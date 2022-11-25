Read full article on original website
‘Money Heist’ Star Alba Flores Leading Sci-Fi Thriller ‘Ulterior’ From Upgrade Productions & Morena Films
EXCLUSIVE: Money Heist star Alba Flores is leading and exec producing a sci-fi thriller from Matt Brodlie and Jonathan Kier’s Upgrade Productions and Spanish outfit Morena Films. Ulterior is created by Money Heist director Alex Rodrigo and Vida Perfecta’s Manuel Burque and follows a young singer and influencer who wakes up in a life that she does not recognize in a world where humans are given the opportunity to virtually connect to a simulation of their own lives. Protagonist Ada must play along with the game in order to return to her real life and, with the help of a...
SFGate
Rodrigo Sorogoyen’s ’The Beasts,’ ‘Virus 32,’ ‘All the Names of God’ Lead Latido Films Sales Rebound (EXCLUSIVE)
Closing Japan with Medallion and French-speaking Canada with Axiom and fielding offers for the U.S., China and the U.K, “The Beasts” is on track to shortly sell well over half the major territories in the world for sales agent Latido Films. as. The sales come as Rodrigo Sorogoyen’s...
SFGate
Banijay Teams with Fiction’Air on TF1’s French Thriller Set in Germany’s Black Forest (EXCLUSIVE)
Banijay (“Marie Antoinette”) has boarded “Les disparus de la Forêt Noire,” a gritty French thriller starring Hélène de Fougerolles (“Balthazar”), Gregory Fitoussi (“St Tropez,” “Spiral”) and Tcheky Karyo (“The Missing,” “Baptiste”). Commissioned by...
SFGate
Buenos Aires’ Compañía de Cine Swoops on Gender Doc ‘The Way You See Me’ (EXCLUSIVE)
Buenos Aires-based Compañía de Cine (“Lemebel”) has secured world sales rights for director M Sin Título’s absorbing queer documentary “The Way You See Me” (“Como Tú Me Ves”). A standout arthouse distribution outfit, the company will also step-in to co-produce the venture alongside auteur-focused peers Paula Zyngierman at Maravilla Cine (“Amando A Martha”) and Mexico’s Ojo de Vaca (“Say Goodbye”), expanding the depth of their offerings.
wegotthiscovered.com
A genre-bending horror Western sees renewed praise for its shocking brutality
There’s an age-old debate over when a movie goes from thriller to outright horror, and what exact elements make something horror. Stephen King said there’s three types of horror, gross-out, and terror. Where do cannibals in the American frontier days fit in, though? Because the debate was swirled...
SFGate
‘Under Pressure’s’ Marjorie Estiano to Star in ‘A Mother’s Embrace’ from ‘History of the Occult’s’ Cristian Ponce (EXCLUSIVE)
One of Brazil’s biggest film-TV stars, Marjorie Estiano – an International Emmy nominee for her performance in Globo’s “Under Pressure” and star of Marco Dutra and Juliana Rojas’ Locarno winner “Good Manners” – is attached to take the lead in one of the most awaited Latin American genre films of 2023, Brazilian horror feature “A Mother’s Embrace.”
Dawn Breaks Behind the Eyes review – cult status beckons for Euro horror homage
Director Kevin Kopacka indulges the sensually rich if narratively flawed world of giallo and fantastique cinema, with enjoyable if problematic results
Final 'Avatar: The Way of Water' trailer premieres
The final trailer for "Avatar: The Way of Water" premiered during Monday Night Football on ESPN.
New ‘Princess Diaries’ Movie in the Works at Disney (Exclusive)
Disney is returning to the world of The Princess Diaries. Aadrita Mukerji is penning a script for a new installment for Disney, which sources say is a continuation of the Anne Hathaway-led series of films rather than a reboot.More from The Hollywood ReporterCNN 'Early Start' Anchor Laura Jarrett Jumping to NBC NewsJessica Chastain to Star in Modern Adaptation of 'A Doll's House' on BroadwayHow Keke Palmer Invented "Keke Palmer" Hathaway does not have a deal to return, according to sources, but she has publicly stated her support for a third installment, and the hope is she would return should the potential new...
wegotthiscovered.com
Netflix’s first-ever original series receives a stay of execution after the streamer decides not to dump it
Netflix’s unstoppable drive for content has seen countless high-profile movies and TV shows lost to the sands of time in a matter of weeks, but there was a tinge of bittersweetness to be found when it was revealed last month that the streaming service was poised to allow its first-ever original series Lilyhammer to vanish into the ether.
NME
Here’s why the new ‘Mission: Impossible’ film is called ‘Dead Reckoning’
The director and producer of Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning has offered some clues as to what the film’s title could mean for the storyline. In a new interview with Empire, Christopher McQuarrie explained that the title stems from a very specific reference, which could have major repercussions for Ethan Hunt (Tom Cruise) and the IMF.
India’s Viga Jostles With Sony and Amazon at Goa Festival’s Film Technology Exhibition
A roster of top international and Indian companies feature in a film technology exhibition at the International Film Festival of India (IFFI), Goa. Exhibitors include Sony, Canon, Hansa, Technicolour, Shashi, Prasad, Fujifilm, TechnoCine, Zeiss, Cineom, Tinu, Aputure, SRSG, Eizo, 360VFRX and Silence Acoustics. In addition, Amazon Prime Video has a section within the exhibition devoted to showcasing the effects featured in their film “Ram Setu,” starring Akshay Kumar. One of the highlights of the exhibition is the presence of virtual production specialists Viga Entertainment Technology which is unique in that all its hardware and software are completely developed and manufactured...
Wednesday: Netflix viewers hail ‘genius casting’ of one key Addams Family role
Netflix viewers have hailed one small but key piece of casting in the new Addams Family adaptation, Wednesday.The series, based on the characters created by cartoonist Charles Addams, sees Jenna Ortega (X; Jane the Virgin) play Wednesday Addams.Among the supporting cast are Luiz Guzmán, who plays Gomez, and Catherine Zeta-Jones, who plays Morticia. Christina Ricci, who played Wednesday in the 1990s film adaptations, also makes an appearance as one of Wednesday’s teachers.However, there was one piece of casting that Netflix kept secret until close to the series’ release date earlier this week: who would be playing Uncle Fester.As it...
European Disney-Style Feature ‘Argonuts’ from ‘Jungle Bunch’ Team Lures Studiocanal U.K. and Other Major Distributors for Kinology (EXCLUSIVE)
“Argonuts,” a Disney-style family animated feature from “The Jungle Bunch” team, TAT Productions, has lured leading distributors in major markets. Rolling off the American Film Market, Gregoire Melin’s sales banner Kinology has closed a raft of deals with the U.K. (Studiocanal), Germany and Austria (Plaion), Latin America (California Filmes), Australia and New Zealand (Icon Film Distribution), South Korea (Green Narae Media), Lumix Media (Vietnam), Lev Cinema (Israel) and Merzigo (Turkey). Kinology also sold “Argonuts” to Viva Kids for the U.S. during the AFM where the feature had its market premiere. “’Argonuts’ boasts a beautiful animation worthy of a studio movie,...
EW.com
The best Ti West films, ranked
Over the course of the past 20 years, Ti West has gone from a film student producing his own horror shorts to a famous director premiering his latest work at the prestigious Venice Film Festival. That's quite a trajectory. But even more remarkable is the fact that he's done all this without losing his maverick status.
‘Narcos’ Producer José Padilha Settles Lawsuit Against Fellow EP Eric Newman Over Show Profits – Update
UPDATED, 8:42 AM: Narcos executive producer/director José Padilha has settled his lawsuit against fellow EP Eric Newman over what he claimed was his share of millions of dollars in profits from the Netflix drama series. Terms were not disclosed in Monday’s filing. Read details of the case below. PREVIOUSLY, August 30: Narcos executive producer/director José Padilha is suing his fellow EP Eric Newman over what he claims is his share of millions of dollars in profits from the Netflix drama series. The lawsuit, filed last week in Los Angeles Superior Court, says that “Padilha and Newman agreed to share equally 50%/50% (excluding any payments...
'The White Lotus' Fans Should Expect A 'Dark And Messed Up' Finale
The HBO comedy-drama series The White Lotus began airing in July 2021. A few episodes later, viewers could attest to the series's creator Mike White's immense skill. In the first season, the dark secrets and the twisted truths of the guests, the staff, and the locale of a resort were unveiled over the course of a week that was supposed to be a relaxing vacation.
Netflix New Releases: Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, Bullet Train, And Other Movies And TV Shows Streaming December 2022
Benoit Blanc's return in Glass Onion is only the beginning of what's to come in Netflix's big 2022 closer.
SFGate
Banijay Americas to Open Massive Production Facility in Brazil (EXCLUSIVE)
Capping the celebration of Endemol Shine Brazil’s 15th anniversary, parent company Banijay Americas will be unveiling what they tout will be the largest independent production studio facility in Latin America. In a statement led by Ben Samek, president and chief operating officer, Banijay Americas, the nearly 750,000 square feet...
