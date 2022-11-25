Read full article on original website
kfgo.com
2 dead after Thursday crash in Douglas County
CARLOS, Minn. (KFGO) – Two people who suffered life-threatening injuries in a crash on Thursday afternoon in Douglas County have died. The Minnesota State Patrol said around 4:30 p.m. in Carlos, a minivan and SUV crashed at the intersection of Highway 29 and County Road 5. The couple in...
2 dead, 5 injured in Thanksgiving Day crash near Alexandria
Two people were killed and a family of five from Bloomington were injured in a crash on Thanksgiving Day in west-central Minnesota. According to the State Patrol, it happened around 4:30 p.m. in Carlos Township – just north of Alexandria – when two motorists collided at the intersection of Hwy. 29 and County Road 5.
Attack inside east-central Minnesota home leaves 2 critically hurt; suspect also hospitalized
OGILVIE, Minn. – Two people are in critical condition after an attack early Sunday morning inside a rural Kanabec County residence.The sheriff's office says deputies were called to the home outside of Ogilvie at about 4:40 a.m. on a report of an assault. There, they found two adult victims who lived at the residence. They were eventually transported to a Twin Cities hospital for treatment.The suspect in the attack, who is not from the area, also suffered critical injuries and is being treated in the metro.Authorities say this attack wasn't random, and there is no danger to the public.More information on this case will be released later this week.
kfgo.com
2 people seriously injured in crash northeast of Alexandria
CARLOS, Minn. (KFGO) – An Alexandria couple suffered life-threatening injuries in a crash on Thursday afternoon in Douglas County. The Minnesota State Patrol said around 4:30 p.m. in Carlos, a minivan and SUV crashed at the intersection of Highway 29 and County Road 5. The couple in the SUV,...
7 People Hurt, 2 Seriously In Crash Near Alexandria
MILTONA (WJON News) -- A two-vehicle crash near Miltona in Douglas county hurt seven people. The Minnesota State Patrol says the crash happened at about 4:30 p.m. on Thursday at the intersection of Highway 29 and County Road 5 near Miltona. Troopers say a vehicle driven by 40-year-old Ali Moin...
1 Person Seriously Hurt in 3 Vehicle Crash in Royalton
ROYALTON (WJON News) -- One person suffered serious injuries in a three-vehicle crash in Royalton. The Minnesota State Patrol says the crash happened at about 5:15 p.m. on Thursday at Highway 10 and 55th Avenue Northwest intersection. A vehicle driven by 20-year-old Kaden Kurr of Little Falls was going east...
voiceofalexandria.com
Seven people injured in crash in Carlos Township on Thursday
(Carlos Township)--Authorities say that seven people are injured, two with life-threatening injuries, in a crash on Thursday afternoon in Douglas County. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, the crash took place at around 4:30 p.m. on Thursday in Carlos Township. A Toyota Sienna, driven by Ali Moin, 40, of Bloomington, was traveling northbound on State Highway 29, and a Cadillac SRX, driven by Marilyn Grover, 80, of Alexandria, was traveling eastbound on County Road 5 when the two vehicles collided at the intersection.
travellens.co
15 Best Restaurants in Brainerd, MN
With the tagline “A City for All Seasons,” Brainerd is the seat of Crow Wing County in Minnesota. It’s the largest city in the county, with a population of 14,395 based on the 2020 census. You’ll find many things to do in Brainerd since the city and...
Dayton's Santa Bears return with a blast from the past
MINNEAPOLIS — After 15 years, the Dayton's Santa Bears are finally back. There's a universal charm to the fluffy teddy bears. Adults and kids like them so, but the best part for grown ups is that they bring in a rush of nostalgia. "I was so excited," said Andrea...
fox9.com
Mom steals sons blood, forces siblings to dispose of it: Child torture charges
CROW WING COUNTY, Minn. (FOX 9) - Prosecutors in Crow Wing County charged a mother with child torture after she allegedly stole her son's blood and treated her two other children for medical conditions they didn’t have. Jorden Nicole Borders, 32, was charged by warrant on Wednesday with three...
mprnews.org
I-94 rest stop brings the 'funk,' may make Minnesota history
Roadside rest stops typically aren’t built to last. Most travelers never give their designs a thought or raise their eyes to the roof line. In Minnesota, they last about 25 years before the Transportation Department knocks them down to build something new. It’s a different vibe, though, at the...
lptv.org
Crowds Return for Aitkin’s 31st Annual Fish House Parade
The city of Aitkin shut down their streets on Black Friday to hold their 31st annual Aitkin Fish House Parade. With a full crowd watching, the most excited were the kids in attendance. The Fish House Parade in Aitkin is what officially starts their holiday season. Although the parade is...
