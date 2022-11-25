ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chapel Hill, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
tarheelblog.com

UNC vs. NC State: Winners, Losers, & Honorable Mentions

On a Black Friday that can only be rivaled by recovering from eating undercooked turkey, The Tar Heels lost to the Wolfpack on a frustrating afternoon, causing them to limp into the ACC championship game next weekend in Charlotte. It was painful being in the stadium watching all of this, coming so close and then seeing their fans celebrate as if they won the national championship. Clearly it’ll be their highlight of the year.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
Technician Online

Men’s basketball takeaways: NC State puts positive early returns

NC State’s new-look roster has gotten the job done with a 6-1 start. While the Pack doesn’t always look pretty, the team is finding ways to win. Most recently, the Wolfpack won by double digits against the Dayton Flyers and Butler Bulldogs in the Bad Boy Mowers Battle 4 Atlantis tournament. In the early season, NC State’s influx of transfers are playing well as the team looks to bounce back from a rough 2021-22 season.
RALEIGH, NC
thecomeback.com

Basketball world reacts as Alabama upsets UNC in 4 overtimes

The North Carolina Tar Heels and Alabama Crimson Tide played an early season game Sunday that belonged in March Madness. This game turned into an endurance slog, as the two teams battled through four overtimes in the Phil Knight Invitational in Portland, Oregon. No. 18 Alabama finally prevailed, 103-101, against No. 1 North Carolina.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
247Sports

UNC football: Tar Heels' disappointing end to regular season highlighted by media after loss to NC State

UNC had a chance to clinch a 10-win season in Year 4 under Mack Brown but fell short against NC State and suffered its second straight home loss to end the regular season 9-3. Kicker Noah Burnette missed a short one in regulation and another one that would have sent the game to a third overtime, as NC State escaped with a 30-27 victory. The Wolfpack started their fourth quarterback of the season in redshirt freshman Ben Finley.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
WRAL News

UNC becomes first ACC school to offer Clinton edge Amaris Williams

Clinton, N.C. — North Carolina became the first school from the ACC to extend an offer to Clinton High School junior defensive lineman Amaris Williams. According to a tweet sent by Williams on Friday afternoon, the Tar Heels extended an offer to him on Friday ahead of the Tar Heels' game with NC State. It comes just a few days after Southern California offered Williams.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
The Associated Press

Leonard's late TD toss sinks Wake Forest 34-31

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Riley Leonard threw for a career-best 391 yards and four touchdowns and Duke used a late touchdown to close out the regular season with a 34-31 victory over Wake Forest on Saturday. Leonard, who completed 29-of-41 passes, connected with Sahmir Hagans for the game-winning score, a 20-yard reception with just over two minutes remaining in the fourth quarter. Hagans finished with two touchdowns and set career-highs in receptions and receiving yards, as did Duke’s Jalon Calhoun. As a duo, Hagans and Calhoun accounted for 19 receptions and 313 receiving yards. With the win, the Blue Devils (8-4, 5-3 ACC) snapped a three-game losing streak in their series with the Demon Deacons and recorded their first eight-win regular season since 2014. “I think we put down a marker about how long it’s going to take for Duke football to get competitive,” said first-year Duke coach Mike Elko, who inherited a program that went 5-18 in 2020 and 2021.
DURHAM, NC
osubeavers.com

Beavers Close PK Legacy Against Duke

PORTLAND, Ore. – Oregon State will have an opportunity to expeditiously bounce back from its first loss of the season when it takes on another well-regarded opponent in Duke on Sunday night. OSU hung with No. 9 Iowa for the majority of Friday's tournament opening game and will look...
CORVALLIS, OR
Scorebook Live

Prospect Profile: Cardinal Gibbons' Kamari Moulton

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLORIDA – Kamari Moulton is used to winning. The 5-foot-9, 180-pound senior running back is seeking his third straight state championship at Cardinal Gibbons. Overall, he has helped the Chiefs win 22 games to just four defeats over that span. Moulton’s winning pedigree is backed ...
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL News

Man shot at Extended Stay hotel in Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. — A man was injured during a Saturday night shooting at a hotel, Raleigh police said. Officers responded around 11:30 p.m. Saturday to the Extended Stay at 2601 Appliance Court. Police said the man's injuries are not considered life-threatening. Authorities did not identify the man. As of...
RALEIGH, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy