Florida State

Clippings: Plenty of bamboo grows great in Florida. Choose a clumping species, not a runner

By Charles Reynolds
The Ledger
 3 days ago
The most commonly mentioned feature of bamboos is that they’re part of the grass family. That’s true, but other stereotypes about the family are often wrong – or at least murky.

It isn’t surprising: Botanists recognize at least 1,000 species, though some put that number closer to 1,600.

Predictably, there are vast differences between these plants, which range from the 18-inch-tall pygmy bamboo (Pleioblastus pygmaea) to the typically 100-foot-tall giant bamboo (Dendrocalamus giganteus) of Southeast Asia. Its record height, by the way, is 164 feet.

But bamboo isn’t limited to Asia: It’s also native to Africa, Australia and North America – including at least one species in the United States and many in Mexico.

For Central Florida landscapes, clumping species, which grow as that description suggests, are greatly preferred over running types, which can be invasive. In addition, running species grow best in warm-temperate regions.

Here in Florida, many clumping bamboos such as Mexican weeping bamboo (Otatea acuminata) perform well. Unlike popular belief, however, they can be slow to become established and grow.

One of nine Otatea species in Mexico and Central America, Mexican weeping bamboo is outstanding because of its graceful appearance. This cold-hardy plant grows 15 to 20 feet tall on moist, organically enriched, sunny sites, serving as accents or screens.

For airy screens along property lines, install clumps around eight feet apart. Mexican weeping bamboo owes its elegance to densely packed, exceptionally long and narrow leaves: their sheer weight bends the plants’ stems, giving the impression of cascading plumes of lacy foliage that sway in the slightest breeze.

Numerous other clumpers, in a range of heights, provide additional options. One of them is seabreeze bamboo, a 35- to 40-foot plant that grows rapidly. It tolerates shearing well, so it’s often used as a tall, soft hedge. Also potentially towering at 25 feet is Alphonse Karr bamboo, a beautiful variety that features dark-green stripes on yellow stems. New growth, which features a pinkish tinge, adds to the appeal.

A favorite of bamboo lovers in mild areas is Dwarf Buddha’s Belly, a 15-foot gem with a moderate growth rate. It’s hardy only into the upper 20s but slowly recovers from lower temperatures. Even smaller is Fernleaf Stripestem Dwarf, which looks like a miniature version of Alphonse Karr. It grows up to 12 feet tall and is extremely cold hardy. Plants or seeds of the bamboo mentioned are available online.

The Ledger

The Ledger

ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Lakeland, FL from Lakeland Ledger.

 http://theledger.com

