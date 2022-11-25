Jaguars competitive but crucial plays late are the difference between winning and losing

If the Jaguars want to make some kind of a run the rest of the season — and it would have to be something on the order of their five-game winning streak to end the 1996 season to make the playoffs — they need to find a way to avoid the one key play per game that kills their chances to win.

The first stage of that quest, however, improbable it might seem, begins at TIAA Bank Field on Sunday when the Jaguars (3-7) play host to the Baltimore Ravens (7-3) at 1 p.m.

“We’ve got to keep pushing,” Jaguars coach Doug Pederson said Wednesday before the Jaguars practiced.

Quarterback Trevor Lawrence is encouraged with the last two weeks in which the team beat Las Vegas 27-20 to snap a five-game losing streak, then went to Kansas City and held its own in a 27-17 loss to the team currently favored to win the Super Bowl.

“I feel like we’re starting to click more and more on offense, especially in the passing game,” said Lawrence, who has completed 76.0 percent of his passes for 494 yards, three touchdowns, no turnovers and a 108.54 passer rating. “When you really look at the details and some of the stuff we’re doing, I think we’re making a lot of steps. It’s a huge part of the game … playing with that confidence and trust in each other.”

It’s been well-documented that the Jaguars have been much more competitive this season. They’ve led or been tied in the fourth quarter in five of their losses, have had the ball with a chance to win or tie in six games and have lost by an average margin of 6.8 points.

Last year’s 3-14 team had only four one-score losses, lost eight by 14 or more points and the average margin of defeat was 16.1 points.

But a loss is a loss in the NFL and fans don’t necessarily want to hear that losing by four is progress, compared to losing by 34.

The measure of a good team is making the key plays when it matters most and this is a team that is still learning that knack — not easy when 15 veterans were on teams that went a combined 4-29 the previous two seasons and 14 more are on last year’s 3-14 team.

But it is a reality that the Jags could turn one play each game (and a few little ones) and be in the thick of the playoff mix.

Here’s how:

Washington 28, Jaguars 22: The Jags defense gave up two deep TD passes by Carson Wentz in the fourth quarter to lose a 22-14 lead and Lawrence was intercepted with 1:19 left after reaching the Commanders’ 45. If the defense holds either time, the Jags likely win. Also, with the Jags leading 22-20 and facing a third-and-four at the Washington 42 with 7:27 left, Lawrence was sacked by Daron Payne and the Jags had to punt.

Philadelphia 29, Jaguars 21 : Lawrence committed his fourth fumble of the game on a strip-sack with 1:54 left. But his first fumble was more costly because it came on a sack when the Jags went for a first down on fourth-and-three from the Eagles’ 34 early in the second quarter — three plays after he overthrew Jamal Agnew for a likely touchdown and a 21-0 lead.

Houston 13, Jaguars 6: There’s no getting around this one — Lawrence's interception from the 7-yard line on second-and-one on the first possession of the third quarter was the game-breaker. The Jags defense was playing well, having held the Texans to 0 of 5 on third-down conversions and 2.1 yards per play in the first half.

The defense contributed possibly its worst play of the season when rookie Travon Walker was flagged of unnecessary roughness on Davis Mills with 7:26 left in the game on a third-and-20. The Texans were awarded the first down at the Jags' 38 and scored the winning TD six plays later.

Indianapolis 34, Jaguars 27: This one isn’t on Lawrence. He had a good game and put the Jaguars ahead 27-26 with 2:48 left. The defense then gave up a 66-yard drive in the final two minutes and Matt Ryan threw a 32-yard TD pass on a third-and-13 to Alec Pierce.

New York Giants 23, Jaguars 16: Another one that can’t be put on Lawrence. He had the Jags ahead 17-13 but a 24-yard scramble by quarterback Daniel Jones set up the go-ahead touchdown. Lawrence got the team down to the Giants 17 and a pass to Christian Kirk on the final play of the game came up 1 yard short.

Denver 21, Jaguars 17: Lawrence threw another egregious red-zone interception in the second quarter on the best down an offense can ever have — first-and-goal on the 1. But he still gave the Jags the lead with 3:57 left, and the defense gave it right back, starting with a 47-yard pass from Russell Wilson to K.J. Hamler. Defend that play and maybe the Jags hold on.

In the Jaguars' only victory since September on Nov. 6 against the Raiders, the Jaguars broke the pattern. with key plays on offense defense and special teams.

Running back Travis Etienne scored from 5 yards out on third-and-goal, kicker Riley Patterson shook off an earlier field-goal attempt miss from 41 yards out to make one from 48 yards with 1:08 left to give the Jaguars a seven-point cushion, and Dawuane Smoot made his second sack of the game on third-and-10 to force the Raiders to try a desperation series of laterals that ended with Devin Lloyd recovering a fumble.

Pederson said the bye week was a good chance for the players and coaches to get a break, but also to reflect on the good and the bad of the previous 10 games, especially as it concerns the ability to make more timely plays.

“Offensively, you look at the turnovers in the red zone,” he said. “It takes points off the board and even though, number-wise [statistics] we’re in a good spot, those things can really hurt you. Third down has been a little inconsistent. So those are areas we’ve got to improve.”

On defense, Pederson said two priorities are getting more pressure on the quarterbacks and not blowing coverages.

“Obviously the pass rush and assignments in the back end,” he said. “Maybe just simplifying some things.”

The key is that the Jaguars, while four games behind the Titans in the AFC South, will not be eliminated from the playoffs by the time everyone sits down for Thanksgiving dinner, a first since 2019 when they were 4-6 entering this week.

One advantage to the uphill climb, which almost certainly has to start by beating the Ravens, is that the Jaguars still get to play the Titans twice.

“I still believe everything’s right in front of us,” Pederson said. “Our goals are still attainable. We’ve just got to clean up some of the things that sort of plagued us … and keep doing the things that have given us success.”

This article originally appeared on Florida Times-Union: Jaguars competitive but crucial plays late are the difference between winning and losing