Chicago, IL

ABC7's Great Chicago Light Fight 2022 winner to be revealed Friday

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team via
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FqBwV_0jNCC4zi00

The Great Chicago Light Fight is on!

Bragging rights are again up for grabs as we showcase local homeowners showing off their holiday spirit. Watch the video above to see this year's finalists.

Voting is now closed. The winner will be revealed on Eyewitness News This Morning on Friday, Dec. 16 at 6 a.m.

Check out the incredible holiday displays from our 2022 Great Chicago Light Fight finalists, then vote for your favorite!

Up for a drive? Here's where you can see the 2022 Great Chicago Light Fight finalists:

The five finalists in the Great Chicago Light fight make a last-minute pitch for why they should win.

  • 1222 Oakton Lane, Naperville, IL

  • 20581 King Arthur Court, Lynwood, IL

  • 969 Ekman Drive, Batavia, IL

  • 7805 Nottingham Drive, Tinley Park, IL

  • 391 Walnut Lane, Elk Grove Village, IL

Want to see what it takes to win? Take a look back on past Great Chicago Light Fight winners here:

2021 Champions: O'Connor family in Tinley Park

2020 Champions: Todd and Jen Scheuerman of Elmhurst

2019 Champions: Kowalczyk family of Tinley Park

2018 Champions: Steffen family of Newark

2017 Champion: Tim Herzog of Round Lake

Comments / 2

 

