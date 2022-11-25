Read full article on original website
Tomahawk Nation
FSU climbs in ranking after beating UF
Florida State Seminoles football finished up the 2022 regular season on a high note on Friday, taking down the Florida Gators (6-6, 3-5 SEC) in a high-scoring thriller inside Doak Campbell Stadium. It’s the first time since 2016 that FSU won the state and the team’s best regular season and...
Tomahawk Nation
Noles News: Football wins state, fútbol is College Cup bound
The Florida State Seminoles have had a weekend of excitement heading into December. Boasting key wins across the board, football took down the Florida Gators in an exhilarating fashion cementing their place as 2022 State Champs. Soccer advanced to the College Cup and women’s basketball has been on fire, now returning from Mexico.
Florida State jumps up in AP Top 25 Poll after defeating the Gators
The trajectory the Seminoles are on is obvious and it's catching national attention.
FSU Football continues to move up in the USA Today Coaches Poll
TALLAHASSEE — Florida State, which was ranked No. 16 last week, has moved up to No. 14 in this week’s USA Today Coaches Poll. FSU finished the regular season with a 9-3 record, including 5-3 against Atlantic Coast Conference opponents. FSU is now awaiting their bowl destination, which...
Tomahawk Nation
FSU soccer vs. Arkansas in Elite 8: How to watch, notes, game thread
Florida State is set to take on the Arkansas Razorbacks in Tallahassee today with a trip to the College Cup on the line. FSU, looking to defend its national title, has advanced to the Elite 8 in 16 of the last 18 seasons. The Seminoles earned their latest trip off...
Tomahawk Nation
Sunday Seminoles Summary: FSU Soccer heading to College Cup, Volleyball, Basketball, and other sports news
In case you missed the last ‘TN’s Triple-S’ coverage of Florida State Seminoles athletics, here is the recap: Sunday Seminoles Summary: FSU Soccer, Basketball, Volleyball, Softball, and other sports news. While most of the fall sports have completed or are nearing the end of their seasons, we...
Tomahawk Nation
Third quarter game thread: FSU Seminoles vs. Florida Gators
Join us here in each quarter-by-quarter live game thread and show your support, while sharing in all the emotions, excitement, and frustrations, that being a true NOLE is all about. According to DraftKings, FSU was a 10-point favorite over Florida, with the over/under set at 58 points. Florida State Seminoles...
FSU Football Bowl Projections Tracker after regular season finale: Where will the Seminoles go bowling?
TALLAHASSEE -- Florida State sits at 9-3 on the season and is going to a bowl for the first time under head coach Mike Norvell and for the first time since the end of the 2019 season. The Seminoles were ranked No. 16 in last week's College Football Playoff Rankings. The Seminoles likely trend up in this week's release after another upset-laden weekend in college football.
FSU Football vs. Florida Gators: How to Watch, Stream, or Listen
No. 16 Florida State hosts Florida at Doak Campbell Stadium (79,560) in Tallahassee, Fla. on Friday evening at 7:30 p.m. Here is how to watch, stream, or listen to the meeting between the Seminoles (8-3, 5-3 ACC) and the Gators (6-5, 3-5 SEC):. Television: ABC. Broadcast Crew: Play-by-Play: Anish Shroff...
QB Brock Glenn felt at home this weekend during his visit to FSU
TALLAHASSEE – Florida State quarterback commitment Brock Glenn got his first taste of a game-day atmosphere at Doak Campbell Stadium. Safe to say, he wasn’t disappointed in watching his future team beat rival Florida 45-38 in front of a rowdy crowd of 79,560. “It was amazing. The atmosphere...
onlygators.com
Florida vs. Florida State: Prediction, pick, odds, spread, football game time, watch live stream, TV channel
Coming off their two most complete games of the campaign, the Florida Gators laid an egg last week, ruining their opportunity to end the regular season with four straight wins and pick up a ton of momentum entering bowl season. Instead, Florida has to bounce back from a significant upset on a short week in a first-time ever Friday night matchup with the rival Florida State Seminoles.
Gators 2022 Postseason Transfer Portal Tracker
Your one-stop shop for the Gators' transfer portal movement following the 2022 season.
Tomahawk Nation
FSU stands strong in thrilling win over UF
The No. 16 Florida State Seminoles took down the Florida Gators 45-38 in nail-biting fashion at the Sunshine Showdown season finale on Friday. It was a matchup for the ages, one that went down to the wire on a drive filled with penalties and unnerving plays that could have led to an even more dramatic finish in Tallahassee. With Florida driving in search of the tying score, the defense held strong and won the State of Florida in victory formation.
Tomahawk Nation
Florida State wearing traditional uniforms vs. Florida
It’s the regular season finale with the stage set inside Doak Campbell Stadium where the No. 16 Florida State Seminoles (8-3, 5-3 ACC) take on the Florida Gators (6-5, 3-5 SEC) in the Florida Sunshine Showdown at 7:30 p.m. EST. Amongst the sold-out crowd in attendance will be numerous...
JUCO OL Keyshawn Blackstock recaps FSU unofficial visit and shares official visit plans
TALLAHASSEE -- Coffeyville C.C. four-star offensive lineman Keyshawn Blackstock made his way to Florida State on Friday for their game against Florida. He returned on Saturday for a bit more time around offensive line coach Alex Atkins and other members of the staff. At the conclusion of the Saturday portion...
Tomahawk Nation
FSU vs. Florida: Pregame notes
The No. 16 Florida State Seminoles and the Florida Gators are facing off on Friday night under a humid November sky. It is Senior Night inside Doak Campbell Stadium and the Seminoles are looking to carry on their four-game winning streak and end the regular season with nine wins and a bang.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Jimbo Fisher trolled on social media after Mike Norvell, FSU beat Florida
Jimbo Fisher’s Texas A&M team did not play Friday night, but that did not stop the Aggie head coach from being trolled on social media. FSU Twitter had a lot to celebrate Friday after Florida State defeated Florida 45-38 to snap a 3-game losing streak in the rivalry and improve to 9-3 on the year. While Seminoles fans appreciate Fisher leading the team to a national championship in 2013, they aren’t particularly happy with how he left for Texas A&M in 2017.
Tomahawk Nation
What went right, wrong on offense for FSU vs. Florida
Florida State took a leap in the right direction over the course of 2022, writing all the wrongs of the first 2 seasons of the Mike Norvell regime. But this season had one last test of the season for Norvell, who had not beaten the Florida Gators since arriving in Tallahassee (2020’s game was canceled).
Tomahawk Nation
Quick hitter: FSU takes down Gators in offensive shootout
Florida State and Florida, over the last decade-plus, haven’t exactly played close games. With each program taking turns racking up successful runs, blowouts had become the norm in the series. In the last 14 meetings, only 2 games have been won by single-digit points. That trend was bucked on...
Tomahawk Nation
FSU basketball vs. Stanford: How to watch, notes, game thread
Florida State basketball, sitting at 1-5 on the year, is currently undergoing its worst start to a season since 1959 (1-7). The Seminoles have looked lackluster in each of their games this season, overcoming that to win just one matchup — a home game vs. Mercer earlier this week that FSU kept threatening to give away.
