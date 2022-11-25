ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Palm Beach, FL

Season to Share: "Everything went wrong at once" for 53-year-old former grocery clerk

By Bill Dipaolo
Palm Beach Daily News
Palm Beach Daily News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09cU0E_0jNC9NB400

Barbara Hutchison has never been lower.

“I live in a homeless shelter. I have kidney stones. I gave up my two cats. I can hardly move my elbows with this rheumatoid arthritis. I can’t pay for my car. I need an operation on my left foot. My friend Tanisha died,” says the slight 53-year-old, who is also living under a deadline to move out of that shelter.

Still, Barbara manages a smile when she talks about fulfilling her lifelong dream: helping people with learning disabilities.

► 2022 Season to Share nominees : Help your neighbors in need

“Being able to help others would change my life,” said Barbara, who works about 25 hours a week as a cashier at The Arc, a county-wide, non-profit agency that provides programming for children and adults with disabilities.

But in recent years, Barbara has become the one who needs help — a position she struggles with after overcoming so many challenges on her own.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3G5hRH_0jNC9NB400

Barbara was diagnosed as bipolar in 1997. A five-year marriage in Arizona that she describes as a “a volatile, abusive relationship” ended in 2009 in divorce. She moved to Boynton Beach in 2011.

After another abusive relationship, she lived in safe houses in Delray Beach and Broward County for several years.

Her life stabilized with a job at Publix in the company’s Wellington and West Palm Beach stores which she held for six years until she lost her job due to COVID-19 in 2020.

”Everything went wrong at once,” she said.

Living in the car, then a homeless shelter, where to next?

The building with the one-bedroom apartment she rented for two years for $850 a month in West Palm Beach was sold in June. Barbara and her cats, Miss Bell and Miss Thing, were given 30 days to leave. She didn’t have the money to pay first, last and the security deposit for a new apartment.

“I lived in my 2016 Hyundai Elantra. I gave Miss Bell and Miss Thing to a friend. I bought sandwiches in convenience stores. Washed up in laundromats. For hours in libraries I sat. From my car, I saw people sleeping on the ground. I saw horrific, terrible things. Just crying, that’s how I spent so many nights,” she said, blinking back tears.

In September, Barbara found a spot in the West Palm Beach homeless shelter, but the shelter limits a person's stay and Barbara's time is running out. At the time this story was published that deadline was Nov. 30.

She's scraping to get by. She started working at The Arc in May. It's part-time work. She's found some joy working in the organization's cafeteria, but also more sadness, when in October the friend she made there, Tanisha, died of a heart attack at age 28.

“We worked together side-by-side. She was amazing. We would have wonderful talks together. She had her whole life ahead of her,” Barbara said.

A healthy Barbara, relieved of debilitating aches and ailments, could help counsel clients at The Arc, said Director of Rehabilitation Wendy Sparapani.

“She loves it here. She always comes to work with a smile. She has a huge heart. I can see it when she works with our clients, despite her pain,” said Sparapani.

Barbara needs more than one surgery, but can't stop working

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SNdcY_0jNC9NB400

Barbara needs to take time off to undergo several surgeriers, including on her foot, to replace both elbows and to address kidney stones. But as it stands she can't afford to stop working.

Right now she earns minimum wage and collects $972 a month in Social Security benefits. Arc officials say she takes on afternoon shifts at their production workshops to earn extra income. The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), the federal assistance program once known as "food stamps," helps her pay for groceries.

Donations would be life changing for her, Sparapani said. She could find and pay for housing and cover living costs, including food, utilities and car expenses, and then take care of her pressing medical issues.

“Barbara is an inspiration,” Sparapani said.

The Arc officials figure it will take about $30,000 to get Barbara back on her feet — medically and financially. Not only would that give The Arc a valued counselor, but it would allow Barbara to resume a more normal life.

She could move into her own home. Get her cats back from her friend. Resume cooking Mexican meals — her favorite. Walk and move her arms without pain. No more indescribable agony from kidney stones.

“I’m floating right now. I’m spinning. I’m lost,” said Barbara. “I want to stop. I have goals. I’m determined to reach them.”

----------

Barbara Hutchison's Wish

After putting in six years at Publix, Barbara Hutchison lost her job during the COVID-19 pandemic. Donations will help her pay for medical care including operations on her elbows and left foot, as well as removal of kidney stones on her left side. She needs bipolar medications. She also needs to pay for first, last and security deposits to move into an apartment. Financial assistance is needed to pay for her car and auto insurance, as well as food and utilities while she recovers from medical procedures.

