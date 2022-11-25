Read full article on original website
Voice of America
Taiwan Opposition Wins Control of Taipei in Setback for President Tsai
TAIPEI — Taiwan's main opposition party the Kuomintang (KMT) won control of the Taipei mayorship on Saturday in a setback for President Tsai Ing-wen, who had framed the local elections as being about showing defiance to China's rising bellicosity. The elections for mayors, county chiefs and local councilors are...
Voice of America
Pakistan Arrests Senator Over Anti-Military Tweets
Islamabad — Authorities in Pakistan arrested an opposition senator Sunday for launching what they said was a “highly obnoxious campaign of intimidating tweets” against the country’s outgoing military chief and other officers. Azam Khan Swati, who represents the opposition Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party in the upper...
Voice of America
Iran's Khamenei Praises Basij Forces for Confronting 'Rioters'
Dubai, united arab emirates — Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said on Saturday Iran's Basij militia forces have sacrificed their lives in what he called riots, the wave of protests sparked by the death in police custody of a young Iranian Kurdish woman in September. The protests that began...
Voice of America
Taiwan Votes in Local Elections Amid Tensions With China
TAIPEI — Polls closed in Taiwan on Saturday in local elections that President Tsai Ing-wen has framed as being about sending a message to the world about the island's determination to defend its democracy in the face of China's rising bellicosity. The elections for mayors, county chiefs and local...
Voice of America
4 Killed in Sao Tome's Failed Coup Bid, State Media Reports
Libreville, Gabon — Four people were killed in a failed coup attempt on Sao Tome and Principe, the state news agency STP-Press said Sunday reporting a toll from the armed forces chief of staff. The military, which Friday thwarted a coup bid in the tiny Portuguese-speaking archipelago off central...
Voice of America
Myanmar Court Sentences VOA Contributor to 2 Years' Labor
Yangon, Burma — A Myanmar court on Thursday sentenced journalist and Voice of America (VOA) contributor Sithu Aung Myint to two years' labor. The Yangon court convicted Sithu Aung Myint under Section 505(a) of the country's penal code, which relates to denigrating the armed forces. Sithu Aung Myint is...
Voice of America
Ousted Pakistan PM Says Party to Quit Provincial Legislatures
ISLAMABAD — Pakistan’s ousted Prime Minister Imran Khan said Saturday that his party has decided to resign from several regional legislatures in the latest twist in months of political turmoil in the country. Khan made the unexpected political move while addressing tens of thousands of supporters of his...
Voice of America
China, US Can Cooperate on Climate Issues Despite Tensions, Experts Say
Berlin — Amid a recent flurry of meetings that brought together officials from the United States and China, along with other world leaders, experts say the two countries can work together on climate change despite lingering tensions. The two largest economies are the world’s largest greenhouse gas emitters but...
Voice of America
Taiwan Elections Seen as a Warning to Ruling Party
The defeat suffered by Taiwan's pro-independence ruling Democratic Progressive Party in Saturday's local elections is seen as a warning to President Tsai Ing-wen and her party that voters are not happy with their governance on local issues. Analysts, though, say it is too soon to tell what consequences the loss...
Voice of America
China Arrests BBC Journalist Covering COVID Protests
London — The BBC has said one of its journalists in China was arrested and beaten by police while covering protests on Sunday against the country's zero-COVID policy. Hundreds of people took to the streets in China's major cities on Sunday in a rare outpouring of public anger against the state.
Voice of America
Putin Decries Media 'Lies' at Meeting with Soldiers' Mothers
Moscow — Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday criticized what he said were skewed media portrayals of Moscow's military campaign in Ukraine as he met with mothers of Russian soldiers fighting there. "Life is more difficult and diverse than what is shown on TV screens or even on the...
Tories will not reach ‘embarrassingly poor’ nature targets by 2030, Labour says
Opposition to unveil plan to reverse biodiversity loss rather than simply halting it, which is government’s current target
China eases COVID rules after protests
Chinese authorities eased some anti-virus rules but affirmed their severe "zero COVID" strategy Monday after protesters demanded President Xi Jinping resign in the biggest show of opposition to the ruling Communist Party in decades.
Voice of America
Cuba Holds Local Elections as Opposition Candidates Condemn Pressure
Havana — Cubans are voting Sunday in municipal elections amid a grave economic crisis that could weaken turnout and with the opposition charging some of its candidates have faced unfair pressure. More than 8 million Cubans aged 16 and older (of a population of 11.2 million) are eligible to...
Voice of America
Malawi Vice President Arrested
Blantyre, Malawi — Malawi's Vice President Saulos Chilima is out on bail after his arrest in connection with alleged kickbacks. It is the latest in a series of arrests of officials suspected of corruption. Malawi's Anti-Corruption Bureau says Chilima received payments amounting to $280,000 and other items from British...
Voice of America
Iran Bank Manager Fired for Serving Unveiled Woman: Media
TEHRAN, IRAN — An Iranian bank manager who served an unveiled woman has been fired, local media reported on Sunday, as demonstrations triggered by the mandatory head covering rule shake the Islamic republic. Women in the country of more than 80 million people are required to cover their heads,...
Voice of America
VOA Interview: Indonesia's Sri Mulyani Indrawati
Jakarta — Following this month's G-20 summit in Bali, Indonesia, White House Bureau Chief Patsy Widakuswara spoke with the country's finance minister, Sri Mulyani Indrawati, in Jakarta about the geopolitical tensions of hosting the summit during Russia's war on Ukraine. They also discussed the U.S.-China rivalry in Southeast Asia.
Voice of America
Slovenians Back Bill to Depoliticize Public TV
Ljubljana, Slovenia — Slovenians in a referendum on Sunday backed a bill to reduce political influence and restore editorial independence to the EU country's public television. Media and civil organizations have slammed what they see as biased coverage by RTV Slovenija — the country's main public broadcaster with more...
Voice of America
Xinjiang Loosens Some Restrictions After Lockdown Protests
Taipei, taiwan — Authorities in China's western Xinjiang region opened up some neighborhoods in the capital of Urumqi on Saturday after residents held extraordinary late-night demonstrations against the city's zero-COVID lockdown that had lasted more than three months. The displays of public defiance were fanned by anger over a...
Voice of America
Residents Exiting Hong Kong Part With Precious Possessions
In the past three years, Hong Kong has witnessed the biggest wave of residents leaving the former British colony since it returned to Chinese sovereignty in 1997. One man shared with VOA’s Cindy Sui the difficulties of leaving behind not only his beloved Hong Kong but his possessions.
