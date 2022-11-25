ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville Beach, FL

Family, golf and the holidays have been a popular mix at the JAGA Family Championship

By Garry Smits, Florida Times-Union
The Florida Times-Union
The Florida Times-Union
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26OT8o_0jNCAUgX00

It's time for family, golf and the holiday spirit at the Jacksonville Beach Golf Club.

The Jacksonville Area Golf Association 2022 season wraps up with perhaps the most popular event on Dec. 17 with the JAGA Family Championship. The field has filled up fast each year and the entry deadline of Dec. 12 is approaching fast.

Last year's participants have reserved spots if they enter by 5 p.m. on Dec. 1.

More First Coast golf coverage

More help for students: Jacksonville Area Golf Association Scholarship Trust tournament increases funds over 2021

The two-player teams may be formed by any two relatives. Unrelated partners can play but are not eligible to win their flights. Partners must include at least one player who is 19 and older, and players nine years old and up are eligible.

There will be family and couples flights, in both gross and net divisions. Holiday attire is encouraged and in the spirit of giving, each team is asked to bring at least a dozen new or used balls per team as gifts for area junior golfers.

The entry fee is $178 per team.

Women with handicaps of 5 or less play from white tees; women with Handicaps from 6 to 9 will play from the green tees; and women with handicaps ten or higher or age 65 and older play from red tees.

Men 54 and younger and those with a handicap of nine or lower play from blue tees; men 55-74 play from white tees; and men 75 and up play from green tees.

Junior boys from 9-12 will play the green tees; boys 13-14 will play the white tees and boys 15 and up will play the blue tees.

There are morning and afternoon starting times, at the first and 10th tees.

Lunch is included with the entry fee.

For information call (904-910-7318, email db3@dukebutler.com or visit jaxareagolf.org.

King on a roll

Brian King of Fernandina Beach followed his victory last week in the Florida State Golf Association Two-Man Net Championship (with partner Ken Wilson of Spring Hill) with a fifth-place finish in the senior division of an FSGA Winter Series event at the Indian Springs Country Club East Course in Boynton Beach.

King shot 6-over 150 and finished six shots behind Lloyd Fisher of Lecanto. Steve Pitts of Ponte Vedra Beach (151) finished sixth and Steve Horner of Ponte Vedra (153) tied for eighth.

Free lessons offered

Masterfit Golf is offering free 10-minute lessons at its Wells Road location in Orange Park.

Reservations can be made by calling (904) 779-1177, with the lessons taking place in the facility's indoor hitting bays during business hours (10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on weekdays, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekends).

The lessons will be given by the Masterfit staff and can concentrate on any part of the game.

Finally, the first ace

Tom Lewis, a member of the Westside Senior Men's Association, finally got his first hole-in-one at the age of 75.

Lewis used an 8-iron to hole out at the par-3 third hole at the Bent Creek Golf Club, from 127 yards. Lewis and his team (and witnesses) Norm Axelson and Roger Wansley tied for second with a 65.

Contact Garry Smits at gsmits@gannett.com and follow him on Twitter @GSmitter

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
duvalsports.com

Championship Road: Bolles Keeps Trucking Past Raines Setting Up Clash With American Heritage (Photos)

Jacksonville Fl- The Class 2M road that Bolles is on is one that has stops at some of the places that boast the most championships in FHSAA history. Bolles themselves is second to only St. Thomas Aquinas (12) with 11 state titles. On Friday, they faced Raines (3 state titles) who has the most state titles of any public school in Duval County. The winner of that game, would keep trudging down the championship road to face Plantation American Heritage who has 5 state titles of their own. In a game that would go down to the final seconds, Bolles would be able to run out the clock against Raines in a 21-14 victory in the regional final.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
First Coast News

List: Holiday events across the First Coast

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — It's the most wonderful time of the year! Are you already in the holiday spirit?. First Coast News has put together a list of holiday events that will delight even The Grinch himself. From stunning light displays, to themed events and photo-ops with Santa, we think...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Jacksonville daycare owner, who helps single moms, opens new location

JACKSONVILLE- Fla. – A local daycare owner is helping more parents by launching another site in Jacksonville. Sarra Brown just opened the fourth location of Brown Bear Learning Center. Brown had a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the new site on Blanding Boulevard Saturday afternoon. It is on the city’s west...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Action News Jax

Jacksonville Zoo hosts Breakfast with Santa

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Ring in the season and be the first to tell Santa your wishes at the Jacksonville Zoo’s annual Breakfast with Santa on Saturday, December 3 at 9, 10:15, and 11:30 a.m.!. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. Enjoy a scrumptious breakfast fit for the...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Action News Jax

San Marco Art Festival returns to Balis Park

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Making a post pandemic return to the area, the 24th San Marco Art Festival will welcome approximately 25 local and regional fine artists to Balis Park in San Marco Square. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. San Marco is a historical center for upscale, trendy...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
First Coast News

Middleburg grower has concerns of Christmas tree farm shortage across Florida

MIDDLEBURG, Fla. — Whether the tree is big and tall or short and wide, Mike Songer believes there is a Christmas tree for any family. He admits, he'll have a few "ugly" trees on his farm, but his customers will claim it as their 'Charlie Brown Tree'. Songer's Tree Farm has been around for nearly 40 years and at this point, his job is not considered work but a way of life.
MIDDLEBURG, FL
duvalsports.com

Bolles Versus Raines: A Decade Of Playoff Rivalries

Tonight Raines and Bolles will meet in the Class 2M Reginal Final. Raines and Bolles have not met on the field since 2016. That season saw the Vikings and the Bulldogs conclude a clash of titans that spanned four consecutive years, including five times in six years. The two teams were very familiar with each other at the time, having met 18 times in ten years since 1996. So today renews an historic Northeast Florida rivalry, between the most storied public and private schools in Duval County. Lets take a look back at the last decade, where Duval Sports has covered some memoriable moments and oustanding coaches and players.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Sunday Thunderstorm could spoil gameday

A thunderstorm moving from the west, brings us potential severe weather Sunday morning into early afternoon. Models show the storm will impact us beginning around 10 am and leaves of our area around 4 pm. Wind and lightning are of the greatest concern among the isolated storms within this system.
duvalsports.com

Bradford Catches Fire in Second Half Comeback Over Heated Rival Baker County

Starke Fl- There’s no atmosphere quite like Bradford County High School in Starke Florida on a Friday night. Add the fact that it’s a 70 degree late November Friday night with a Class 2S Regional Final on the line, and you’ve got the perfect storm for a heated playoff matchup, featuring visiting Baker County against neighbor Bradford County.
STARKE, FL
thetouristchecklist.com

25 Best & Fun Things to Do in Fernandina Beach (FL)

Are you seeking a relaxing holiday? If yes, plan a vacation trip to Fernandina Beach, Florida. Fernandina Beach is a city in Nassau County, Florida, United States. It is the county’s seat and comprises about 13,000 inhabitants according to the last census. The warm, bright sunrise will always help...
FERNANDINA BEACH, FL
The Florida Times-Union

The Florida Times-Union

6K+
Followers
4K+
Post
988K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Jacksonville, FL from the Florida Times-Union.

 http://jacksonville.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy