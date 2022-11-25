ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Macon, GA

Column: Allman Family Revival Tour kicks off tour in Macon Saturday

By Michael W. Pannell
The Telegraph
The Telegraph
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BnfGx_0jNCCGVB00

The Allman Family Revival Tour kicks off its 18-date national run Saturday in Macon at the Macon City Auditorium at 8 p.m. and there are a lot of “pluses” to the day.

The Allman Family Revival features Devon Allman, son of Gregg Allman, and Duane Betts, son of fellow Allman Brothers founding member Dickey Betts, along with a lineup of guest artists.

“When we talked about where to kick off the tour it was Macon,” Devon Allman said. “It was Macon for sure and we can’t wait to get back to play.”

Allman said Macon was first choice partially because of its place in Allman Brothers history but also because of two previous tour dates canceled here due to members having COVID-19.

“We had to postpone a New Year’s concert and then cancel the date we postponed it to because of COVID,” he said. “You don’t know how heartbreaking that was, especially in a city as meaningful to our family as Macon is. Canceling any show is hard enough but that really was really difficult. We’re grateful for all the understanding we got from people and hope everyone knows how bad we felt. We can’t wait to get there and we’re ready to make up for it with a really good, long show. There’s going to be a lot of love in the air.”

While musicians involved have individual and collaborative projects going, the six years of Allman Family Revival Tours grew out of desires to remember the life and music of Gregg Allman.

“The Revival tour grew out of a celebration the year dad passed away,” Allman said. “He would have turned 70 so I threw him a party to help me heal and to be healing for his fans. A lot of artists came on board and the next year we decided to do it again and add other cities. It just kept growing from year to year and now it’s a coast-to-coast thing. We’re looking at including some dates in Europe in the future. It’s music and a legacy that’s important to celebrate and that’s brought together a large musical community and a generation of musicians dad galvanized. It’s cool bringing everyone together.”

The official lineup for Saturday’s show is listed as Allman, Betts, The Devon Allman Project, Maggie Rose, Donovan Frankenreiter, George Porter, Jr., Larry McCray, Alex “Orbi” Orbison and Jimmy Hall with special guests The River Kittens, John Ginty, Johnny Stachela, Vaylor Trucks and Melody Trucks.

Take note there’s an official after-party concert scheduled at Grant’s Lounge with The Melody Trucks Band and, yes, she’s the daughter of Allman Brothers drummer Butch Trucks.

Plus, don’t lose sight that Orbison is the drummer, writer, film director-producer and all-around creative force who’s the son of late music legend Roy Orbison.

Ahead of hitting the road with the tour, Allman and Rose have released a poignant single version of Jackson Browne’s classic “These Days” available on streaming services along with their own and other artist’s music. Also look for other formats often available through artists’ websites, at concerts and other means.

Ticketing for The Allman Family Revival Tour is through www.ticketmaster.com with a variety of VIP concert packages available.

Allman’s website is www.devonallmanproject.com and information on the Truck’s after-party is at www.historicgrants.com .

But still, that’s not all.

A unique element of Saturday’s Allman-centric Macon activities is at Gallery West where long-time clothes designer Lisa Hadley Betts, wife of Duane Betts, will hold a pop-up sale of her creations from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Gallery West is home of work by Kirk West who has photographed blues and rock legends since the 1960s and who served as The Allman Brothers’ road manager from 1990 to 2010, a period when Gregg Allman was part.

Lisa Hadley Betts said she’s happy her designs can be part of the day’s celebrations.

“Macon is almost like a second hometown for us and though it’s kind of last minute, I’m really happy to bring my designs here surrounded by Kirk’s photos,” she said. “I’ll be at the sale and, though Duane will be rehearsing, I’m hoping he can make an appearance. I feel fortunate to design and create pieces that are truly special, small-run, one-of-a-kind jackets and accessories and hope they’ll be something to keep forever and pass down to a loved one.”

Gallery West is at 447 Third St. Designs can be seen on Instagram at @lisahadleybetts.

As for all the Allman Family goings on Saturday and musicians in town to play, West himself said: “I’m very proud of them for maintaining the family legacy while still creating their own great music and careers. I’m very proud. They’re doing the right thing.”

