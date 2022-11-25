ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delray Beach, FL

BOCANEWSNOW

POLICE: Boynton Woman “Emotionally Unstable” When Attacked Boyfriend

Danielle Spagna Jailed, Allegedly Battered Man. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOYNTON BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Danielle Spagna of Manatee Bay Drive in Boynton Beach is facing a battery charge after she allegedly violently attacked her boyfriend. According to a police report reviewed by BocaNewsNow.com, Spagna’s boyfriend was annoyed […]
BOYNTON BEACH, FL
Parkland Talk

Parkland Crime Update: Death Threat and Punctured Gas Line

Through our joint effort with the Broward Sheriff’s Office to share updates with residents, this is a summary of crimes and other Parkland incidents through November 21, 2022. Battery. Godfrey Rd. The victim stated that on 11/15/2022, there was a physical altercation at the victim’s work location. The suspect...
PARKLAND, FL
WPBF News 25

Palm Beach County motorcyclist killed in hit-and-run crash

RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. — Video above: A look at Saturday's top headlines and weather. A Palm Beach County motorcyclist is dead after being struck by a car in Riviera Beach Friday night. Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office says the driver of a Nissan Altima SL was driving northbound on...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Massachusetts Man Allegedly Batters Driver After Boca Raton Crash

Stanley Hillier, From Dennis Port, Arrested. Apparently Didn’t Like Driver Talking To His Ex-Wife. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A Massachusetts man hoping to catch a flight at Fort Lauderdale Hollywood International Airport ended up catching a battery charge instead after police say he […]
BOCA RATON, FL
Palm Beach Daily News

Two killed, one critically injured in Lake Worth Beach crash

LAKE WORTH BEACH — Two men were killed and a woman was critically injured following a two-vehicle crash Saturday night, the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said Sunday. Investigators say driver Jason Figueroa Jr., 22, of Lake Worth Beach and passenger Agapito Rivera, 32, of Boynton Beach, died from injuries sustained when their 2005 GMC Sierra pickup collided with a 1999 Toyota Camry sedan. The crash occurred shortly before 7:30 p.m. Saturday at 6th Avenue South and Sunset Drive, deputies said.
LAKE WORTH, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Millpond Boca Raton Sued, Woman Claims Injury

BY: LITIGATION DESK | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Millpond Boca Raton resident Carol Hakemian-Felt is suing her community after she allegedly fell on a sidewalk. The lawsuit, which seeks in excess of $30,000, was just filed in Palm Beach County Circuit Court. According to the complaint reviewed […]
BOCA RATON, FL
Click10.com

Woman dead after double shooting in downtown Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Two people were shot in downtown Fort Lauderdale on Friday evening, according to Fort Lauderdale Police, and one of the victims has died. The shooting happened in the 100 block of NW 1st Avenue around 7:15 p.m. Police and Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue located two shooting victims, one female and one male. The woman was transported to Broward Health Medical Center where she later died.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

ZINGER’S DELI BOCA RATON: 27 VIOLATIONS LOGGED BY STATE INSPECTOR

THREE INSPECTIONS OVER FIVE DAYS. 27 VIOLATIONS RECORDED. NOT ORDERED TO CLOSE. Zinger’s Deli was cited for 27 health code violations during three inspections over days. The restaurant was not ordered to close. (Image: ZingersDeli.com). BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A Florida Department of […]
BOCA RATON, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Repeat Offender Arrested In Boca Raton For DUI

Thanksgiving Behind Bars. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — It’s Thanksgiving behind bars for Boca Raton resident Darron Hazzen. The 53-year-old was arrested by Boca Raton Police late Wednesday night after he was stopped for DUI in the area of 2499 Glades Road. That is […]
BOCA RATON, FL
CBS Miami

MDPD: Coral Gables Hospital CEO killed in murder-suicide

MIAMI - The Chief Executive Officer of Coral Gables Hospital has been killed in a murder-suicide, Miami-Dade police said.Police said Maria Cristina Jimenez was shot and killed just before noon on Wednesday by her 62-year-old husband Antonio Mazzorana who then took his own life. The call came in at 11:45 am about the shooting that happened at their home in the Schenley Park neighborhood near  S.W. 57 Ave. and 34 Street. CBS4's Peter D'Oench spoke with Mazzarona's younger brother, Ivan.He said, "I was very surprised. I could not believe what I was hearing but my mind took me to a...
MIAMI, FL
WPBF News 25

Trial for man accused of double murder, biting victim's face begins Monday in Martin County

STUART, Fla. — The trial forAustin Harrouff, the man accused of killing a Martin County couple and biting the face of a victim in 2016, is set to begin this Monday. Monday’s start for the Austin Harrouff trial was nearly pushed back again when the state filed an appeal of the judge’s recent decision to deny the state’s request for a new mental health witness. Now that the Florida Fourth District Court of Appeal sided with the judge, the bench trial is set for this Monday at the Martin County Courthouse.
MARTIN COUNTY, FL

