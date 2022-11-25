Read full article on original website
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Foreign Students to Reportedly Be Barred From UK Unless Studying at Top Universities
LONDON — Foreign students wanting to study in Britain may be turned away unless they have secured a place at a "top university," according to a report by The Times newspaper. Ministers were allegedly discussing how to reduce flows to the U.K. after record levels of net migration were...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
UK Property Demand Slides 44% After Market-Rocking Mini-Budget, Study Shows
Demand for U.K. residential properties nearly halved year-on-year in the four weeks to Nov. 20 following the government's chaotic budget, property website Zoopla found. New sales fell 28% over the period. Zoopla's report said current dynamics were a "shake-out rather than a pre-cursor to a housing crash". Prices are widely...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
‘Heated' and ‘Really Ugly': Europe Fails to Thrash Out Details on Gas Price Cap as Talks Turn Sour
BRUSSELS — European energy ministers failed to reach a compromise over a cap on natural gas prices after "heated," "ugly" and "tough" discussions. The 27 EU leaders agreed in late October to give their political support to a limit on natural gas prices after months and months of discussions on how to best tackle the current energy crisis.
