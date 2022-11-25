Read full article on original website
BBC
World Cup: England fans frustrated after disappointing USA match
It was a frustrating night for England fans in east London as the Three Lions were held by the USA in their second group game of the Fifa World Cup. The match, a 19:00 kick-off, was the first England performance of the Qatar tournament many could watch with other supporters in a pub and followed the team's 6-2 win over Iran.
World Cup fan discovers ‘eerie’ abandoned city in Qatar
An England football fan exploring ‘hidden Qatar’ found ‘eerie abandoned apartment blocks’ where workers who built the stadium allegedly lived.Rob Dawley, 21, was visiting the country to support England in the World Cup, and decided on a whim to visit areas off the beaten path.On his day out, he stumbled upon “a migrant camp”, which he was denied access to, and was then taken by his taxi driver to the city centre of Mesaieed.At first, Rob was met with no entry signs around the entire city centre, which was made up of several abandoned apartment blocks.By chance, the lucky...
BBC
Transfer news: Liverpool target two new midfielders
Liverpool want to sign two midfielders next year with three of their existing options - Englishmen Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and James Milner, and Guinean Naby Keita - out of contract at the end of the season. (Football Insider), external. Alongside this, Liverpool have held discussions with two Middle East-based consortiums over...
Manchester United 'Out Of The Race' To Sign Jude Bellingham
Manchester United are now said to 'barely have a chance' in signing Jude Bellingham next summer.
FOX Sports
O'Neil appointed permanent manager at Bournemouth
BOURNEMOUTH, England (AP) — Bournemouth announced the appointment of Gary O’Neil as its manager on a permanent basis on Sunday. O’Neil signed an initial 1 1/2 year deal with the option of a further 12-month extension. The 39-year-old O'Neil had been interim manager since Scott Parker was...
FOX Sports
Yunus Musah has his World Cup moment, outduels England star Jude Bellingham
AL KHOR, Qatar — Quite soon, England midfielder Jude Bellingham is expected, according to multiple reports from various countries, to be the target of a Real Madrid transfer bid in excess of $100 million. Before the 19-year-old phenom makes the move to La Liga from Germany’s Borussia Dortmund, however,...
Bournemouth hand Gary O’Neil head coach’s job after caretaker spell
Bournemouth have confirmed Gary O’Neil as their head coach on a contract to the end of next season, with an option to extend
BBC
Sunday's gossip: Ronaldo, Rice, Kane, Gakpo, Leao, Bellingham, McKennie
Portugal forward Cristiano Ronaldo, 37, has been offered a three-year deal worth £186m by Saudi Arabian side Al Nassr. (CBS) Bayern Munich have joined the race to sign West Ham and England midfielder Declan Rice, 23. (El Nacional, via Fichajes - in Spanish) Tottenham are yet to open talks...
BBC
Scottish Cup: Darvel, Drumchapel United and University of Stirling shock SPFL sides
Darvel, Drumchapel United and University of Stirling claimed Scottish Professional Football League scalps on a day of Scottish Cup shocks. Drumchapel, ninth in Scotland's seventh tier, beat League 1 promotion chasers Edinburgh 1-0. Darvel, one rung above Drumchapel, thumped third-tier Montrose 5-2. Meanwhile, Stirling University, who are second in the...
BBC
Rangers: Michael Beale in talks over becoming new Ibrox manager
Rangers have held talks with Michael Beale about the Queens Park Rangers manager succeeding Giovanni van Bronckhorst. Discussions with Beale, who spent three years at Ibrox as part of Steven Gerrard's coaching staff, are believed to be at an advanced stage. Other candidates have also been considered and spoken to,...
NBC Sports
USA impress as they hold England to draw, keep last 16 hopes alive
The USA impressed massively as Gregg Berhalter’s young side drew 0-0 with England and were unlucky not to win their Group B game. Christian Pulisic hit the crossbar in the first half and Weston McKennie should have put them ahead as the young Americans were by far the more aggressive team.
BBC
Newcastle's women's team feel 'empowered' as they prepare for St James' Park return
Newcastle United women's skipper Grace Donnelly was partly responsible for the kick-off being delayed the last time her side played at St James' Park in May. The chance of fulfilling a childhood dream meant her local village organised a bus to transport all her friends and family to the match, as a record 22,000 fans watched the fourth-tier side beat Alnwick Town.
BBC
Premiership: Leicester Tigers 33-31 London Irish - hosts hang on for tense win
Tries: Montoya, Wigglesworth, Potter, Reffell, Wiese Cons: Burns 4. Tries: Ratuniyarawa, Penalty, Rogerson, Hassell-Collins, Pearson Cons: Jackson 2. Leicester Tigers held on for a tense victory against bottom side London Irish in a 10-try Premiership thriller. Julian Montoya, Richard Wigglesworth, Harry Potter and Tommy Reffell scores put Tigers 26-14 up...
BBC
Doddie Weir: Townsend, McGeechan, Telfer & Wright remember Scotland great
Doddie Weir was a legend on and off the pitch, as renowned for his top-class rugby career as his pioneering dedication in tackling motor neurone disease. He was also the life and soul of a party, a fighter, a prankster... and a prawn cocktail aficionado. Oh, and he was too wily to ever incur the infamous wrath of Jim Telfer.
BBC
Callum Cooke: Hartlepool United midfielder dreaming of FA Cup tie against Sunderland
Hartlepool United midfielder Callum Cooke is dreaming of facing Sunderland in the FA Cup. The County Durham club will host Harrogate Town on Saturday in their second-round tie. It is a welcome break from the league, with Hartlepool propping up League Two, having lost six of their past seven games.
FOX Sports
World Cup Now: Man of the Match for Australia vs. Tunisia
Australia got its first win of the tournament Saturday by beating Tunisia 1-0 at Al Janoub Stadium. Mitchell Duke scored the lone goal of the match, but were there any other standout performers?. Former United States men's national team players DaMarcus Beasley and Jimmy Conrad each picked their Man of...
Why are Man United and Liverpool suddenly on the market?
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — English soccer’s two most storied teams are suddenly in play. Manchester United has joined great rival Liverpool in opening its doors to a potential buyout that could be the biggest in sporting history. Following the sale of Chelsea in May, it sets up the...
BBC
Matt Dawson column: 'It's unravelling for Jones - the RFU has a decision to make'
After England's defeat by South Africa, the Rugby Football Union has to take a long, hard look at the team and coaching set-up and ask itself a simple question: are we going to win the Rugby World Cup next year?. That is not the standard I'm setting. That is the...
BBC
Welsh Rugby Union ready to act on 'planned' review into Wales' autumn campaign
Welsh Rugby Union chief executive Steve Phillips has confirmed a review will be conducted into Wales' underwhelming autumn campaign. Wayne Pivac's future is in doubt as head coach with predecessor and fellow New Zealander Warren Gatland a target for a potential short-term return. Pivac was due to travel to France...
BBC
World Cup: Dafydd Iwan pays tribute to Wales fan
A Wales fan who died while at the World Cup had a smile that will be remembered forever, singer Dafydd Iwan has said. The musician, whose Yma o Hyd song is Wales' official tournament anthem, paid tribute to Kevin Davies, 62, from Pembrokeshire. Mr Davies, who was in Qatar, with...