Nominated by: The Arc of Palm Beach County, Riviera Beach

DONATE

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oFTwD_0jNC9NB400

This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Post: Season to Share: "Everything went wrong at once" for 53-year-old former grocery clerk

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cw34.com

Drowning toddler, carjacking, and fast-food threat: Top stories in video

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Check out the top stories in video from this week. Dramatic Video: Florida officer who can't swim, jumps into pond to save drowning toddler. A Florida officer didn't hesitate to put her life on the line after she jumped into the water to save a drowning toddler, even though she didn't even know how swim.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
Talk Media

Coral Springs Resident Finds Dream Job as a Private Dog Driver

Karine Shashoua always wanted to work with animals, and during the pandemic, she finally found the job of her dreams. In the winter of 2020, after leaving her job of seven years as an employment specialist for people with disabilities, Shashoua saw an ad where people bid on jobs to drive dogs that need to go places. She decided to give it a try.
CORAL SPRINGS, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

POLICE: Boynton Woman “Emotionally Unstable” When Attacked Boyfriend

Danielle Spagna Jailed, Allegedly Battered Man. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOYNTON BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Danielle Spagna of Manatee Bay Drive in Boynton Beach is facing a battery charge after she allegedly violently attacked her boyfriend. According to a police report reviewed by BocaNewsNow.com, Spagna’s boyfriend was annoyed […]
BOYNTON BEACH, FL
Palm Beach Daily News

2022 Season to Share

Season to Share, the Post’s annual charity campaign, enters its 27th year. Since its founding in 1995, the nonprofit effort has raised more than $16 million for needy families and individuals in Palm Beach County and the Treasure Coast. All donations go to the Post’s nominees and their nominating agencies. Once the nominees’ needs...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do in Port St. Lucie, FL

Port St. Lucie is a city in St. Lucie County, Florida, with hundreds of stories every tourist wants to hear. The settlement was founded on St. Lucia’s Day in 1566, hence the name “St. Lucie.”. Before the area became a thriving city in a quaint setting, it already...
PORT SAINT LUCIE, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

ZINGER’S DELI BOCA RATON: 27 VIOLATIONS LOGGED BY STATE INSPECTOR

THREE INSPECTIONS OVER FIVE DAYS. 27 VIOLATIONS RECORDED. NOT ORDERED TO CLOSE. Zinger’s Deli was cited for 27 health code violations during three inspections over days. The restaurant was not ordered to close. (Image: ZingersDeli.com). BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A Florida Department of […]
BOCA RATON, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

New restaurants in South Florida: Huey Magoo’s Chicken Tenders, Meatball Room, AIDA Fort Lauderdale & more

Stay up to date with South Florida dining news: Sign up for our twice-weekly Eat Beat newsletter, filled with restaurant news, guides and recipes. Go to SunSentinel.com/newsletters to sign up. Join our Let’s Eat, South Florida Facebook group. Now open Crema Gourmet Espresso Bar, Fort Lauderdale This all-day breakfast coffeehouse debuted Nov. 21 on Las Olas Boulevard, shuffling into the space ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
west-palm-beach-news.com

WPBF 25 Information: NYU Langone Brings New Companies to West Palm Seaside

As part of its mission to enhance access to quality healthcare where people live and work, NYU Langone Health recently added new services in Palm Beach County, Florida. The growing multispecialty team at NYU Langone Medical Associates—West Palm Beach now offers orthopedic and women’s health services. In addition, a new social worker with the medical weight loss program is available to help support the emotional needs of patients.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

REMINDER: School Resumes Across Palm Beach County On Monday

BY: EDUCATION DESK | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Public and private schools in Palm Beach County resume bright and early Monday morning. That means after a week of public schools being closed, and several days of private schools being closed, school zone speeding will again be enforced. […]
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
Palm Beach Daily News

Two killed, one critically injured in Lake Worth Beach crash

LAKE WORTH BEACH — Two men were killed and a woman was critically injured following a two-vehicle crash Saturday night, the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said Sunday. Investigators say driver Jason Figueroa Jr., 22, of Lake Worth Beach and passenger Agapito Rivera, 32, of Boynton Beach, died from injuries sustained when their 2005 GMC Sierra pickup collided with a 1999 Toyota Camry sedan. The crash occurred shortly before 7:30 p.m. Saturday at 6th Avenue South and Sunset Drive, deputies said.
LAKE WORTH, FL
Bryce Gruber

5 Best Day Dates in Delray Beach

Whether you live in Delray Beach itself, or neighboring towns like Boynton or Boca, you probably need to update your personal list of day date spots. Sure, you could hang at the usual spots, but these fun spots upgrade the overused, all-too-typical coffee date.
DELRAY BEACH, FL
Palm Beach Daily News

Elementary teacher fighting for her job 8 years after comments about a clown suit and guns

Diane Baumann, a veteran Palm Beach County teacher, has faced years of eyebrow-raising allegations. Now, the 52-year-old woman is fighting to keep her job. Baumann — who told co-workers in 2014 at South Grade Elementary that she was stressed and "going to be up in a tower in a clown suit with a rifle" — will soon appear before an administrative law judge, fighting the school district’s recent attempt to oust her.
west-palm-beach-news.com

Keith James criticizes Rodney Mayo for operating for West Palm Seashore mayor

Rodney Mayo, a business owner and frequent critic of West Palm Beach Mayor Keith James, has filed paperwork to run for the city’s top job. “I did not make this decision lightly nor without great thought,” Mayo wrote in a Facebook post announcing his candidacy. “After I came to the realization of our current mayor would be unopposed in this election, I decided to make the commitment.”
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
Palm Beach Daily News

Palm Beach Daily News

11K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Palm Beach, Florida from Palm Beach Post.

 http://palmbeachpost.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy