Mary Ann Parrish, Robin Harrington and Chris Walden dish up turkey and all of the fixings into to-go containers Thursday for the First United Methodist Church’s free 20th annual Thanksgiving Day Love Dinner. About 440 meals were delivered around the community, in addition to the meals served via dine-in at the church to offer a warm and inviting setting for the holiday meal. “Another successful Thanksgiving in the books. A little over 600 served, a delicious meal,” organizer Sharon Walden reported Friday, crediting the efforts of the many volunteers who pitched in. She said 49 turkeys were roasted and carved for the annual feast, which also included homemade gravy, mashed potatoes, sweet potatoes, corn, green beans, dressing and pie. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)

BELLEFONTAINE, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO