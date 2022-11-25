ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sarasota, FL

'Family' business: Melody Trucks to join Allmans tribute shows in Jacksonville, Sarasota

By Tom Szaroleta, Florida Times-Union
The Florida Times-Union
The Florida Times-Union
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Yg9Cq_0jNCB8UP00

Melody Trucks has known some of the musicians playing in the Allman Family Revival since she was a kid, so when she got the call to join them on stage for the first five shows of the tour, she didn't hesitate. She's part of the "family," after all.

Trucks, who lives in Jacksonville, is the daughter of Butch Trucks, one of the founders of the Allman Brothers Band, which formed in a house in Riverside and played its first shows in Jacksonville before going on to a Rock and Roll Hall of Fame career. She and her brother, Vaylor, will join the ad-hoc band for shows in Clearwater, Sarasota and Pompano Beach before wrapping up their run on the tour at the Florida Theatre in Jacksonville on Wednesday.

The tour was put together by Devon Allman as a tribute to the life and music of his father, Gregg, the singer and keyboardist who died in 2017. This will be the sixth tour, but the first Trucks has played on and the first to visit Jacksonville.

Southern rock to Miami sound:A look at Florida's most influential musicians

Remembering Gregg Allman: 10 essential Allman Brothers songs

A look back: Allman Brothers began in old house in Riverside

Trucks said she has many fond memories of Gregg Allman.

"Gregg was one who liked to keep kind of to himself," she said. "When I would see Gregg, it would be at shows, so there was always something going on and I kind of liked to let him have his space. I have memories of him from when I was old enough to have memories. He was always so sweet and kind to me."

She and Vaylor will join a lineup that includes Devon Allman, Duane Betts (son of Allman Brothers founding guitarist Dickey Betts), singer Jimmy Hall from Wet Willie and Jeff Beck's band, Nashville singer Maggie Rose, blues guitarist Larry McCray, bassist George Porter Jr. from the Meters, drummer Alex "Orbi" Orbison, singer/songwriter/surfer Donavon Frankenreiter, John Ginty and Johnny Stachela from the now-defunct Allman Betts Band and vocal duo the River Kittens.

Trucks said there will be a core band onstage and guests will come on for a song or two. Most will play Allman Brothers Band songs, but a few will do their own numbers. She said it's up to Devon Allman to figure out who gets to sing what.

"That onus is all on Devon," she said. "He’s the mastermind behind all of this."

Trucks will also host an afterparty at 1904 Music Hall, around the corner from the Florida Theatre, immediately after the concert. She'll be backed by the Tony Tyler Band out of Southwest Florida. "He’s been my godsend on this particular run," she said. "He’s worrying about the afterparties while I’m worried about the shows themselves."

A few surprise guests might make an appearance onstage at the afterparty, she said. "You never know who’s going to show up."

She's got big plans for 2023. She's leaving her full-time day job and going on the road with the Lee Boys, plus planning shows with Brother & Sister, the Allman Brothers tribute act she started with Vaylor. "I am finally letting go of my corporate life to follow this dream of mine."

Allman Family Revival

8 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 30, at the Florida Theatre

$44.50-$79.50 at floridatheatre.com

7 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 27, at Ruth Eckerd Hall in Clearwater

$38.25-$78.25 at rutheckerdhall.com

8 p.m. Monday, Nov. 28, at the Van Wezel Performing Arts Center in Sarasota

$60-$94 at vanwezel.org

7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 29, at the Pompano Beach Amphitheater

$34-$90

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
destinationtampabay.com

International Food Festival Coming to Oldsmar

The Florida Penguin’s International Food Festival is a two-day International Food Truck Festival. The City of Oldsmar and Florida Penguin Productions are teaming up to bring the tastiest event to Oldsmar! This family friendly, live, in-person event brings food trucks from all around to Oldsmar at 100 State St. W!
OLDSMAR, FL
stpetecatalyst.com

Vintage St. Pete: Founding fathers and famous names

“What’s in a name?” William Shakespeare wrote in Romeo and Juliet, adding: “That which we call a rose by any other name would smell just as sweet.”. To expound, if St. Petersburg had been given the name Detroit, as was suggested by one of the city’s pioneers, would it still be the St. Petersburg we know and love?
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
stpetecatalyst.com

As Fo’ Cheezy grows, so does its impact

After stints on popular cooking shows like Hells Kitchen and Beat Bobby Flay, Chef Robert Hesse realizes he could have set up shop in the culinary destination of his choice. However, the St. Petersburg native felt a calling to give back to the city where he spent his oft-troubled youth.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
fox13news.com

Auguste Rodin exhibit first of its kind in Tampa Bay area

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - In a first for the Tampa Bay Area, the Museum of Fine Arts St. Petersburg is showing a new exhibit featuring the works of Auguste Rodin. True Nature: Rodin and the Age of Impressionism arrived this month at the museum and features many sculptures from the French artist who was active in the 19th and early 20th century.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
mynews13.com

Warrick Dunn is the gift who keeps on giving

TAMPA, Fla. — The reaction said it all. Welcome home, Deniseshia and Carter Nu’man. And this is one home sweet home for a first time home owner. Warrick Dunn helped two more families get into their homes for Thanksgiving. His charity helps single mothers with down payments getting...
TAMPA, FL
Orlando Date Night Guide

An Alluring Weekend Getaway to Lido Key

Located off the shores of Sarasota in the warm waters of the Gulf, Lido Key is a narrow island lined with powder white beaches, packed with luxury homes and hotels, and filled with some of the best ambience for a... The post An Alluring Weekend Getaway to Lido Key appeared first on Orlando Date Night Guide.
SARASOTA, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Sarasota Bay Watch hauls fishing line from popular fishing sites

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Volunteers with the Sarasota Bay Watch (SBW) are spending their Sunday on the water fishing for fishing line. The teams are helping the weekend after the holiday with what SBW is calling the “Flocksgiving Monofilament Cleanup.” Together, they’re scouring 26 popular fishing sites around Lido Key to pull left behind fishing materials out of the water.
SARASOTA, FL
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Florida

Steak, eggs and vegetablesPhoto byPhoto by amirali mirhashemian on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Florida or you wish to go there in the near future, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Florida that are highly recommended by both local people and travellers, for their delicious food and impeccable service.
FLORIDA STATE
nomadlawyer.org

SIESTA BEACH : FEEL THE SAND UNDER YOUR FEET

Located in Florida, Siesta Beach is a popular destination for people who enjoy spending time at the beach. This barrier island is off the coast of Sarasota, Florida and is known for its sandy beaches. The beach has a variety of activities to enjoy, including tennis courts, a playground, and a picnic area. It also offers access to the Point of Rocks, which surrounds tidal pools.
SARASOTA, FL
stpetecatalyst.com

Places This Week: Developer proposes $72M tower

A weekly roundup of local real estate deals. Developer Focus Acquisition Company LLC and Tampa-based investment firm EquiAlt (listed as the applicant) are proposing to build a 22-story residential tower with commercial space in St. Petersburg. On Dec. 8, the city council, meeting as the Community Redevelopment Agency (CRA), will...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
The Florida Times-Union

The Florida Times-Union

6K+
Followers
4K+
Post
988K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Jacksonville, FL from the Florida Times-Union.

 http://jacksonville.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy