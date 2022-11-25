ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Lafayette, IN

Countdown to Purdue-Indiana kickoff: Boilermakers in control of Big Ten West

By Mike Carmin, Lafayette Journal & Courier
Journal & Courier
Journal & Courier
 3 days ago

Welcome to Countdown to Kickoff prior to Saturday’s matchup between Purdue and Indiana at Memorial Stadium:

What you need to know – and it’s not all game related.

The latest

With Nebraska's win at Iowa, the Boilermakers are back in control of the Big Ten West. A win at Indiana gives Purdue the outright Big Ten West title and a spot in the conference championship game against either Michigan or Ohio State on Dec. 3 in Indianapolis.

A Big Ten West title is worth $90,000 to Jeff Brohm

Injury update

Jeff Brohm wasn’t available Thursday for an injury update but here goes:

Game-time decision: Running back Devin Mockobee (concussion). Attended Wednesday’s practice and did some work.

Out: Defensive tackle Branson Deen (leg), center Gus Hartwig (leg).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0M6Ltf_0jNCBOWm00

Both sides

Defensive line coach Mark Hagen has experienced each side of the in-state rivalry.

He played at Indiana, scoring a touchdown against the Boilermakers in 1989. Coached at Purdue during two different stops, including the last two seasons. And coached with the Hoosiers.

“I’m 17-10,” Hagen said.

Charlie Jones and Purdue 'It’s been the best move for me'

New face

Before last week, Josh Kaltenberger was just another name on the roster to most fans.

Now the redshirt sophomore becomes one of the most important players in Saturday’s matchup and the rest of the season. Kaltenberger moves into the starting center role, replacing Hartwig, who is out for the rest of the season after suffering a leg injury against Northwestern.

Hartwig is currently wearing a cast and will undergo surgery in a couple of weeks.

Kaltenberger did play against the Wildcats, earning some valuable game experience.

“Josh is up to the task so far,” tackle Eric Miller said. “I don’t know if he’s left the building since Sunday. Every time I see him here, ‘Hey, let’s go watch some film. Let’s go watch some IU stuff together.’ He wants to do well, he wants to succeed and he’s putting in the time.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1skstJ_0jNCBOWm00

Miller called the Pennsylvania native “very cerebral” and one of the strongest players in the weight room.

“He’s a smart kid who understands football and it’s time for him to apply it and we’re all ready for him to do it,” Miller said.

Jeff Brohm said Kalterberger attended one of Purdue’s camps where the coaching staff first noticed the 6-foot-5, 305-pounder. He was ranked the No. 8 center in the 2020 recruiting class by ESPN and No. 29 by 247sports.com

“What you weren't sure of was maybe how great of an athlete is he going to be and the potential that he has, but he's smart,” Brohm said. “He can really snap the football effectively, which is very important. We want to continue to see him get better at playing fast, making calls, and reacting to movement up front.

“He knows we need him. He's got to get it done for us. I think he'll take pride in that.”

Tracking Purdue's offense: Dylan Downing, Kobe Lewis keep rushing attack going

Tough break

Hartwig, though, will be missed. He’s a veteran, an anchor on the offensive line with plenty of experience and not only a leader of the group but of the team. Last week was the Zionsville native’s 27 th consecutive start.

“He’s been really good this year,” co-offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Brian Brohm said. “He’s been really good his career here. He’s a big-time center. He does a great job making the calls and he’s been good at blocking.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06bzwm_0jNCBOWm00

“His leadership, his steady hand, his guidance up front will be missed. He’s hard to replace. He’s one of the best players on the team.”

Hartwig also battled through two broken hands this season, sitting out practices during the week.

“He’s the rock in our room,” Miller said. “He’s one of my best friends. It was tough to see him go down. He’s one of the toughest guys on our team. He’s battled through more stuff than anybody ever knew and more than what coach (Jeff) Brohm said the other day.”

One more year

Miller was one of nearly 25 seniors who were honored during Senior Day. Not all of the seniors are eligible to return for another season, but Miller is considering coming back.

