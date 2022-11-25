Read full article on original website
Related
The week in TV: World Cup 2022; David Baddiel: Jews Don’t Count; Wednesday; Agatha Christie: Lucy Worsley on the Mystery Queen
Qatar is all about the armbands, David Baddiel throws the book at antisemitism, Wednesday Addams deserves better, and Lucy Worsley does the queen of crime proud
Writer Agatha Christie Mysteriously Disappeared For Several Days in 1926
Photo by Hulton Archive/Getty Images) Did you know that writer Agatha Christie was missing for 11 days in 1926?. According to several reports, on Friday, December 3rd, 1926. She simply vanished from her home in Berkshire, England.
It’s a Wonderful Life review – operatic adaptation is on the side of the angels
Jake Heggie’s take on the heartwarming Christmas classic has a glittering, melodic score with a gift of a role for soprano Danielle de Niese as goofy guardian angel Clara
tatler.com
‘Deluxe captivity’: newly-unearthed documents reveal Mary, Queen of Scots’ lavish lifestyle
The only surviving legitimate heir of King James V of Scotland, Mary, Queen of Scots reigned from her father’s death in 1542 until her forced abdication in 1567. She thereafter lived in captivity in England until she was found guilty of plotting to assassinate her Protestant cousin, Queen Elizabeth I, and beheaded in 1587. Despite spending more than 18 years in confinement, Mary’s living conditions were anything but meagre, as rediscovered financial records from the period reveal.
The true story behind the execution of the Romanov family shown in 'The Crown,' including what the show left out
Episode six of the new season of the Netflix drama, titled "Ipatiev House," depicts in horrifying detail the deaths of the Russian royal family.
Marilyn Monroe’s card from her father Charles Stanley Gifford, discovered 'purely by chance,' to be auctioned
Marilyn Monroe passed away in 1962 at age 36. Monroe’s net worth in 2022 is a reported $10 million. In 2020, she ranked No. 13 on Forbes’ list of highest-paid dead celebrities.
The 100-Year Mystery of Missing Perfume Heiress Dorothy Arnold
On Dec. 12, 1910, 25-year-old Dorothy Arnold left the Upper East Side home she shared with her parents to enjoy what everyone around her thought would be just another ordinary day of a young heiress about town. Naturally, she was dressed to the nines.Dorothy wore a navy blue serge suit with a high neck white lace jabot (a Victorian-style ruffled piece). Her hands were clad in tan gloves and she carried a large black fox fur muff for extra warmth. It doubled as a safe place to stash the $25 she had of her monthly allowance, as well as whatever...
'Glass Onion' is a delightful murder mystery — with timely, wickedly sharp message
“Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” is a bit of a clunky title. But the film itself, which only ever calls itself “Glass Onion” on screen, is a delightful trifle of a mystery movie, a laugh-out-loud comedy that deserves to be a mass market theatrical hit. Sadly, it won’t be, as Netflix is only screening it for a week in movie houses before pulling it back to arrive on streaming for Christmas.
John Candy's Character Del In Planes, Trains And Automobiles Was Based On A Real Person
Since its debut in 1987, John Hughes' comedy "Planes, Trains and Automobiles" has endured as an American classic. Every holiday season, the heartwarming Thanksgiving-set film is a traditional watch for many families. With equally high praise from critics and audiences, it remains one of John Hughes' most memorable films (via Rotten Tomatoes).
WAR HISTORY ONLINE
Wait for Me, Daddy: The True Story Behind the Iconic World War II Photo
The Wait for Me, Daddy photograph became one of the most famous images to come out of Canada during the Second World War. A seemingly heart-felt image of a young boy running to his soldier father as he prepares for his deployment overseas, the story behind the photo is much more complicated.
5 new books to read this week
This week’s new books take us from the world of ballet to an Edwardian ship…Fiction1. They’re Going To Love You by Meg Howrey is published in hardback by Bloomsbury Publishing, priced £16.99 (ebook £11.89). Available now🩰 They’re Going to Love You – @MegHowreyA gripping and gorgeously written novel of heartbreaking intensity. With psychological precision and a masterfully revealed secret at its heart, this book asks what it takes to be an artist.Read more: https://t.co/Ulkluo0MLZ pic.twitter.com/LWNqH5Fove— Bloomsbury Books UK (@BloomsburyBooks) November 10, 2022Set in the rarefied world of ballet, this is an intense, thoughtful novel about troubled family relationships and what...
Medieval Royals with strange habits: Louis XIV, King Adolf Frederick, King Charles VI
Past and present royals are always associated with honour, heritage, and majesty. Yet, despite their respect, some aspects of their lives are not as they appear from the outside. Most of the time, their lives are an illusion when seen from outside. Several royals were addicted to insanely weird habits that were deeply ingrained into their lifestyle throughout history. Let’s have a look at some of such instances from the past.
Extremely rare photos of the Queen pregnant are going viral
Despite the Queen having had four children - King Charles, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward - there are very few photos of the late royal pregnant. However, despite keeping largely out of the public eye during her pregnancies, there are some photos - and one TikTok account has shared them in a video, which you can watch below:
New book reveals Queen's stoicism in final months: Intimate portrait tells how she found comfort after Philip's death watching Line of Duty and how she dealt with revelations about Andrew
A fascinating royal biography sheds new light on Queen Elizabeth's remarkable stoicism in the last months of her life, how she didn't hesitate to 'fire' her own son – and found comfort after her husband's death by watching Line of Duty. Written by author and broadcaster Gyles Brandreth, Elizabeth:...
AI technology helps render portraits from the Victorian era that are 'moving' in every way
The artists at Mystery Scoop breathe new life into old photographs using color restoration and facial movement.
New Shetland detective taking over from Douglas Henshall revealed
The BBC has revealed who's joining Shetland as the new lead detective for series 8.
Princess Margaret's lookalike granddaughter twins in outfit inspired by late grandmother
Princess Margaret's granddaughter Lady Margarita Armstrong-Jones appears to have inherited her grandmother's looks and flare for style
Harry Potter didn't 'save the world' at the end of the series, and the last sentence of the book is proof
In the last chapter before the epilogue of "Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows," Harry proves he didn't conquer all the evil of the Wizarding World.
Queen Camilla's 'lucky' brooch dazzles as she cheekily munches sandwiches with Hollywood star during adorable outing
Queen Camilla's 'lucky' brooch and cheeky grin pleased a very excitable audience as she visited them for the most touching reason
‘Bones and All’ Writer David Kajganich Unpacks Cannibal Romance: Cuts, Changes, and That Ending
[Editor’s note: The following story contains spoilers for “Bones and All.”] When David Kajganich was first presented with Camille DeAngelis’ novel “Bones and All,” the screenwriter didn’t initially realize the cannibal romance was intended for YA readers. Instead, the “Blood Creek” and “A Bigger Splash” writer was taken with the book’s fairytale quality, the wonderful romance at its heart, and its ability to interrogate “other”-ness in an entirely new way. It was also, of course, fairly juicy — literally and figuratively — and ripe for the screenwriter to apply his own ideas. It helped that Kajganich’s frequent collaborator, director Luca Guadagnino, came...
Comments / 0