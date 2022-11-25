ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

ABC7's Great Chicago Light Fight 2022

ABC 7 Chicago
The Great Chicago Light Fight is on! ABC7 is looking for the best homes in the Chicago area all decked out in holiday lights.

Bragging rights are again up for grabs as we showcase local homeowners showing off their holiday spirit.

Use the form below to share video of your display with ABC7.

We'll be taking submissions through Dec. 8 at 12 p.m. Then, we'll narrow down the submissions and you'll have the chance to vote for a winner.

The winner will be revealed on Eyewitness News This Morning on Friday, Dec. 16 at 6 a.m.

Want to see what it takes to win? Take a look back on past Great Chicago Light Fight winners here:

2021 Champions: O'Connor family in Tinley Park

2020 Champions: Todd and Jen Scheuerman of Elmhurst

2019 Champions: Kowalczyk family of Tinley Park

2018 Champions: Steffen family of Newark

2017 Champion: Tim Herzog of Round Lake

ABC 7 Chicago

