Ricky Steamboat Recalls Working With A Young Triple H In WCW

Predicting the next superstar in wrestling is never an easy feat, but Ricky Steamboat knew he was in the presence of a future great when he encountered a young and unknown wrestler working under the ring name Jean-Paul Lévesque. In an exclusive interview with Wrestling Inc. Senior News Editor...
New Alien Film Reportedly Finds Its Lead

Actress Cailee Spaeny is reportedly in talks to star in the new Alien movie that is being directed by Fede Alvarez (Evil Dead, Don't Breathe). The report states Cailee Spaeny has been "the top choice for the lead role for some time, following several meetings with producers and Alvarez," whereas other casting choices have been a "process." So it sounds like the studio and director definitely want her. Cailee Spaeny's roles have included The First Lady TV series, HBO's Mare of Easttown, Alex Garland's FX series Devs, the direct sequel The Craft: Legacy, the ensemble film Bad Times at the El Royale starring Chris Hemsworth, Jeff Bridges, Dakota Johnson, Cynthia Ervo and Jon Hamm.
Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special reveals what happened to forgotten Marvel character

A throwaway line in The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special has revealed the fate of a minor MCU character.The special, released on Disney Plus on Friday 25 November, is set after the events of Thor: Love and Thunder and sees Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Dave Bautista, Bradley Cooper and Vin Diesel reprise their roles from Guardians of the Galaxy.James Gunn, who directed the first two films in the Guardians of the Galaxy series, as well as the forthcoming Vol 3, returned to direct the festive-themed special.Minor spoilers follow for the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special...The line in...
Why Matt Damon turned down over $280 million to star in Avatar

Matt Damon, with over 90 acting credits to his name, has starred in many franchises over the years – be it the Jason Bourne spy movies, or even as a cameo in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. However, that doesn’t mean that the actor takes every project that heads his way. In fact, there was one huge IP the star ended up turning down – James Cameron’s Avatar.
‘Wakanda Forever’ Star Angela Bassett Could Be the First Oscar-Nominated Actor From the Marvel Cinematic Universe

Don’t call “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” just another comic book movie. Helmed by Ryan Coogler, the sequel to the 2019 best picture nominee delivers a wrenching story of grief and reclamation, as the family of T’Challa — played by the late Chadwick Boseman — adjusts to a world coping with his death. At the center of the saga is Angela Bassett as Ramonda, the queen mother of Wakanda, who carries the devastating loss of her child with stunning resolve. Bassett’s ferocious work will undoubtedly descend upon a wide-open Oscar race for best supporting actress. An Oscar-size crater was created in the category...
Mandy Rose Wants A Match With This WWE Hall Of Famer

Mandy Rose has been the "NXT" Women's Champion since October 26, 2021 — making her just the third woman to hold a title continuously for a full year. She retained her title on the November 15 episode of "NXT," outlasting Alba Fyre in a Last Woman Standing Match, albeit with a little bit of help from Isla Dawn. Still, she is the longest-reigning "NXT" Women's Champion in history and isn't looking to slow down anytime soon. On that episode, though, some may say she made her entrance dressed similarly to how WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Bella used to present — so much so that the Bella twins even responded to it. And while the champ doesn't see it that way, she always knew the internet was going to go there.
Glass Onion: Daniel Craig says he doesn’t want fans ‘to get politically hung up’ on Benoit Blanc’s sexuality

Daniel Craig has said he doesn’t want to make “a song and dance” about his character’s queerness in Glass Onion.The Knives Out sequel – titled Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery – was released in cinemas on 23 November for a one-week run before it arrives on Netflix on 23 December.In it, Craig reprises his role as sleuth Benoit Blanc who director Rian Johnson has confirmed is queer.The film features a particular scene that suggests Blanc is living with a man.In a new interview with Deadline, Craig addressed the topic of his character’s sexuality.“The less of a song and...
Two Legends Helped Shape Mandy Rose's WWE Character

Long before she became one of WWE's most "toxic" villains as "NXT" Women's Champion, and even before her main roster ascent with Absolution, Mandy Rose arrived at WWE with good intentions and a "nice" demeanor. "The Golden Goddess" first participated in the company's most recent edition of "Tough Enough," alongside a cast full of WWE hopefuls in mid-2015. Mandy Rose — real name Amanda Saccomanno — initially emerged as a charming and kind character, but later took a different approach.
Shawn Spears Comments On Wife Cassie Lee's Wrestling Future

Cassie Lee and Shawn Spears are prioritizing parenthood, which Spears revealed recently. In August, the wrestling couple unveiled a major life update to the world, with the announcement of Cassie's pregnancy. The duo will soon welcome a baby boy to the world, and they will subsequently shift their focus to...
Austin Theory Reveals Why His Character Had To Evolve

As Ecclesiastes says, "to everything, there is a season," and the season of the "goofball" is over for Austin Theory. "I can't take selfies forever and be a goofball," the new United States Champion told "BT Sports." After failing to cash in his Money in the Bank briefcase Austin Theory has become far more aggressive.
Daniel Craig movies: 13 greatest films ranked from worst to best [PHOTOS]

British actor Daniel Craig recently appeared on Broadway in “Macbeth” opposite Ruth Negga as his queen. He was first bitten by the acting bug at the age of six, when he made his debut in a primary school production of the musical “Oliver.” As an adult, Craig would initially be hired for supporting roles on the big screen. But he would eventually headline a major franchise – namely, the 007 films. On October 14, 2005 MGM and Sony Pictures announced in London that Craig would take over the James Bond series with his first film being 2006’s “Casino Royale.” The action...

