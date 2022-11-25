Read full article on original website
Newly Local Cary Crafter Uses Laser Cutting to Create Jewelry and Other ProductsJames TulianoCary, NC
Cary Christmas Tree Farm to Open the Day After ThanksgivingJames TulianoCary, NC
Brown ready to lift St. Aug’s program to new heightsThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
Three rapes have been reported on the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill campus in the last five daysSheeraz QurbanChapel Hill, NC
tarheelblog.com
UNC vs. NC State: Winners, Losers, & Honorable Mentions
On a Black Friday that can only be rivaled by recovering from eating undercooked turkey, The Tar Heels lost to the Wolfpack on a frustrating afternoon, causing them to limp into the ACC championship game next weekend in Charlotte. It was painful being in the stadium watching all of this, coming so close and then seeing their fans celebrate as if they won the national championship. Clearly it’ll be their highlight of the year.
chapelboro.com
No. 18 Alabama Outlasts UNC Men’s Basketball in Four-Overtime Marathon
In a game that truly defies explanation, No. 18 Alabama outlasted No. 1 UNC in the third-place game of the Phil Knight Invitational in Oregon, winning 103-101 in four overtimes. It’s the longest game for the UNC men’s basketball program since 1976. The loss in Carolina’s second straight...
Technician Online
Men’s basketball takeaways: NC State puts positive early returns
NC State’s new-look roster has gotten the job done with a 6-1 start. While the Pack doesn’t always look pretty, the team is finding ways to win. Most recently, the Wolfpack won by double digits against the Dayton Flyers and Butler Bulldogs in the Bad Boy Mowers Battle 4 Atlantis tournament. In the early season, NC State’s influx of transfers are playing well as the team looks to bounce back from a rough 2021-22 season.
chapelboro.com
UNC Women’s Basketball Erases 17-Point Deficit, Wins Phil Knight Invitational Title
At least one UNC basketball team had a happy holiday weekend. The No. 8 UNC women’s basketball team claimed the Phil Knight Invitational title Sunday night, defeating No. 5 Iowa State 73-64. The Tar Heels trailed by as many as 17 points in the first half. The result is...
thecomeback.com
Basketball world reacts as Alabama upsets UNC in 4 overtimes
The North Carolina Tar Heels and Alabama Crimson Tide played an early season game Sunday that belonged in March Madness. This game turned into an endurance slog, as the two teams battled through four overtimes in the Phil Knight Invitational in Portland, Oregon. No. 18 Alabama finally prevailed, 103-101, against No. 1 North Carolina.
247Sports
UNC football: Tar Heels' disappointing end to regular season highlighted by media after loss to NC State
UNC had a chance to clinch a 10-win season in Year 4 under Mack Brown but fell short against NC State and suffered its second straight home loss to end the regular season 9-3. Kicker Noah Burnette missed a short one in regulation and another one that would have sent the game to a third overtime, as NC State escaped with a 30-27 victory. The Wolfpack started their fourth quarterback of the season in redshirt freshman Ben Finley.
UNC becomes first ACC school to offer Clinton edge Amaris Williams
Clinton, N.C. — North Carolina became the first school from the ACC to extend an offer to Clinton High School junior defensive lineman Amaris Williams. According to a tweet sent by Williams on Friday afternoon, the Tar Heels extended an offer to him on Friday ahead of the Tar Heels' game with NC State. It comes just a few days after Southern California offered Williams.
chapelboro.com
College Cup Bound: UNC Women’s Soccer Beats Top-Seeded Notre Dame in NCAA Quarterfinals
The UNC women’s soccer team is bringing a party back to Chapel Hill. The No. 2 seed Tar Heels went on the road and defeated No. 1 seed Notre Dame in the NCAA quarterfinals Saturday evening, clinching the program’s fourth College Cup appearance in the last five seasons and 31st overall.
Video: NC State players had disrespectful gesture after beating North Carolina
Some NC State players had a disrespectful gesture after their win over rival North Carolina on Saturday. NC State led at multiple points in the game, including 14-3, and later 24-17 with under four minutes left. But the Tar Heels scored on the final play to tie the game and send it to overtime.
Leonard's late TD toss sinks Wake Forest 34-31
DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Riley Leonard threw for a career-best 391 yards and four touchdowns and Duke used a late touchdown to close out the regular season with a 34-31 victory over Wake Forest on Saturday. Leonard, who completed 29-of-41 passes, connected with Sahmir Hagans for the game-winning score, a 20-yard reception with just over two minutes remaining in the fourth quarter. Hagans finished with two touchdowns and set career-highs in receptions and receiving yards, as did Duke’s Jalon Calhoun. As a duo, Hagans and Calhoun accounted for 19 receptions and 313 receiving yards. With the win, the Blue Devils (8-4, 5-3 ACC) snapped a three-game losing streak in their series with the Demon Deacons and recorded their first eight-win regular season since 2014. “I think we put down a marker about how long it’s going to take for Duke football to get competitive,” said first-year Duke coach Mike Elko, who inherited a program that went 5-18 in 2020 and 2021.
Top-ranked UNC men's basketball team stunned 8 minutes after football team loses to rival NC State
North Carolina has had better Black Fridays. The Tar Heel men's basketball and football teams both sustained upset losses — the basketball more shocking than football, but the football possibly more humiliating — in the span of about eight minutes on Friday night. The No. 18-ranked football team...
Twitter erupts after Iowa State upsets No. 1 UNC basketball in shocking fashion
Iowa State pulled off one of the biggest upsets of the 2022 college basketball season after taking down no. 1 UNC basketball during Friday’s showdown at the Phil Knight Invitational tournament. Naturally, it sent the whole Twitterverse buzzing. The Iowa State Cyclones have Caleb Grill to thank for the...
NC State Coach Dave Doeren Gives Savage Quote About ‘Elitist’ UNC
There’s no love lost between these two schools.
osubeavers.com
Beavers Close PK Legacy Against Duke
PORTLAND, Ore. – Oregon State will have an opportunity to expeditiously bounce back from its first loss of the season when it takes on another well-regarded opponent in Duke on Sunday night. OSU hung with No. 9 Iowa for the majority of Friday's tournament opening game and will look...
Prospect Profile: Cardinal Gibbons' Kamari Moulton
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLORIDA – Kamari Moulton is used to winning. The 5-foot-9, 180-pound senior running back is seeking his third straight state championship at Cardinal Gibbons. Overall, he has helped the Chiefs win 22 games to just four defeats over that span. Moulton’s winning pedigree is backed ...
Xavier Pugh responsible for all but one point for Millbrook in win over Hillside: HSOT Postgame
Millbrook running back Xavier Pugh was responsible for every Millbrook point except one extra point in a 19-14 win over Hillside in the fourth round of the 4A playoffs. HighSchoolOT's Kyle Morton breaks down Millbrook's win.
Seventy-First came out on fire against Terry Sanford: HSOT Postgame
The Fayetteville Observer's Rodd Baxley said Seventy-First came out fast against Terry Sanford en route to a 38-13 win in the fourth round of the 3A state playoffs.
cbs17
249 churches disaffiliate from the NC United Methodist Conference, including 3 in Raleigh
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Several churches in the Raleigh area are no longer affiliated with the United Methodist Church, as some religious leaders fear the church could change traditions when it comes to same-sex couples. On November 19, representatives from local United Methodist churches in eastern North Carolina met...
Man shot at Extended Stay hotel in Raleigh
RALEIGH, N.C. — A man was injured during a Saturday night shooting at a hotel, Raleigh police said. Officers responded around 11:30 p.m. Saturday to the Extended Stay at 2601 Appliance Court. Police said the man's injuries are not considered life-threatening. Authorities did not identify the man. As of...
cbs17
3 crashes cause heavy delays on several Raleigh interstates Sunday afternoon, NCDOT reports
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Three crashes caused heavy delays on several Raleigh interstates after all occurring within just one hour, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation. It comes as rain, wind and thunder move through the area. NCDOT reported that the first crash happened at 1:11 p.m....
