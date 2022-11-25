The Fiv … this still doesn’t sit right … Football Daily loves nothing more than a World Cup cult hero. That’s why we lust after Uruguay’s Obdulio Varela, who strutted around the Maracanã in the 1950 “final” like Roy Keane, dishing out slaps, hard stares and beneficial advice. Much-fancied hosts Brazil never had a chance. Siphiwe Tshabalala scored the opening goal in the 2010 World Cup for South Africa, which is impressive enough on its own terms, but he’s mainly in our heart because, like Jerry Seinfeld and salsa, we love to say Tshabalala. What organic beauty. And that’s why we also love underdog diplomat David Beckham, sitting up in the stands with his fanciest togs on, hoping one day to gather the global football family together in his arms like Gianni Infantino before him, only with an even bigger revolving bow tie.

21 MINUTES AGO