“I went through Senior Day just in case,” Miller said. “Having those conversations and making that decision. This place means a lot to me. I could absolutely see myself coming back here and see myself coming back and playing here again.”

Return game

When receiver Charlie Jones joined the program, one area where the Boilermakers thought the Iowa transfer would help was with punt returns.

It hasn’t fully materialized through 11 games as Jones is averaging 6.71 yards on 17 returns. Maybe a big play is coming Saturday.

“It’s still an emphasis,” Jones said. “Hopefully, this week I can do something in the return game to help the team out. Every week I’m coming out with the same mindset and hopefully, this is the week I break one.”

If not football

Jones has enough athletic ability to play any sport but stayed with football throughout most of his career. He didn’t really consider another sport.

“I’m happy I don’t have to think about that right now,” Jones said. “I played baseball for a little bit but I wasn’t in love with it. This has always been something that I’ve loved doing and I’m excited to get to do this every day.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OvDnf_0jNCBOWm00

Battling elements

The first two months featured ideal conditions each Saturday, but November has turned ugly with the weather for the Boilermakers and the rest of the Big Ten.

Windy, cold, rain and a few snow showers have been the norm during the last three weeks. The conditions have impacted Purdue’s passing game and made it a challenge to call plays.

“The wind, definitely the Iowa game, was the most windy, and Northwestern was right behind it and then Illinois,” Brian Brohm said. “Three games that had some wind differing miles per hour, differing which direction. This past game (Northwestern), it kind of switched directions at halftime but yeah, it makes it more difficult when you want to throw the ball.”

The Boilermakers fell behind Iowa 17-0 in the second quarter and were forced to lean more on the passing game but built a lead against the Wildcats and were able to feature more of a rushing attack.

“Our strength is being precise in the passing game and the wind makes it harder to do that,” he said. “You need to run the football and sometimes the wind, you want those guys to be a little bit more open and have some room for error when you throw the ball down the field. There were three throws that Aidan normally makes but he didn't. Whether it’s the wind or not, I’m not sure.”

Numbers

Aidan O'Connell has 63 touchdown passes and is tied with Kyle Orton for fifth in program history. ... Purdue has won seven games in back-to-back seasons for the first time since 2006 and 2007. ... Payne Durham ranks second in program history with 20 career touchdowns. Dave Young is No. 1 with 27. ... Mockobee is 126 rushing yards from setting the program record for a freshman. It's currently held by Markell Jones, who totaled 875 in 2015.

Mike Carmin covers Purdue sports for the Journal & Courier and USA Today Sports Network. Email mcarmin@gannett.com and follow on Twitter and Instagram @carmin_jc

Purdue (7-4, 5-3) at Indiana (4-7, 2-6)

Saturday

Time: 3:30 p.m.

TV: BTN

Radio: WAZY (96.5)

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Journal & Courier: Countdown to Purdue-Indiana kickoff: Boilermakers in control of Big Ten West

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
hammerandrails.com

Purdue vs. IU Game Thread

Win, and they’re in. It’s just that simple. Purdue hasn’t had a chance like this since the Big Ten went to Divisions. Sure, it took an incredible upset by Nebraska to get Purdue in this position but when you look back on the 2022 season for Purdue (if they make it) you won’t remember, or care, that Purdue backed into this position because Iowa couldn’t finish a game. You won’t remember that Purdue had opportunities against Iowa and Wisconsin to prove themselves best in the West but failed. You’ll remember (again, if they win) that Purdue won the Big Ten West division and went on to play in the Big Ten Championship game in Indianapolis.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
saturdaytradition.com

2022 Big Ten Championship: Matchup in Indianapolis officially set

The 2022 Big Ten Championship teams have been officially set. The Michigan Wolverines and Purdue Boilermakers will meet in Indianapolis on Saturday, Dec 3. Michigan clinched its spot in the game after throttling Ohio State at home. Purdue clinched after beating Indiana with Iowa losing to Nebraska on Black Friday.
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Exponent

