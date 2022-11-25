ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tallahassee, FL

Tomahawk Nation

FSU climbs in ranking after beating UF

Florida State Seminoles football finished up the 2022 regular season on a high note on Friday, taking down the Florida Gators (6-6, 3-5 SEC) in a high-scoring thriller inside Doak Campbell Stadium. It’s the first time since 2016 that FSU won the state and the team’s best regular season and...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Tomahawk Nation

Noles News: Football wins state, fútbol is College Cup bound

The Florida State Seminoles have had a weekend of excitement heading into December. Boasting key wins across the board, football took down the Florida Gators in an exhilarating fashion cementing their place as 2022 State Champs. Soccer advanced to the College Cup and women’s basketball has been on fire, now returning from Mexico.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Tomahawk Nation

Third quarter game thread: FSU Seminoles vs. Florida Gators

Join us here in each quarter-by-quarter live game thread and show your support, while sharing in all the emotions, excitement, and frustrations, that being a true NOLE is all about. According to DraftKings, FSU was a 10-point favorite over Florida, with the over/under set at 58 points. Florida State Seminoles...
247Sports

FSU Football Bowl Projections Tracker after regular season finale: Where will the Seminoles go bowling?

TALLAHASSEE -- Florida State sits at 9-3 on the season and is going to a bowl for the first time under head coach Mike Norvell and for the first time since the end of the 2019 season. The Seminoles were ranked No. 16 in last week's College Football Playoff Rankings. The Seminoles likely trend up in this week's release after another upset-laden weekend in college football.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
onlygators.com

Florida vs. Florida State: Prediction, pick, odds, spread, football game time, watch live stream, TV channel

Coming off their two most complete games of the campaign, the Florida Gators laid an egg last week, ruining their opportunity to end the regular season with four straight wins and pick up a ton of momentum entering bowl season. Instead, Florida has to bounce back from a significant upset on a short week in a first-time ever Friday night matchup with the rival Florida State Seminoles.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Tomahawk Nation

FSU stands strong in thrilling win over UF

The No. 16 Florida State Seminoles took down the Florida Gators 45-38 in nail-biting fashion at the Sunshine Showdown season finale on Friday. It was a matchup for the ages, one that went down to the wire on a drive filled with penalties and unnerving plays that could have led to an even more dramatic finish in Tallahassee. With Florida driving in search of the tying score, the defense held strong and won the State of Florida in victory formation.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Tomahawk Nation

Florida State wearing traditional uniforms vs. Florida

It’s the regular season finale with the stage set inside Doak Campbell Stadium where the No. 16 Florida State Seminoles (8-3, 5-3 ACC) take on the Florida Gators (6-5, 3-5 SEC) in the Florida Sunshine Showdown at 7:30 p.m. EST. Amongst the sold-out crowd in attendance will be numerous...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Tomahawk Nation

FSU vs. Florida: Pregame notes

The No. 16 Florida State Seminoles and the Florida Gators are facing off on Friday night under a humid November sky. It is Senior Night inside Doak Campbell Stadium and the Seminoles are looking to carry on their four-game winning streak and end the regular season with nine wins and a bang.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Jimbo Fisher trolled on social media after Mike Norvell, FSU beat Florida

Jimbo Fisher’s Texas A&M team did not play Friday night, but that did not stop the Aggie head coach from being trolled on social media. FSU Twitter had a lot to celebrate Friday after Florida State defeated Florida 45-38 to snap a 3-game losing streak in the rivalry and improve to 9-3 on the year. While Seminoles fans appreciate Fisher leading the team to a national championship in 2013, they aren’t particularly happy with how he left for Texas A&M in 2017.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Tomahawk Nation

What went right, wrong on offense for FSU vs. Florida

Florida State took a leap in the right direction over the course of 2022, writing all the wrongs of the first 2 seasons of the Mike Norvell regime. But this season had one last test of the season for Norvell, who had not beaten the Florida Gators since arriving in Tallahassee (2020’s game was canceled).
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Tomahawk Nation

Quick hitter: FSU takes down Gators in offensive shootout

Florida State and Florida, over the last decade-plus, haven’t exactly played close games. With each program taking turns racking up successful runs, blowouts had become the norm in the series. In the last 14 meetings, only 2 games have been won by single-digit points. That trend was bucked on...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Tomahawk Nation

FSU basketball vs. Stanford: How to watch, notes, game thread

Florida State basketball, sitting at 1-5 on the year, is currently undergoing its worst start to a season since 1959 (1-7). The Seminoles have looked lackluster in each of their games this season, overcoming that to win just one matchup — a home game vs. Mercer earlier this week that FSU kept threatening to give away.
TALLAHASSEE, FL

