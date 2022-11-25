ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bryan County, GA

World's largest auto supplier to invest millions in Hyundai plant, bringing thousands of jobs

By Latrice Williams, Savannah Morning News
 3 days ago
On Wednesday, Gov. Brian Kemp announced Hyundai Mobis will invest $926 million into an EV power electric system plant. Known as one of the world’s biggest auto suppliers, the move will add at least 1,500 jobs to the area.

“When we celebrated the groundbreaking of Hyundai’s new electric vehicle and battery manufacturing facility in Bryan County, we knew it would unleash transformational job creation and investment in that entire region of our state,” said Kemp.

“As we announce the second supplier in just two weeks to locate in that area, we're excited to see their impact on the surrounding communities and the growing list of other job creators that will soon follow.”

Construction on the 1,200,000 square-foot facility will commence January 2023 at the Georgia Ready for Accelerated Development Certified Belfast Commerce Park in Richmond Hill and finish in 2024.

The plant will oversee the production of 900,000 EV power electric systems and 450,000 integrated charging control units per year.

“We could not be more excited to welcome Mobis to our community,” said Development Authority of Bryan County Chairman Jon Seagraves.

“With the close proximity of Belfast Commerce Park to available housing in nearby Heartwood, a top-performing public school system, interstate access and rail, we knew the site we purchased about two years ago had the potential to attract a special project. With nearly $1 billion of investment and the creation of over 1,500 good-paying jobs, I would say Mobis is pretty special. I am so grateful to Bryan County, the city of Richmond Hill and Raydient Places for their support and partnership on this project because without them, this would not have been possible.”

Adam Van Brimmer:Hyundai going full speed on EV plant construction. When will workforce development accelerate?

In May, Hyundai Motor Group announced it would invest $5.5 billion into its first EV plant in the U.S. In October, the company, along with local officials and the Savannah Economic Development Authority held a groundbreaking ceremony followed by a community celebration at Enmarket Arena.

Trip Tollison, CEO of SEDA, said the announcement is another major point of progress to not only celebrate, but signifies just how monumental the Hyundai project is.

“This is one of the larger, Tier 1 supplier projects that will not only support Hyundai, but other EV manufacturers,” said Tollison. “The economic impact on this project alone is in the billions. This is just another example of the incredible trickle-down effect that we are seeing due to Hyundai. We are so grateful.”

Latrice Williams is a general assignment reporter covering Bryan and Effingham County. She can be reached at lwilliams6@gannett.com.