Brother of Aidan O'Connell died before IU game

For the second year in a row, Purdue football players huddled around the Old Oaken Bucket trophy, celebrating their victory over Indiana University. The team smiled and cheered, ignoring the cold weather and reveling in their win. Except for the quarterback. Senior Aidan O’Connell stood off to the side, a...
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
247Sports

The Hoosiers React: Purdue postgame

Watch what Indiana outside linebacker Alfred Bryant, wide receiver Emery Simmons, and linebacker Kaiden Turner said after IU's 30-16 home loss to Purdue in the battle for the Old Oaken Bucket. The Hoosiers finished the season 4-8 overall and 2-7 in the Big Ten.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
clevelandmagazine.com

Why Midwesterners Feel at Home in Indianapolis

One writer travels to Indianapolis for the Big Ten Championship and discovers the city's hidden treasures along the way. By Henry Palattella. Beyond Columbus, heading west, there isn’t much outside of rest stops, flat prairies and the World’s Largest Candle in Centerville, Indiana. Then, deep in the American heartland, the Indianapolis skyline emerges.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
hometownnewsnow.com

Super Bowl of Indiana Cattle Shows

(Indianapolis, IN) - The first pitch is about to be thrown in what could be viewed as the World Series for showing beef cattle in Indiana. The 36th annual Hoosier Beef Congress is scheduled December 2-4 at the Indiana State fairgrounds in Indianapolis. More than 860 people have registered to...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
lonelyplanet.com

Cafeteria culture in Indiana: try the ultimate comfort food

Dine out at one of Indiana's famous cafeterias with these top tips on where to go and what to eat © Jeffrey Isaac Greenberg 4+ / Alamy. Strawberry pie, blueberry pie, cherry pie. Fluffy lemon meringue and gooey, crunchy pecan. Chocolate cream, banana cream, coconut cream, all piled high with gravity-defying layers of whipped topping.
INDIANA STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Indiana

Photo byPhoto by Jason Leung on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Indiana and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Indiana that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their absolutely delicious food and impeccable service, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely pay them a visit next time you are in the area and feel like trying something new.
INDIANA STATE
bsquarebulletin.com

Thanksgiving week Bloomington turkeys—in disguise

A full week of Thanksgiving break at Indiana University means the campus and all of downtown Bloomington has been a lot quieter the last few days. One benefit: more wildlife. Red-tailed hawks are not all that unusual on the campus or downtown, but this week they were a lot easier to spot—Tuesday morning, Tuesday afternoon, and Wednesday morning.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
WISH-TV

Indiana Grown: Diamond K Sweets

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each and every Saturday, WISH-TV highlights a local company together with our partners at Indiana Grown. This week’s guest is Kelsie Reyes, part of the mother-daughter team behind Diamond K Sweets in Spencer, Indiana. The company was recognized as the 2022 Small Business Entrepreneur of the Year for the State of Indiana by the Indiana Economic Development Corporation.
SPENCER, IN
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Indiana

fries, vegetables, and a burgerPhoto byPhoto by engin akyurt on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Indiana and your favourite comfort food is a nice burger with some fries on the side, you are in the right place because below I have put together a list of four amazing burger places in Indiana that are known for serving delicious food, every day of the week.
INDIANA STATE
mdmh-bloomington.com

Another Democrat announced intentions to run at the 2023 mayoral election in Indianapolis

Indianapolis, Indiana – An Indianapolis consultant has made an official announcement that he will be running for the post at the next mayoral election in 2023. The third Democrat to join the race is Gregory Meriweather, who has been an advisor to police chiefs, political figures, and community and business leaders. In addition to State Representative Robin Shackleford and pastor James Jackson, he is the third black contender to declare their intention to run for mayor in the next election in 2023.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Journal & Courier

Journal & Courier

2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
393K+
Views
ABOUT

Lafayette Indiana News - The Lafayette Journal & Courier provides in-depth coverage of local news, sports, entertainment and Purdue University.

 http://jconline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy