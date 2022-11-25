New trampoline park in Bradenton has a grand opening on Thanksgiving weekend

Imagine 40,000-square-feet of wall-to-wall trampolines and other attractions that invite children and adults to bounce, jump, climb and exercise.

That would be Altitude Trampoline Park , 201 Cortez Road W., one of Bradenton’s newest attractions.

It’s great for keeping kids away from computer screens, franchise owner Grady Hinchman said.

Altitude quietly opened a couple of months ago in space occupied until 2016 by a Sports Authority store .

Hinchman and general manager Kerra Almy are now ready to make some noise with a grand opening party from 1 to 4 p.m. Friday, Nov. 25, featuring family friendly entertainment, music, games, face painting, and more. The first 100 guests will receive a free limited-edition T-shirt.

Altitude was doing a brisk business this week with schools on break for the Thanksgiving holiday.

Ashley Gadson was jumping on trampolines with her 2-year-old daughter, Olivia.

“We love it, it’s so much fun. We are going to have her birthday party here next year,” Gadson said.

Among factors figuring into Altitude coming to Bradenton were demographics, population projections, traffic and high ceilings.

“All the boxes were checked,” Hinchman said.

In addition to the trampolines, the park also has a cafe area for grab-and-go snacks and seven birthday or party rooms.

“I have a 9-year-old daughter who spends a lot of time in this type of facility,” he said.

Rather than just jumping on a trampoline and bouncing, the park makes it a little more interesting with challenges such as trampoline dodge ball, basketball, ninja, wipeout and more.

Almy previously worked as a trainer on Disney World’s Main Street USA and at the Clearwater Marine Aquarium.

The park is open 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Passes, memberships and parties are available.

For more information, call 941-584-4700 or visit https://www.altitudetrampolinepark.com/locations/bradenton

Children jump over the “sweeper” at Altitude Trampoline Park, 201 Cortez Road W., Bradenton. The attraction is inviting the public to a grand opening party 1-4 p.m. Friday, Nov. 25. James A. Jones Jr./jajones1@bradenton.com

Ashley Gadson enjoys some bounce time with her daughter, Olivia, 2 at Altitude Trampoline Park, 201 Cortez Road W., Bradenton. The attraction is inviting the public to a grand opening party 1-4 p.m. Friday, Nov. 25. James A. Jones Jr./jajones1@bradenton.com

