's most "toxic" villains as "NXT" Women's Champion, and even before her main roster ascent with Absolution, Mandy Rose arrived at WWE with good intentions and a "nice" demeanor. "The Golden Goddess" first participated in the company's most recent edition of "Tough Enough," alongside a cast full of WWE hopefuls in mid-2015. Mandy Rose — real name Amanda Saccomanno — initially emerged as a charming and kind character, but later took a different approach.
wrestlinginc.com
Shawn Spears Comments On Wife Cassie Lee's Wrestling Future
Cassie Lee and Shawn Spears are prioritizing parenthood, which Spears revealed recently. In August, the wrestling couple unveiled a major life update to the world, with the announcement of Cassie's pregnancy. The duo will soon welcome a baby boy to the world, and they will subsequently shift their focus to...
'The Walking Dead' star thinks fans will get to see her 'Eternals' character again in the Marvel Cinematic Universe
On "The Walking Dead" red carpet, Insider asked Marvel stars Lauren Ridloff and Cailey Fleming if we may see them again in the MCU.
'Black Panther' Dora Milaje actor Janeshia Adams-Ginyard says she found out her character's name from fans
Adams-Ginyard told Insider that she learned her Dora Milaje character's name through the credits of "The Falcon and The Winter Soldier."
10 superhero movies that are better than the Marvel Cinematic Universe
Disney and Marvel Studios might dominate the box office, but here are 10 superhero movies better than the films in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
wrestlinginc.com
Austin Theory Reveals Why His Character Had To Evolve
As Ecclesiastes says, "to everything, there is a season," and the season of the "goofball" is over for Austin Theory. "I can't take selfies forever and be a goofball," the new United States Champion told "BT Sports." After failing to cash in his Money in the Bank briefcase Austin Theory has become far more aggressive.
Daniel Craig movies: 13 greatest films ranked from worst to best [PHOTOS]
British actor Daniel Craig recently appeared on Broadway in “Macbeth” opposite Ruth Negga as his queen. He was first bitten by the acting bug at the age of six, when he made his debut in a primary school production of the musical “Oliver.” As an adult, Craig would initially be hired for supporting roles on the big screen. But he would eventually headline a major franchise – namely, the 007 films. On October 14, 2005 MGM and Sony Pictures announced in London that Craig would take over the James Bond series with his first film being 2006’s “Casino Royale.” The action...
Comments / 0