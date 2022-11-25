ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Augustine, FL

A Light the World Mobile Giving Machine comes to St. Augustine

By Lucia Viti
 3 days ago
ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — The Light the World Mobile Giving Machine lands in St. Augustine on Friday, November 25, and stays until Tuesday, November 29, at St. Augustine’s Visitor on Castillo Drive.

The cherry red vending machine works as a donating tool to purchase items needed for local and global charities. Much needed items include purchasing a goat for a family in Africa; buying an acre of sweet potatoes for a family in Asia; strollers for mothers with young children; healthy snacks for those in need; children’s socks and pajamas; and clothes for teenagers. St. Gerard Campus and Miriam’s Basket are serving as local partners.

Since 2017, Light the World Mobile Giving Machines, strategically placed in cities around the world, have raised more than $15.1 million dollars for charitable organizations. This years machine will travel through five cities from Thanksgiving through Christmas beginning with St. Augustine then heading to Birmingham, Alabama; Atlanta, Georgia; Charlotte, North Carolina; and Charleston, South Carolina.

One hundred percent of all donations go directly to the participating charities. For more information, please visit https://www.mobilegivingmachine.org

