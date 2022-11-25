ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cocoa, FL

New hookah lounge in the works for Cocoa Village

By Tyler Vazquez, Florida Today
 3 days ago
A new hookah bar is in the works for Cocoa Village after the city's board of adjustment removed some of the initial hurdles for the business this past week.

Aqua Lounge, which proposes offering hookah as well as beer and wine, would be located at 226 King Street in Cocoa Village. Food will not be served at the establishment.

Business owners appealed to the Cocoa Board of Adjustments to make an exception allowing a bar or lounge without a package store to be located within the area this past Wednesday.

Under current rules, bars are not allowed within the area to allow the board of adjustments to make allowances based on a case-by-case basis, based on safety, traffic and other issues.

An industry study showed that hookah lounges, which have grown in popularity over recent years, are expected to continue further growth of over 5% between 2020 and 2025. In 2021, hookah lounges underwent 4.15% year-over-year growth, the study reported.

Hookah lounges are popular around Brevard County with several locations in places like Melbourne and Cocoa Beach but this would be the only one in Cocoa Village itself.

The 3,200-square-foot lounge will offer patrons the opportunity to smoke hookah, a water pipe used for consuming flavored tobacco. The water pipe often has multiple stems for multiple users and has origins in the Middle East and southeast Asia.

City staff recommended the board of adjustments make the approval for the exception to allow the bar in an area that currently does not permit them.

Business owner Samone Jackson described the future of the hookah lounge as a place where people can socialize and meet with each other but not as a stereotypical bar where heavy drinking might occur. Sports on the television and music will be part of the experience but the focus will be on people interacting and socializing over hookah, she said.

"So basically people will come in, they'll be able to watch TV and listen to music but at a moderate level because it is more focused on socializing... people need to be able to interact with each other," she said.

Tyler Vazquez is the North Brevard Watchdog Reporter at FLORIDA TODAY. Contact Vazquez at 321-917-7491 or tvazquez@floridatoday.com. Twitter: @tyler_vazquez

