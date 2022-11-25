ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bradenton, FL

New trampoline park in Bradenton has a grand opening on Thanksgiving weekend

By James A. Jones Jr.
Bradenton Herald
Bradenton Herald
 3 days ago

Imagine 40,000-square-feet of wall-to-wall trampolines and other attractions that invite children and adults to bounce, jump, climb and exercise.

That would be Altitude Trampoline Park , 201 Cortez Road W., one of Bradenton’s newest attractions.

It’s great for keeping kids away from computer screens, franchise owner Grady Hinchman said.

Altitude quietly opened a couple of months ago in space occupied until 2016 by a Sports Authority store .

Hinchman and general manager Kerra Almy are now ready to make some noise with a grand opening party from 1 to 4 p.m. Friday, Nov. 25, featuring family friendly entertainment, music, games, face painting, and more. The first 100 guests will receive a free limited-edition T-shirt.

Altitude was doing a brisk business this week with schools on break for the Thanksgiving holiday.

Ashley Gadson was jumping on trampolines with her 2-year-old daughter, Olivia.

“We love it, it’s so much fun. We are going to have her birthday party here next year,” Gadson said.

Among factors figuring into Altitude coming to Bradenton were demographics, population projections, traffic and high ceilings.

“All the boxes were checked,” Hinchman said.

In addition to the trampolines, the park also has a cafe area for grab-and-go snacks and seven birthday or party rooms.

“I have a 9-year-old daughter who spends a lot of time in this type of facility,” he said.

Rather than just jumping on a trampoline and bouncing, the park makes it a little more interesting with challenges such as trampoline dodge ball, basketball, ninja, wipeout and more.

Almy previously worked as a trainer on Disney World’s Main Street USA and at the Clearwater Marine Aquarium.

The park is open 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Passes, memberships and parties are available.

For more information, call 941-584-4700 or visit https://www.altitudetrampolinepark.com/locations/bradenton

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PgkaZ_0jNC9gkl00
Children jump over the “sweeper” at Altitude Trampoline Park, 201 Cortez Road W., Bradenton. The attraction is inviting the public to a grand opening party 1-4 p.m. Friday, Nov. 25. James A. Jones Jr./jajones1@bradenton.com
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0USWmB_0jNC9gkl00
Ashley Gadson enjoys some bounce time with her daughter, Olivia, 2 at Altitude Trampoline Park, 201 Cortez Road W., Bradenton. The attraction is inviting the public to a grand opening party 1-4 p.m. Friday, Nov. 25. James A. Jones Jr./jajones1@bradenton.com
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=002sdi_0jNC9gkl00
Ashley Gadson enjoys some bounce time with her daughter, Olivia, 2 at Altitude Trampoline Park, 201 Cortez Road W., Bradenton. The attraction is inviting the public to a grand opening party 1-4 p.m. Friday, Nov. 25. James A. Jones Jr./jajones1@bradenton.com
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2F5s08_0jNC9gkl00
Altitude Trampoline Park, 201 Cortez Road W., Bradenton, invites the public to a grand opening party 1-4 p.m. Friday, Nov. 25. James A. Jones Jr./jajones1@bradenton.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
destinationtampabay.com

International Food Festival Coming to Oldsmar

The Florida Penguin’s International Food Festival is a two-day International Food Truck Festival. The City of Oldsmar and Florida Penguin Productions are teaming up to bring the tastiest event to Oldsmar! This family friendly, live, in-person event brings food trucks from all around to Oldsmar at 100 State St. W!
OLDSMAR, FL
Orlando Date Night Guide

An Alluring Weekend Getaway to Lido Key

Located off the shores of Sarasota in the warm waters of the Gulf, Lido Key is a narrow island lined with powder white beaches, packed with luxury homes and hotels, and filled with some of the best ambience for a... The post An Alluring Weekend Getaway to Lido Key appeared first on Orlando Date Night Guide.
SARASOTA, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Sarasota Bay Watch hauls fishing line from popular fishing sites

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Volunteers with the Sarasota Bay Watch (SBW) are spending their Sunday on the water fishing for fishing line. The teams are helping the weekend after the holiday with what SBW is calling the “Flocksgiving Monofilament Cleanup.” Together, they’re scouring 26 popular fishing sites around Lido Key to pull left behind fishing materials out of the water.
SARASOTA, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Bradenton woman takes on the role as Mrs. Claus for Suncoast Kids

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Brigette Green has turned her Bradenton home into Santa’s secret workshop on the Suncoast. Green is asking the community for donations of toys, bikes, and anything they have to offer. Collecting all the toys takes some time with Green starting before Thanksgiving and accepting donations up until Dec. 14, this year. This year, Green is helping 100 Suncoast kids get presents on Christmas. Each child receives three toys, a pair of socks, and the opportunity to meet Santa on Dec. 17 at Barbeque With Santa, at Greens house.
BRADENTON, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Runners, walkers take off the in the Nathan Benderson Park Turkey Trot 5K

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Runners and walkers burned some calories ahead of Thanksgiving dinner today at the Nathan Benderson Park Turkey Trot. Nearly 3,500 runners and walkers of all ages and abilities — some with strollers, some with dogs — took to Sarasota-Bradenton’s Nathan Benderson Park Thanksgiving morning for the fifth annual Florida Turkey Trot Presented By Publix. It’s the biggest turnout the race has reported so far.
SARASOTA, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Portions of Port Tampa Bay reopen after fog disturbance

TAMPA, Fla. — Port Tampa Bay is back open after fog moving through the area on Saturday forced it to temporarily close. The U.S. Coast Guard kept portions of the shipping channel shut down until conditions were safe for ships to return to port, officials from Port Tampa Bay said. There were two Royal Caribbean cruise ships anchored by Egmont Key in Pinellas County.
TAMPA, FL
nomadlawyer.org

SIESTA BEACH : FEEL THE SAND UNDER YOUR FEET

Located in Florida, Siesta Beach is a popular destination for people who enjoy spending time at the beach. This barrier island is off the coast of Sarasota, Florida and is known for its sandy beaches. The beach has a variety of activities to enjoy, including tennis courts, a playground, and a picnic area. It also offers access to the Point of Rocks, which surrounds tidal pools.
SARASOTA, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Forget something? Here are some stores open on Thanksgiving Day

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Although Publix is closed on Thanksgiving, if you need to grab a last minute item for your holiday preps, you have a few options. Both Whole Foods and Sprouts markets are open with modified hours for grocery specific items. Please check with your closest store for adjusted hours. But you still have some time to grab what you need.
SARASOTA, FL
stpetecatalyst.com

Vintage St. Pete: Founding fathers and famous names

“What’s in a name?” William Shakespeare wrote in Romeo and Juliet, adding: “That which we call a rose by any other name would smell just as sweet.”. To expound, if St. Petersburg had been given the name Detroit, as was suggested by one of the city’s pioneers, would it still be the St. Petersburg we know and love?
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
stpetecatalyst.com

Massive local light display opens

November 26, 2022 - The Oakdale Christmas Spectacular is now open for the 46th consecutive year in St. Petersburg. According to its website, the display features over 600,000 lights and fiber optics, about 700 animated objects and two outdoor TV presentations. The free event is at 2719 Oakdale St. S. on a half-acre property. The lights come on at 6 p.m. daily through Jan. 3.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
Bradenton Herald

Bradenton Herald

Bradenton, FL
4K+
Followers
91
Post
881K+
Views
ABOUT

Bradenton is the largest city and county seat of Manatee County, on the south side of Tampa Bay on Florida's West Coast. The Bradenton Herald, throughout the years, has mirrored its community's growth–from the tiny agricultural-and-fishing town of Bradentown to today's bustling, high-growth metropolitan area and sought-after tourist destination, with some of the most beautiful beaches in the world on Anna Maria Island. With over 330,000 people calling the area home, Bradenton is among the fastest-growing areas in the United States. In keeping up with this vibrant growth, the Bradenton Herald and Bradenton.com have committed to expansive, comprehensive 24-7 news coverage of everything impacting the community, its residents, businesses, environment and leaders. The company’s employees pride themselves on being immersed in the community, sponsoring hundreds of civic events every year.

 https://www.bradenton.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy