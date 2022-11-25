Some of our favorite Jacksonville-area Christmas light displays

Not much chance of snow in Jacksonville this Christmas season, but that doesn’t mean it won’t look like Christmas. Holiday light displays are popping up everywhere, with more arriving almost daily.

Here are some of the best you've told us about so far. We'll update this list as new entries come in. (Want to add yours to the list? Use the form below.)

For 2022:Tell us about the best Christmas lights displays in Jacksonville

Holiday fun guide:Best events in Jacksonville, St. Augustine this holiday season

More to see, do:Dazzling Nights expanding light show at Jacksonville Arboretum for 2022 holiday season

1423 Rivergate Drive

Creator: Caleb Wolfram

Hours: 6 to 10 p.m.

50,000 incandescent lights, 25-foot rooftop star and 20-foot megatree synced to classic holiday tunes. Tune in at 97.7 FM to enjoy the 30-minute "Return to Radio" show.

3710 Beauclerc Road

Creator: Doug Alred

Hours: 5 to 10 p.m.

Nearly a million lights covering the house and surrounding acre, with lots of unique displays. Visitors are invited to walk around the circular driveway to check out the display.

In case you missed it:Jacksonville family's holiday lights display featured on ABC's 'Great Christmas Light Fight'

1252 Tumbleweed Drive, Orange Park

Creator: Doctor Wizard

Hours: 6 to 10 p.m. Dec. 1-Jan. 6

Doctor Wizard's Giant Musical Holiday Light Show features 25,000 LED lights, lasers, projectors, strobes and disco balls, plus a menorah, Wheel of Dharma, yule log, Festivus pole and Flying Spaghetti Monster. Free, but donations accepted for the SAFE Animal Shelter in Middleburg.

3 Bonita Drive, Ponte Vedra Beach

Creator: Angie Bridges

Hours: 6 to 10 p.m.

This display has been growing for the 12 years, with different themes spread throughout the yard. A North Pole mailbox is onsite for letters to Santa.

15912 NE 14th Ave., Starke

Creator: Lights On 14th

Hours: 6 to 9 p.m. Friday through Sunday

A computerized, musically synchronized Christmas lights show. Organizers hand out free candy canes and collect donations for Clay Humane.

1315 Truman Drive, St. Augustine

Creator: A.J. Lambros

Hours: 6 to 10 p.m.

Synchronized lights, music and pyrotechnics.

1392 Nochaway Drive, St. Augustine

Creator: Jonathan Landingham

Hours: 5:30 to 8:30 p.m.

12,000 individually controlled lights synchronized to more than 30 songs that visitors can hear by tuning in to 94.7 FM.