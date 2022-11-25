ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sam Adams understood that privilege can have a place in politics | Letters

 3 days ago
Sam Adams was one of the men who signed the Declaration of Independence. [ Public domain ]

Should we celebrate Sam Adams or condemn him? | Nov. 20

Samuel Adams, at the forefront of assaults on the plutocracy in pre-revolutionary Boston, had no qualms about embracing the richest person in New England, local politician and businessman, John Hancock. Adams recognized early on that Hancock’s wealth and influence could be an invaluable asset in the pursuit of independence from England. Together, he and Hancock proved to be a formidable combination, so much so that the British government wanted them brought to justice at all costs. They narrowly avoided arrest on more than one occasion, perhaps most notably after Paul Revere’s legendary midnight ride alert. The Adams-Hancock collaboration not only lends credence to the idiom that “Politics makes strange bedfellows,” it shows that privilege has its place in politics, especially when the masses are the beneficiaries.

Jim Paladino, Tampa

Too many people

Traci Deen is partly right in her column, writing “we find common ground” in protecting the environment, and “we have a lot of work to do.” But we have correct choices to make, too — and “continue to grow our population” is not one of them. High and growing local and global populations cause many problems: loss of natural landscapes and wild habitat, pollutions ranging from plastics to poisons, immigration conflicts, many aspects of poverty, resource shortages, overexploitation of wildlife, tensions and even violence arising from competition for land, water, fossil fuels, minerals. Throw in a degree of anthropogenic climate change, if you like.

The more quickly we transition to modest levels of population and consumption — possibly a lower population in 2100 than now — the better our world will be for us and for the generations who follow. We can achieve it by encouraging average family sizes of two children or a little less, and more modest lifestyles among the affluent, including our own United States. If we truly care about our descendants, then moderation — not perpetual growth — is the order of the day.

Mark Keegan, New York

Governors and gerrymandering

Mapping out victory | Letter, Nov. 18

I read with interest the recent letter talking about Gov. Ron DeSantis’ gerrymandering. I agree, but the context was missing. Virtually every governor, Democrat or Republican, does this. Each governor has the opportunity to influence this legislative process this every 10 years, and virtually every governor does it. As my son is fond of saying, elections have consequences.

Bruce Margolis, Lake Mary

