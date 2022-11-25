ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Season to Share: Losing 2 fingers in farm accident, father of 5 with special needs child struggles to provide

By Katherine Kokal, Palm Beach Post
 3 days ago

Lee una versión en Español aquí .

Manuel De La Cruz remembers the accident in flashes.

He was carefully guiding a sod-cutting machine in the fields around South Bay when a flash of indescribable pain shot up his right arm. His eyes darted down.

The pointer finger on his right hand was gone.

Manuel's first thought wasn't about the pain, the future or the unbearable sun that pressed down on him. It was about his daughter, Anahi.

It was her 15th birthday.

"She was all I could think of," he said. "She's my little girl."

Manuel is a father of five, but Anahi has long needed particular care and attention. Born with Down syndrome, she spent most of her childhood using a feeding tube.

Now 17, she still has trouble feeding herself. Walking without falling or hurting herself is also difficult.

But she shares a special bond with her father. Their moods often mirror each other. He finds joy in seeing her get excited about new things and cooking with him. When he's sad, she cries in sympathy and buries him in hugs.

She relies on him.

The accident was the first of many stumbling blocks challenging Manuel's ability to take care of his family and give Anahi the care she needs.

His livelihood as the family's sole provider had suddenly become unreliable . That meant his five children's futures were in jeopardy too. Manuel and his children's mother had separated in 2015, and she moved to Mexico.

After the accident, Manuel was in and out of the hospital for nearly a year. A gangrene infection prompted doctors to remove part of his middle finger, too. The loss of two fingers and chronic pain forced Manuel to accept that he could never work on the farm again.

“Opportunities haven’t been the same after my accident,” he said. “Employers didn't think I would be as good of a worker.”

Manuel, now 43, has lived in South Bay for six years in a two-bedroom house just north of the city's small center. Anahi shares a room with her 16-year-old brother, Angel. Their three older siblings — Isabel, 20, Arturo, 21, and Manuel Jr., 23 are out of the house but sometimes help their dad pay the $1,200 monthly rent.

Stress and pressure melt away in the De La Cruz family's kitchen

On a recent afternoon, four of the five children were home for lunch. Manuel fried onions in oil before scrambling eggs on top and stewing beans in another pan. The small kitchen filled with the smell of warming corn tortillas as the kids gathered around the table and assembled egg and bean tacos, which they dipped in their father's homemade red chili salsa.

"Gracias, papa," Anahi whispered, nearly inaudibly as she cradled the taco in her hand.

Manuel, who never sat down to enjoy his own lunch, hovered behind his seated sons — nearly all of whom are now taller than him. He smiled at the rare sight of Arturo and Manuel Jr. at his table, who travel the country installing solar panels.

Outside precious moments like these, the pressure on Manuel is building.

Most days of the week, he sells food to workers in West Palm Beach out of a small trailer. But the truck he uses to haul the food more than 40 miles east has broken down several times with him and Anahi inside. And no amount of food sales can make up for the stable income he had as a farmworker — about $600 each week.

Meanwhile, Anahi was recently hospitalized and missed weeks of classes after she choked on food. The teen who proudly displays her Glades Central High ID is facing the possibility that even as she matures into adulthood she'll need to use a feeding tube again.

"I’m the Dad. I have a lot of hopes for my kids," he said, wiping tears as Anahi wrapped her arms around him. "They’re kids still. It’s hard for me to explain. I would love to help her with a lot of things throughout life. It’s difficult, because I don’t feel like I’m able to."

Help from the community would be a 'dream' for the De La Cruz family

Above all, Manuel knows he needs to keep a roof over Angel's and Anahi's heads as they try to finish high school.

A reliable vehicle would help him expand his food truck business. And support from the community would put hope back within his family's reach.

"Can you imagine?" he asked his kids. "Growing up, they've suffered a lot. To be able to get help from the community, it would be like winning the lottery. We’ve never won anything. Everything that we’ve had is from working."

"For us, that would be a dream," Manuel said.

Manuel De La Cruz's Wish

Manuel De La Cruz needs resources to provide a stable home for his family that is equipped to accommodate Anahi's limited mobility. He needs a reliable vehicle to travel to and from work and to expand his food truck business. Donations for rent and furniture will help the the Farmworkers Coordinating Council secure a place where the De La Cruz family can heal and spend time together.

Nominating agency: Farmworkers Coordinating Council

