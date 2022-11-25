Read full article on original website
Ricky Steamboat Wins His First Match Since 2010 at Big Time Wrestling Event
WWE Hall of Famer Ricky “The Dragon” Steamboat wrestled in his first match since 2010 on November 27 at Big Time Wrestling’s Return of the Dragon event. He teamed up with FTR to take on Brock Anderson, Jay Lethal, and a mystery partner (Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler). Prior to the match, Arn Anderson confirmed Nick Aldis, a former NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion, as the third opponent.
Sasha Banks Teases Wrestling Return With WWE and AEW References
Mercedes Varnado (also known as Sasha Banks in WWE) is keeping fans guessing about her future in the ring. She used some interesting hashtags in a new video post on her TikTok account. The video teases a possible return to the ring, and she wrote in the caption:. “Shes coming...
Video: Sami Zayn and Jey Uso Get “Ucey” at Sunday’s WWE Live Event
Sami Zayn and Jey Uso appear to be fast becoming best friends. At Sunday’s WWE live event in Portland, Maine, Zayn and Jey hugged and demonstrated their special handshake as Solo Sikoa watched from the ring apron. Zayn and Jey got on the same page at the Survivor Series...
Dragon Gate Mensore Gate Night 2 Results – November 27, 2022
Dragon Gate Mensore Gate Night 2 Results – November 27, 2022. Natural Vibes defeated Mad Dog Club & Mondai Ryu via Running Elbow Smash on Ryu (10:12) M3K (Susumu Mochizuki & Yasushi Kanda) defeated Shuri Joe & Gosamaru via Pinfall on Gosamaru (8:05) Tag Team Match. High End defeated...
3 Talents Impact Wrestling Should Build As The Next X Division Stars
At Impact Wrestling’s event Over Drive, Trey Miguel defeated Black Taurus in the finals of the X Division Title tournament to become the latest wrestler to hold the prestigious title. During the course of the match, Trey Miguel turned heel which enabled him to secure the victory over Black Taurus and walk out of the match as champion. This is the second time Trey Miguel has held the X Division title.
Madusa Slams Ronda Rousey For Wanting WWE to Remove “Women’s” Term From Titles
WWE Hall Of Famer Madusa (Alundra Blayze) was recently interviewed for her new book, “The Woman Who Would Be King,” on TheA2theK Wrestling Show. During it, the former WWE Women’s Champion discussed Rousey’s opinion that WWE should remove the term “women’s” from the respective championships.
Paul Heyman Talks About Impact Sami Zayn Has Had Since Joining The Bloodline
Sami Zayn added a special dynamic to The Bloodline. The WWE performer spoke at the post-Survivor Series 2022 press conference on Saturday evening about the impact that Sami Zayn has had on The Bloodline. Featured below are some of the highlights from the post press conference where Heyman touches on...
WWE RAW Preview for Tonight (11/28/22)
WWE RAW will broadcast live tonight from the Norfolk Scope Arena in Norfolk, Virginia, with fallout from Saturday’s big event in Boston. As of this writing, only The Miz vs. Dexter Lumis has been confirmed for tonight’s show. Austin Theory, the new WWE United States Champion, is expected to make an appearance to celebrate his victory over Seth Rollins and Bobby Lashley at Survivor Series. It will also be interesting to see what happens with The Judgment Day and The O.C. on RAW now that AJ Styles has defeated Finn Balor.
WWE RAW Opener Revealed, First Hour To Be Commercial-Free, Dexter Lumis
Becky Lynch has been confirmed for tonight’s post-Survivor Series episode of RAW. Byron Saxton, as seen in the video below, announced that The Man will open tonight’s RAW broadcast in her return to the red brand. Saxton also stated that the first hour of RAW will be commercial-free.
WWE Holiday Tour Supershow Results From Portland, ME 11/27/22
The following results are from Sunday’s WWE WWE Holiday Tour Supershow live event at the Cross Insurance Arena in Portland, ME. * WWE RAW Women’s Title Match: Bianca Belair (c) defeated Bayley via DQ. The match becomes a tag team match. * WWE RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair,...
