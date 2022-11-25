Some of our favorite Jacksonville-area Christmas light displays
Not much chance of snow in Jacksonville this Christmas season, but that doesn’t mean it won’t look like Christmas. Holiday light displays are popping up everywhere, with more arriving almost daily.
Here are some of the best you've told us about so far. We'll update this list as new entries come in. (Want to add yours to the list? Use the form below.)
1423 Rivergate Drive
Creator: Caleb Wolfram
Hours: 6 to 10 p.m.
50,000 incandescent lights, 25-foot rooftop star and 20-foot megatree synced to classic holiday tunes. Tune in at 97.7 FM to enjoy the 30-minute "Return to Radio" show.
3710 Beauclerc Road
Creator: Doug Alred
Hours: 5 to 10 p.m.
Nearly a million lights covering the house and surrounding acre, with lots of unique displays. Visitors are invited to walk around the circular driveway to check out the display.
1252 Tumbleweed Drive, Orange Park
Creator: Doctor Wizard
Hours: 6 to 10 p.m. Dec. 1-Jan. 6
Doctor Wizard's Giant Musical Holiday Light Show features 25,000 LED lights, lasers, projectors, strobes and disco balls, plus a menorah, Wheel of Dharma, yule log, Festivus pole and Flying Spaghetti Monster. Free, but donations accepted for the SAFE Animal Shelter in Middleburg.
3 Bonita Drive, Ponte Vedra Beach
Creator: Angie Bridges
Hours: 6 to 10 p.m.
This display has been growing for the 12 years, with different themes spread throughout the yard. A North Pole mailbox is onsite for letters to Santa.
15912 NE 14th Ave., Starke
Creator: Lights On 14th
Hours: 6 to 9 p.m. Friday through Sunday
A computerized, musically synchronized Christmas lights show. Organizers hand out free candy canes and collect donations for Clay Humane.
1315 Truman Drive, St. Augustine
Creator: A.J. Lambros
Hours: 6 to 10 p.m.
Synchronized lights, music and pyrotechnics.
1392 Nochaway Drive, St. Augustine
Creator: Jonathan Landingham
Hours: 5:30 to 8:30 p.m.
12,000 individually controlled lights synchronized to more than 30 songs that visitors can hear by tuning in to 94.7 FM.
