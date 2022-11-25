Column: Allman Family Revival Tour kicks off tour in Macon Saturday

The Allman Family Revival Tour kicks off its 18-date national run Saturday in Macon at the Macon City Auditorium at 8 p.m. and there are a lot of “pluses” to the day.

The Allman Family Revival features Devon Allman, son of Gregg Allman, and Duane Betts, son of fellow Allman Brothers founding member Dickey Betts, along with a lineup of guest artists.

“When we talked about where to kick off the tour it was Macon,” Devon Allman said. “It was Macon for sure and we can’t wait to get back to play.”

Allman said Macon was first choice partially because of its place in Allman Brothers history but also because of two previous tour dates canceled here due to members having COVID-19.

“We had to postpone a New Year’s concert and then cancel the date we postponed it to because of COVID,” he said. “You don’t know how heartbreaking that was, especially in a city as meaningful to our family as Macon is. Canceling any show is hard enough but that really was really difficult. We’re grateful for all the understanding we got from people and hope everyone knows how bad we felt. We can’t wait to get there and we’re ready to make up for it with a really good, long show. There’s going to be a lot of love in the air.”

While musicians involved have individual and collaborative projects going, the six years of Allman Family Revival Tours grew out of desires to remember the life and music of Gregg Allman.

“The Revival tour grew out of a celebration the year dad passed away,” Allman said. “He would have turned 70 so I threw him a party to help me heal and to be healing for his fans. A lot of artists came on board and the next year we decided to do it again and add other cities. It just kept growing from year to year and now it’s a coast-to-coast thing. We’re looking at including some dates in Europe in the future. It’s music and a legacy that’s important to celebrate and that’s brought together a large musical community and a generation of musicians dad galvanized. It’s cool bringing everyone together.”

The official lineup for Saturday’s show is listed as Allman, Betts, The Devon Allman Project, Maggie Rose, Donovan Frankenreiter, George Porter, Jr., Larry McCray, Alex “Orbi” Orbison and Jimmy Hall with special guests The River Kittens, John Ginty, Johnny Stachela, Vaylor Trucks and Melody Trucks.

Take note there’s an official after-party concert scheduled at Grant’s Lounge with The Melody Trucks Band and, yes, she’s the daughter of Allman Brothers drummer Butch Trucks.

Plus, don’t lose sight that Orbison is the drummer, writer, film director-producer and all-around creative force who’s the son of late music legend Roy Orbison.

Ahead of hitting the road with the tour, Allman and Rose have released a poignant single version of Jackson Browne’s classic “These Days” available on streaming services along with their own and other artist’s music. Also look for other formats often available through artists’ websites, at concerts and other means.

Ticketing for The Allman Family Revival Tour is through www.ticketmaster.com with a variety of VIP concert packages available.

Allman’s website is www.devonallmanproject.com and information on the Truck’s after-party is at www.historicgrants.com .

But still, that’s not all.

A unique element of Saturday’s Allman-centric Macon activities is at Gallery West where long-time clothes designer Lisa Hadley Betts, wife of Duane Betts, will hold a pop-up sale of her creations from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Gallery West is home of work by Kirk West who has photographed blues and rock legends since the 1960s and who served as The Allman Brothers’ road manager from 1990 to 2010, a period when Gregg Allman was part.

Lisa Hadley Betts said she’s happy her designs can be part of the day’s celebrations.

“Macon is almost like a second hometown for us and though it’s kind of last minute, I’m really happy to bring my designs here surrounded by Kirk’s photos,” she said. “I’ll be at the sale and, though Duane will be rehearsing, I’m hoping he can make an appearance. I feel fortunate to design and create pieces that are truly special, small-run, one-of-a-kind jackets and accessories and hope they’ll be something to keep forever and pass down to a loved one.”

Gallery West is at 447 Third St. Designs can be seen on Instagram at @lisahadleybetts.

As for all the Allman Family goings on Saturday and musicians in town to play, West himself said: “I’m very proud of them for maintaining the family legacy while still creating their own great music and careers. I’m very proud. They’re doing the right thing.”

Allman said music for Saturday’s show will include songs casual fans will recognize and deep cuts the most dedicated fans will appreciate.