Allman said music for Saturday’s show will include songs casual fans will recognize and deep cuts the most dedicated fans will appreciate.

Contact writer Michael W. Pannell at mwpannell@gmail.com .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wgxa.tv

Macon Christmas Light Extravaganza kicks off sixth year with expansion

MACON, Ga. (WGXA)- The Macon Christmas Light Extravaganza truly returned this year bigger and better than ever. Nearly a million lights will now greet downtown visitors during this holiday season with the addition of another block of lights on Third St. between Poplar St. and Plum St. The display will...
MACON, GA
13WMAZ

Billy's Clubhouse holds Thanksgiving potluck in Macon

MACON, Ga. — At Billy's Clubhouse in Macon folks rolled in starting at 7 on Thursday night for the 6th annual Thanksgiving potluck. Club managers asked people to bring a dish to share, while they provided the drinks and music. "Man in the Box" helped out with a special...
MACON, GA
13WMAZ

Here's the 'Good News' happening across Central Georgia (Nov. 21-27)

MACON, Ga. — 1. Macon church feeding families for Thanksgiving. One Macon church is filling stomachs for Thanksgiving. The Greater Turner Tabernacle A.M.E Church is having their annual Thanksgiving meal giveaway Thursday, November 24. The church has been doing this for nearly 10 years on Third Street in downtown Macon.
MACON, GA
vanishinggeorgia.com

Meansville, Georgia

Meansville is purportedly named for John William Means (20 June 1812-28 February 1896), who migrated to the area from the Carolinas. I’m not sure when he arrived in Pike County, but he married Nancy B. McGinty here on 26 September 1833. Interestingly, his obituary does not make note of his being the namesake of the community; it does state that he was one of Pike County’s oldest and most respected citizens.
MEANSVILLE, GA
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

'Women’s Rights' exhibit in Macon showcases international collection of political posters

As part of a worldwide exhibit, 50 posters spotlighting international women’s rights issues are on display at Mercer University through January. The exhibit, “Women’s Rights are Human Rights,” was curated by Elizabeth Resnick, a graphic designer and curator out of the Massachusetts College of Art and Design. Its namesake is from a 1995 speech by then-first lady Hillary Clinton.
MACON, GA
thetouristchecklist.com

23 Best & Fun Things to Do in Warner Robins (GA)

Warner Robins is nestled in Peach and Houston counties in the heart of Georgia, United States. It is known as the eleventh most populous incorporated city in Georgia, with a population of 81,446 during the 2021 census. The city offers every visitor a sense of belonging, providing a welcoming and...
WARNER ROBINS, GA
13WMAZ

Driver killed in single-car wreck in Macon identified

MACON, Ga. — The Bibb County Sheriff's Office is investigating a single-car crash that killed the driver on Thomaston Road. The call came in around 2 a.m. on Sunday. According to a release, the driver was heading east on Thomaston Road near the 5800 block when he lost control of the vehicle.
MACON, GA
13WMAZ

Multi-Vehicle wreck on I-75S in Monroe County

MONROE COUNTY, Ga. — A wreck happened on I-75S in Monroe County, according to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office. On Friday, it was reported in the Monroe County Sheriff's App that a multi vehicle accident had happened on I-75 South at 185. It happened at around 12:31 p.m. The...
MONROE COUNTY, GA
The Telegraph

The Telegraph

Macon, GA
9K+
Followers
128
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Macon-Warner Robins area is a regional market located in Middle Georgia on I-75, a little more than an hour’s drive from Atlanta. The area has a healthy retail environment with a balance of government, industrial, and white-collar employment. Robins Air Force Base is a major area employer with some 17,000 military and civilian employees. The Telegraph is also the publisher of The Sun News, a weekly newspaper distributed throughout Houston (Warner Robins) and Peach counties. Unlike most media companies, the newsroom does not reside in the same building as the rest of the company. The newsroom is located on the Mercer University campus as part of the Center for Collaborative Journalism, which is comprised of The Telegraph, Georgia Public Broadcasting, and Mercer’s journalism program.

 https://www.macon.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy