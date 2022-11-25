ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
NBC San Diego

UK Property Demand Slides 44% After Market-Rocking Mini-Budget, Study Shows

Demand for U.K. residential properties nearly halved year-on-year in the four weeks to Nov. 20 following the government's chaotic budget, property website Zoopla found. New sales fell 28% over the period. Zoopla's report said current dynamics were a "shake-out rather than a pre-cursor to a housing crash". Prices are widely...

Comments / 0

Community Policy