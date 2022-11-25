ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Beach County, FL

Walking the Walk: Sip-n-shop kicks off fundraising event for children's charities

By Shannon Donnelly
The Palm Beach Post
 3 days ago
The Veronica Beard boutique in the Royal Poinciana Plaza was the setting for a reception honoring the Children's Foundation of Palm Beach County.

The event took place Nov. 16 and also served as a kickoff to the foundation's upcoming Walk the Walk fundraiser.

The sip-n-shop evening included cocktails, hors d'oeuvres, private shopping and remarks from foundation Executive Director Pamela Weinroth.

“Our inaugural Walk the Walk last year was a huge success with 400 attendees, raising $250,000 to help at risk kids,” said Weinroth.

Sharyn Frankel, Linda Shaps and Barbara Wittenstein are co-chairwomen for Walk the Walk, which takes place as part of the Garden of Life Palm Beaches Marathon Weekend. The festival begins at 9 a.m. Dec. 10 at Post Park behind the Meyer Amphitheater in West Palm Beach.

The family-oriented morning will include food stations and children’s entertainment, including balloon animals, face painting, stilt walkers and action videos.

The walk begins with a shotgun start at 10 a.m.

Palm Beach supporters include Stuart Frankel, Barbara Wittenstein, Sondra and David Mack, Nicki Harris, Bonnie and Donald Dwares, Joan Eigen and Philip Gassman, Ann and Robert Fromer, Barbara and Richard Lane, and Jessica and Dana Koch.

Proceeds from the event assist the Children’s Foundation of Palm Beach County in its mission to identify and fund projects in Palm Beach County to aid at-risk children and their families.