NJPW Super Jr Tag League Night 5 Results – November 28, 2022
NJPW Super Juniors Tag League Night 5 Results – November 28, 2022. Oskar Leube hit some big bodyslams on Mikey Nicholls then TMDK beat up Yuto Nakashima on the floor, then in the ring before Leube gets the hot tag and hits a leg drop. Nicholls hits Leube with the Mikey Bomb for the win.
Backstage Updates on Roman Reigns – Kevin Owens, Footage From WarGames Spot, Photo of Reigns’ Bruise
Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns was reportedly visibly upset after the War Games main event at WWE Survivor Series on Saturday at the TD Garden in Boston, as several sources have noted. Reigns reportedly felt that Owens’ slap on him was an unintentional spot, which made him angry. When the Tribal Chief returned to the backstage area, he reportedly exclaimed in a “expletive filled” manner, making it abundantly clear that he was upset. The original report can be found by clicking here, and the previous update can be found by clicking here.
Why Roman Reigns Didn’t Wear Red With The Bloodline at WWE Survivor Series
The Bloodline (Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos, Solo Sikoa, Sami Zayn) defeated Team Brawling Brutes (Sheamus, Butch, Ridge Holland, Kevin Owens, Drew McIntyre) when Jey Uso pinned Owens at Saturday’s WWE Survivor Series Premium Live Event. The Usos, Zayn, and Sikoa were all dressed in red, but Reigns was dressed in his trademark black pants.
Possible Spoiler: Current Plans For Roman Reigns’ Royal Rumble Title Defense
The Bloodline won their match at WWE Survivor Series Saturday night, and Roman Reigns will now focus on his next title defense. According to WWE sources, Roman Reigns’ current plan for the Royal Rumble is to defend the WWE Universal Championship against Kevin Owens. Sheamus was originally scheduled for that spot, but according to WrestlinNews.co, it’s now Owens vs. Reigns. The plan, as many have guessed by now, is for KO and Zayn to challenge The Usos for the World Tag Team Titles at WrestleMania.
Video: Watch AEW Dark: Elevation (11/28/22) – Episode 91
The latest episode of AEW Dark: Elevation is available to watch below. Here is the full line-up: * Marina Shafir and Nyla Rose vs. Emi Sakura and Maki Itoh. * Jay Lethal and Satnam Singh vs. Joe Alonzo and GPA. * Eddie Kingston and Ortiz vs. Aaron Solo and Nick...
WATCH: Thanksgiving Edition Of Being The Elite (Full Episode)
This week’s installment of Being The Elite has arrived. On Monday, November 28, 2022, episode number 324 of the weekly BTE digital series touched down via the official YouTube channel of the popular pro wrestling program. Featuring the return of The Elite to AEW Dynamite and the hostile crowd...
WWE Star Spotted Backstage Wearing a Neck Brace on RAW
IYO SKY may have to take a break from ring action. It was announced that IYO SKY was not cleared to compete Monday night on WWE RAW. She did appear on the show during the brawl segment near the concession stands, but as you can see in the video below, they were very careful with her and she received no bumps or shots to the neck.
Attendance Figures For This Week’s WWE and AEW TV Events
The attendance totals for this week’s WWE and AEW television events were compiled by WrestleTix. AEW Dynamite came in first this week, with WWE SmackDown coming in last. Here’s the list:. * WWE RAW (11/21/22) – MVP Arena in Albany, NY – 5,721 sold. * AEW...
Jimmy Korderas Gives In-Depth Review Of WWE Survivor Series 2022
Jimmy Korderas recently spoke with the folks from Wrestling Inc. for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, the former longtime WWE referee shared his thoughts on this year’s WWE Survivor Series pay-per-view. Featured below are some of the highlights. On the women’s WarGames match:...
Backstage News on Why Brian Kendrick Was Brought Back to WWE for Survivor Series
As PWMania.com previously reported, Jason Jordan and Brian Kendrick were listed as producers for the 2022 WWE Survivor Series PLE match between Smackdown Women’s champion Ronda Rousey and Shotzi. Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com commented on why Kendrick was brought in during Wrestling Observer Radio. “What happened was, Brian Kendrick...
