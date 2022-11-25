ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TheGrio.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Dominican Republic rejects criticism of Haitian deportations

HAVANA (AP) — The Dominican Republic said it “profusely rejects” criticism of its crackdown on Haitian migrants from a growing number of countries and human rights agencies. Dominican authorities have ramped up border enforcement and deportations of Haitians, saying such actions are crucial to national security amid...
AOL Corp

At least 20 migrants drown off Greek island, dozens more feared dead

ATHENS (Reuters) - Greek rescuers on Wednesday recovered 20 bodies of migrants who drowned after their small boat capsized while trying to cross from Turkey to Greece, the coast guard said, and dozens more were feared dead. The boat sank on Tuesday in rough seas and gale force winds and...
France 24

Nile is in mortal danger, from its source to the sea

Climate change, pollution and exploitation by man are putting existential pressure on the world's second longest river, on which half a billion people depend for survival. All along its 6,500-kilometre (4,000-mile) length, alarm bells are ringing. From Egypt to Uganda, AFP teams have gone out on the ground to gauge...
BBC

Malawi ex-leader's stepson held over mass graves of suspected migrants

The stepson of Malawi's ex-President Peter Mutharika has been arrested after 30 bodies were found in graves in a forest in October, police have said. The corpses were of boys and men believed to be Ethiopian migrants being trafficked to South Africa. Police said there was strong evidence linking Tadikira...
BBC

Africa Live: Kenya makes public secret China deal for $3bn railway

Nigeria says top Iswap leaders killed in air strikes. The Nigerian military says two leading officials from the militant group - Islamic State West Africa Province - have been killed in air strikes in the north-east of the country. Local media have named Ali Kwaya and Bukar Mainoka as the...
AFP

Australia falls short in Great Barrier Reef efforts: experts

Despite warnings, Australia's efforts to save the Great Barrier Reef still fall short of protecting the world's largest coral reef system from pollution and climate change, experts said Monday. The source added: "The path to saving the Great Barrier Reef is narrow, but it exists.
The Associated Press

AP PHOTOS: Bright shops enliven Congo's dark days

GOMA, Congo (AP) — Saturday morning in Goma, the lakeside capital of eastern Congo is as busy as any other day of the week, despite tensions caused by recent fighting between M23 rebels and government forces north of the city. Hundreds of taxi-motorcycles weave through the packed streets of the city on the Rwanda border, as newly arrived Kenyan soldiers make their way to their compound on the outskirts of the city. And on the N2 highway leading north out of town, the many colorful storefronts of hair salons hide interiors full of customers, mostly women who are ready to spend their entire day getting the perfect hairstyles, butterfly or tribal braids, even curly hair twists. If most of the work is performed by women, it seems that all the salons, are owned by men, some as young as 20 years old.
CBS News

Newborn found among 7 dead in Italy landslide

Search teams have recovered seven dead, including a 3-week-old infant and a pair of young siblings, buried in mud and debris that hurtled down a mountainside and through a densely populated port city on the resort island of Ischia, officials said Sunday. The Naples prefect confirmed that five people remained...
BBC

Ebola fears see Uganda close schools early for Christmas

It might seem like Christmas is coming early for students in Uganda as millions of them head home early for the school holidays on Friday. Yet the decision to close schools nationwide two weeks before the end of term has been taken to curb the spread of Ebola, as the country continues to battle one of its worst outbreaks.
France 24

At least 15 dead in landslide in Cameroon capital Yaounde

At least 15 people died Sunday in a landslide on a hillside where a crowd was attending a funeral in a popular neighborhood of Yaounde, the Cameroonian capital, the governor of the region told AFP. "We are now at 15 dead," Naseri Paul Bea, the governor of the Centre region,...
NPR

Life Is Hard For Migrants On Both Sides Of The Border Between Africa And Europe

There are two tiny patches of Spain on the African continent. One is a city called Melilla that's surrounded by Morocco and the Mediterranean Sea. The European Union has spent billions to keep migrants from sub-Saharan Africa from crossing the border between Morocco and the Spanish city. This episode, we...
AFP

Extreme poverty rising in Latin America: UN

Extreme poverty is likely to affect 82 million people in Latin America in 2022, an increase spurred by a slow pandemic recovery and high inflation, the UN economic commission for the region said Thursday. "It has not been possible to reverse the impacts of the pandemic in terms of poverty and extreme poverty," said Jose Manuel Salazar-Xirinachs, executive secretary of the UN Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean (ECLAC).
TheGrio.com

TheGrio.com

New York City, NY
8K+
Followers
20K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

The goal of TheGrio is to be the news portal that satisfies the desire of African-Americans to stay informed and connected with their community. TheGrio’s editorial mandate is to focus on news and events that have a unique interest and/or pronounced impact within the national African Americans audience.

 https://thegrio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy