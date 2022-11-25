Read full article on original website
BBC
Just Stop Oil protesters slow traffic on the Strand in London
A protest by a small group of Just Stop Oil activists has slowed traffic on a central London road, causing tailbacks. About 12 climate change activists walked along the Strand carrying banners, slowing cars and buses. Another demonstration was held in Shepherd's Bush Green, west London, at the start of...
Qatar reviewing London investments after TfL bans its adverts – report
Ban linked to World Cup hosts’ human rights record taken as message ‘Qatari business not welcome in London’, source tells FT
The Saw Doctors celebrate 30 years of touring UK on ’emotional’ night in London
Renowned Irish band The Saw Doctors have celebrated 30 years of touring the UK with a “special” and “emotional” night in London in front of a sell-out crowd.A pocket of the capital turned green for the evening as the band returned to play there for the first time in five years.The Saw Doctors were welcomed to the stage of a packed Brixton Academy by their legion of loyal fans, who had earlier enjoyed a performance by Irish singer Damien Dempsey.On a night when England fans were watching their team take on the US in the World Cup, much of London’s...
Carscoops
London Expands Ultra Low Emissions Zone To Cover Entire City Affecting 5M More People
The London Ultra Low Emissions Zone (ULEZ) will be expanded to include the entire greater London area starting next year, according to Mayor Sadiq Khan, who said that the measure will bring cleaner air to 5 million more residents. The move will add a tax of £12.50 ($15.09 USD at current exchange rates) a day to drivers of older and more polluting vehicles across a wider geographical area.
Rail strike: which trains are running and which are cancelled this Saturday?
Over the next six weeks, nine days of national rail strikes are planned, together with an overtime ban over Christmas and the New Year.The December and January stoppages are planned by the RMT union.But before that, members of the train drivers’ union, the Associated Society of Locomotive Engineers and Firemen (Aslef), will walk out at 11 train operators on Saturday 26 November. It is the fifth national strike by drivers in five monthsThe stoppage will trigger widespread cancellations across Britain. The Rail Delivery Group (RDG), representing train operators says: “Passengers should only travel by train if necessary.”Yet many trains will be...
BBC
World Cup: England fans frustrated after disappointing USA match
It was a frustrating night for England fans in east London as the Three Lions were held by the USA in their second group game of the Fifa World Cup. The match, a 19:00 kick-off, was the first England performance of the Qatar tournament many could watch with other supporters in a pub and followed the team's 6-2 win over Iran.
London Fire Brigade chief accepts organisation is institutionally racist and misogynist and vows change
The London Fire Brigade’s commissioner has accepted the organisation is institutionally racist and misogynist and has vowed that change “starts now”. It comes after an independent review of the capital’s fire service found the organisation had a “toxic culture”, with accounts ranging from women being groped to people having their helmets filled with urine.The review, led by Nazir Afzal, a former chief crown prosecutor for the North West, contains further shocking incidents such as a black firefighter who was subject to racist bullying which culminated in someone putting a mock noose above his locker.The report also refers to a Muslim...
Blocking Chinese takeover of UK chip firm ‘bad news’ for Wales, says boss
Government ordered Nexperia to sell 86% of its shareholding in company formerly known as Newport Wafer Fab
BBC
Train strikes: Drivers walk out in pay row
Rail travel is being disrupted this weekend with train drivers at 11 companies walking out as part of a long-running pay row. The strike by the Aslef union is affecting people travelling to Christmas markets and major sporting events. Passengers are being advised to check before they travel. However, strike...
BBC
Bristol Clean Air Zone launches for some of the most polluting cars
Bristol's Clean Air Zone has launched after becoming operational just after midnight. Drivers of some of the most polluting vehicles will now face a daily charge of £9 to enter the city centre. The move has been welcomed by health and environmental campaigners, but some businesses owners are concerned...
BBC
Fatal stabbings of two 16-year-old boys in London linked - police
The fatal stabbings of two 16-year-old boys who were attacked just a mile apart in south-east London are linked, the Met Police has said. Officers were called at about 17:10 GMT on Saturday to reports people had been injured in Sewell Road, Abbey Wood, and Titmuss Avenue in Thamesmead. Police...
BBC
1922: The lasting legacy of Irish Civil War executions
In October 1921 a young Irish independence leader posed for photos on his wedding day with his bride and his best man. Just over a year later, in December 1922, Kevin O'Higgins signed the execution order that condemned his best man to death. Rory O'Connor was executed by firing squad.
Fresh train strikes threatened after rail firms ‘cancel talks at an hour’s notice’
Rail passengers across Britain face yet more disruption with fresh train strikes expected to be called within hours.The main transport workers’ union, the RMT, has accused employers of failing to come up with fresh proposals and of abruptly cancelling a planned meeting.As the bitterest rail industrial dispute since the 1980s drags on, the union’s National Executive Committee is meeting to consider “further phases of industrial action”.But the Rail Delivery Group (RDG), representing the train operating companies (TOCs), said negotiations had been making “real progress” with the prospect of a “credible deal”.Mick Lynch, general secretary of the RMT, said on...
World Cup fan discovers ‘eerie’ abandoned city in Qatar
An England football fan exploring ‘hidden Qatar’ found ‘eerie abandoned apartment blocks’ where workers who built the stadium allegedly lived.Rob Dawley, 21, was visiting the country to support England in the World Cup, and decided on a whim to visit areas off the beaten path.On his day out, he stumbled upon “a migrant camp”, which he was denied access to, and was then taken by his taxi driver to the city centre of Mesaieed.At first, Rob was met with no entry signs around the entire city centre, which was made up of several abandoned apartment blocks.By chance, the lucky...
The train stations that travellers forgot – and four get fewer than one passenger a week
As rail passengers prepare for the next series of national rail strikes, beginning on Saturday, figures from the Office of Rail and Road (ORR) reveal the scale of the collapse of train travel during the coronavirus pandemic.Between April 2021 and March 2022, the UK’s busiest station, London Waterloo, saw passenger numbers more than halve compared with two years earlier – down from 87 million to 41 million.The report says four railway stations in the Midlands and North of England saw fewer than 50 passengers – under one a week.The least-used was Elton & Orston in Nottinghamshire, with just 40 entries and exits....
A fight at the opera: could forcing ENO up north work out?
The ultimatum to English National Opera was attacked as ‘cultural vandalism’, but raised some hopes nearer Manchester
BBC
Colchester: Britain's oldest recorded town poised to formally become a city
Colchester - long known as Britain's oldest recorded town - will formally become a city later when its mayor is presented with letters patent. The former Roman settlement was named one of eight towns to be made cities to mark the Queen's Platinum Jubilee. On Wednesday, the parchment letters patent...
King and Queen Consort to carry out away days to Yorkshire
The King and Queen Consort are to visit Yorkshire next week, when the monarch will unveil a statue of his mother, the late Queen.Charles will spend two days carrying out official engagements, visiting Bradford and Leeds on November 8, and then York and Doncaster on November 9, with Camilla joining him on the second day.The King and Queen Consort will attend a service in York Minster, with the monarch unveiling the Platinum Jubilee tribute to Elizabeth II, crafted by Minster stone mason Richard Bossons.The Archbishop of York will bless the statue.The late Queen chose the final design of the statue...
Niclas Füllkrug: another cult hero pops out of the World Cup box
The Fiv … this still doesn’t sit right … Football Daily loves nothing more than a World Cup cult hero. That’s why we lust after Uruguay’s Obdulio Varela, who strutted around the Maracanã in the 1950 “final” like Roy Keane, dishing out slaps, hard stares and beneficial advice. Much-fancied hosts Brazil never had a chance. Siphiwe Tshabalala scored the opening goal in the 2010 World Cup for South Africa, which is impressive enough on its own terms, but he’s mainly in our heart because, like Jerry Seinfeld and salsa, we love to say Tshabalala. What organic beauty. And that’s why we also love underdog diplomat David Beckham, sitting up in the stands with his fanciest togs on, hoping one day to gather the global football family together in his arms like Gianni Infantino before him, only with an even bigger revolving bow tie.
CNBC
Foreign students to reportedly be barred from UK unless studying at top universities
LONDON — Foreign students wanting to study in Britain may be turned away unless they have secured a place at a "top university," according to a report by The Times newspaper. Ministers were allegedly discussing how to reduce flows to the U.K. after record levels of net migration were...
