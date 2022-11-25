Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Allen County shelter: avoid pets as holiday gifts
LIMA — With gift-giving season quickly approaching, the Ohio Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals & Humane Society of Allen County are warning against giving animals as presents. The shelter, a nonprofit that has both cats and dogs, has a no-adoption policy during the week of Christmas...
wyso.org
The River Speaks: A Family Affair
Adam and Mary Panstingel have been raising their children on the Little Miami River in Bellbrook. They have three sons—Harrison, Sebastian, and Maverick—who are between the ages of 8 and 16. They shared their river stories with Heather Fickie of the Little Miami Watershed Network. Heather Fickie: What...
WLWT 5
Dogs enjoy Thanksgiving meal at Ohio animal shelters
Dogs at several Ohio animal shelters got a special meal this Thanksgiving. Shelters like the Cuyahoga County Animal Shelter and Columbus Humane Society prepared special Thanksgiving meals for dogs celebrating at the shelter. Volunteers said they made the dog safe meals using bacon and peanut enhancements. "Our annual Thanksgiving dinner...
Bellefontaine Examiner
Morrison selected as the Marysville Post Trooper of the Year
MARYSVILLE — Ohio State Highway Patrol Trooper Jacob C. Morrison has been selected as the 2022 Trooper of the Year at the Marysville Post. The selection of Trooper Morrison is in recognition of outstanding service during 2022 at the Marysville Post. Fellow officers stationed at the Marysville Post chose Trooper Morrison based on his leadership abilities, professional ethics, courteous treatment of others, enthusiastic work attitude, and cooperation with supervisors, peers and the public.
Bellefontaine Examiner
‘Christmas in the Village’ celebrated today, Saturday in West Liberty
West Liberty will host its annual Christmas in the Village Friday, Nov. 25 and Saturday, Nov. 26, including the parade that begins at 6:30 p.m. Friday. The village and shops will be adorned with festive greenery and will showcase a variety of gifts. Shoppers can enjoy the sidewalk Christmas music and delicious refreshments at the local eating establishments.
wyso.org
Yellow Springs Home unveils new housing project
Yellow Springs Home, Inc, a low-income housing program will build a new senior housing project in the village. The organization shared the first stages of its new project during a community outreach event. The project, Yellow Springs Senior Apartments, will provide a mix of senior-friendly cluster homes and rentals. This...
peakofohio.com
Boys and girls bowling from Saturday
Riverside traveled to Lima to bowl in a boys match vs Lima Perry. Riverside defeated Perry 2498- 1870. Leading the pirates was Andrew Knight with a 235 and 406 series and Sam King added a 184 game. The Bellefontaine varsity girls finished 3rd at the Centerville Elks Invitational. 10 teams...
Xenia woman judges in the National Dog Show
*The interview above aired on Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022. DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A woman from Xenia got the opportunity of a lifetime to be a judge on national television this Thanksgiving holiday. Vicki Seiler-Cushman, a judge with the American Kennel Club, says she has been in the industry of dog shows for 50 years, […]
miamivalleytoday.com
Former Piqua resident publishes fifth book
PIQUA — Former Piqua resident, Gary Wheeler, recently published his fifth book, a standalone titled, “Unseen Warfare.”. The work is a fictional book that sheds light on the underlying causes of the current circumstances in our world, the “unseen battle between good and evil,” said Wheeler.
Lima News
Lima photographer makes name in Nashville scene
LIMA — A Lima native is making his mark in the country music scene, but not as a musician. Brian Williams, who graduated from Lima Senior High School and the University of Northwestern Ohio, has been hard at work taking professional photos of some of country music’s biggest acts out of Nashville, Tenn.
Medics called to accident in Champaign County
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY — Crews responded to an accident with injuries in Champaign County Sunday morning. Around 11:10 a.m. crews were called to the intersection of South Ludlow Road and East US Highway 36 to reports of a crash. Initial scanner traffic indicated that one person was unable to get...
myfox28columbus.com
Dublin store closing after 17 years, owner encourages community to shop local
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — It's the season of giving, and one local shop in Dublin is encouraging people to shop locally for the holidays. Unfortunately, after nearly 17 years, Extravagifts is closing its doors. "Extravagifts is an all-occasion gift store," said owner of Extravagifts Michele Alvarez. The shop has...
Legal battle bakes between 2 central Ohio bagel businesses
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One morning in early October, storefronts in North Market and Bexley bore the familiar Block’s Bagels branding. The next morning, they did not: a newly-erected “Fox’s Bagel & Deli” sign with a bagel in lieu of an “O” dangled above each. The month and a half since have boiled into a […]
Pregnant woman dies in Madison County crash
FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WCMH) — A pregnant woman has died after a two-vehicle crash in Fairfield Township, Madison County, Saturday morning, but her child was saved after emergency surgery. The West Jefferson post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol said the crash happened at approximately 11 a.m. on West Jefferson Kiousville Road near Pringle-Benjamin Road. […]
Farmers in Van Wert say escaped mink are killing local livestock
VAN WERT COUNTY, Ohio — In the six days since a break-in at Lion Farms USA in Van Wert, Ohio, released about 40,000 mink into the surrounding fields, local farmers said the animals have been nothing but a terror to local livestock. On Nov. 19, Logan Welker, a farmer...
1 shot, wounded in downtown Springfield, near Holiday in the City festivities
SPRINGFIELD — UPDATED @ 10:07 p.m. Police are investigating a shooting Friday night either during or just at the end of the first night of Springfield’s Holiday in the City festivities. >> Report of shot or shots fired ends Dayton Children’s Parade downtown. Springfield police Lt. Cassidy...
Bellefontaine Examiner
Love Dinner serves up 600 meals in its 20th year
Mary Ann Parrish, Robin Harrington and Chris Walden dish up turkey and all of the fixings into to-go containers Thursday for the First United Methodist Church’s free 20th annual Thanksgiving Day Love Dinner. About 440 meals were delivered around the community, in addition to the meals served via dine-in at the church to offer a warm and inviting setting for the holiday meal. “Another successful Thanksgiving in the books. A little over 600 served, a delicious meal,” organizer Sharon Walden reported Friday, crediting the efforts of the many volunteers who pitched in. She said 49 turkeys were roasted and carved for the annual feast, which also included homemade gravy, mashed potatoes, sweet potatoes, corn, green beans, dressing and pie. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)
Firefighter injured in Thanksgiving day fire in Mercer County
MENDON — Firefighters in Mercer County spent roughly four hours on scene of a fire on Thanksgiving day. The fire was reported between 2-2:30 p.m. in the 7800 block of Denny Road. Mendon Fire Chief Darrell Etgen told our news partners at WCSM in Celina that crews were called...
3 area schools to play in OHSAA football championships
CANTON — Three area high schools are in the OHSAA Football Championship games this week and all games will be played in Canton at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium. Springfield will play in the Division I State Championship game Friday night against St. Edward. It is rematch of last year’s game where St. Edward won, 23-13.
NBC4 Columbus
NBC4 Today shot 3x
Fedor: Ohio Senate bill would take power from state …. Fedor: Ohio Senate bill would take power from state board of education. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3GHzzeD. Columbus food bank says demand up 30%. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3Xu38Gd.
Comments / 0