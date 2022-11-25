ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Season to Share: Man blinded by glaucoma prays for an independent life for himself and his wife

By Hannah Morse, Palm Beach Post
Palm Beach Daily News
Palm Beach Daily News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dNeJG_0jNC9Hsi00

Life for DeGraff Jean has not been the same since 2010.

While at work for the Haitian Soccer Federation one January afternoon, DeGraff was in the process of gathering uniforms, cleats and other equipment for the women's soccer team when the 7.0-magnitude earthquake struck near Port-au-Prince. The two-story office building  collapsed around him. He called out to Jesus. He wasn’t rescued until the next day, when a crew broke through the ceiling and pulled him out. Some others in the building didn't make it.

► 2022 Season to Share nominees: Help your neighbors in need

Having lost his home, he spent weeks sleeping on the street underneath a tree. His wife, who at the time had been visiting family in the U.S., didn't know if DeGraff was one of the 220,000 people who had died in the destruction. A month passed before he finally heard from her, and he boarded a plane in the Dominican Republic to join her.

DeGraff, 62, and his wife Guirlene, 59, have been together for almost 40 years. They met at school in a small oceanside town called Saint-Marc. He trained to be a plumber, and she was a seamstress.

Things were normal. Until they weren’t.

For the past 14 years, Guirlene has been battling an unexplained illness that has meant countless hospital visits over the years and today leaves her reliant on a wheelchair. Her husband is her caretaker, helping her shower, getting her to appointments and them both to church.

She's become his caretaker, too.

After the earthquake, DeGraff and Guirlene bounced around Georgia and Florida, depending on their families for shelter.

At one point, DeGraff wanted to return to Haiti, back to the work and the life  he knew, but Guirlene didn’t want him to leave. She reminded him that their home was destroyed and Haiti was experiencing an outbreak of cholera. Although he had work in Haiti, they were just "surviving," he said.

He eventually was granted Temporary Protected Status, and the money he earned at Joe’s Crab Shack, at Disney World, at Walmart were better than back home.

But more hurdles were ahead. In 2014, an eye exam revealed he had glaucoma, a disease that damages the optic nerves and if left untreated can lead to blindness. DeGraff didn't have insurance and couldn't  keep up with exams. The sight in his right eye could not be repaired, and seven years after his diagnosis, he had two surgeries in his left eye that failed to make improvements, he said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nBSZf_0jNC9Hsi00

Now, Guirlene is DeGraff’s eyes, directing him where to go, and he is her legs, guiding her in her wheelchair.

“It was hard,” DeGraff said in Haitian Creole, but his wife always encouraged him with prayer.

Their faith keeps them going.

Since relocating to the U.S. more than a decade ago, DeGraff and his wife have never had a place to call their own.

The couple ended up in West Palm Beach in 2019, expecting a short stay with Guirlene’s sister and niece in their not-even 1,000-square-foot, two-bedroom apartment.

A few months turned into three years, as the couple has not been able to find work.They have nowhere else to go.

The couple’s mobility was tested recently when the elevator at the apartment complex was out of service for four months. If DeGraff wanted to go anywhere with his wife, he had to carry her and her wheelchair down a flight of stairs, and back up returning home.

“The situation we are in is difficult for us,” DeGraff said. “We are both sick. We cannot work.”

DeGraff has taken several classes at Lighthouse for the Blind of the Palm Beaches, not only to learn how to adjust to life without sight, but in hopes of improving his chances of getting a job. He is learning Braille, independent living skills, orientation and mobility as well as assistive technology. He does the grocery shopping, with the help of Palm Tran Connection bus and friendly store employees.

The couple is immensely grateful for the support that family, friends and their church have provided through food, clothing and shelter.

But living independently would make the couple koutan , happy, DeGraff said, giving them one less thing to worry about and bringing a sense of normalcy.  He hopes to find somewhere accessible for his wife, some place that would make them feel safe, a place that they could call home – their home.

----------

DeGraff Jean’s Wish

DeGraff Jean wants more than anything independence for himself and his wife. To achieve this, he is seeking support for housing with one bedroom that is either on the first floor or wheelchair accessible. As DeGraff continues to improve his chances of getting a job, the couple needs help covering the basics including, ’ utilities, furniture, toiletries and other household items like sheets, towels and dishware. Additionally, the couple will need help covering medication costs. They would welcome help with transportation through Palm Tran Connection tickets. Finally, DeGraff could use a laptop and smartphone with accessibility capability and a phone plan for one year.

Nominated by: Lighthouse for the Blind of the Palm Beaches

DONATE

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oFTwD_0jNC9Hsi00

This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Post: Season to Share: Man blinded by glaucoma prays for an independent life for himself and his wife

Comments / 0

Related
Still Unsolved

Video Surfaces Of Women Allegedly Being Beaten To Death While Her Friends Watch

Shanquella Robinson(MALAIKA JABALI/Essence) The case of Shanquella Robinson has taken the nation by storm. It has gotten to the point where the FBI and Mexican prosecutors have both opened their own separate investigations. Although their investigations are separate, the goal remains the same. They are looking to solve the very mysterious death of a woman who went on vacation for the last time.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Orlando Sentinel

Sheriff encourages Floridians to shoot intruders ‘like grated cheese.’ The next week, two shot at an innocent woman | Commentary

We have several topics to cover today, including some election predictions, praise for a unique charitable donation from Disney and an update on the Seminole Chamber’s internal investigation into its CEO, Sen. Jason Brodeur. But first, let’s check in with Polk County. After Hurricane Ian stormed through Florida, Sheriff Grady Judd made national news for urging Floridians to shoot suspected ...
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

Man ends up stuck between family with baby on plane after dad refuses to swap seats

A man was left baffled when he found himself sitting between a couple with a baby on a plane - because the father refused to swap seats to be next to his partner and child.Sam Neve, a Lego Group employee, says he located his middle seat, only to find that a couple were seated either side of him, with a baby on the woman’s lap. He claims he offered to swap with the father, but the other man preferred not to move.Mr Neve tweeted: “Just boarded a flight and I’m sat with a couple and their baby, but the...
Complex

25-Year-Old Charlotte Woman Shanquella Robinson’s Death in Mexico Prompts FBI Involvement

A video allegedly showing a Charlotte, North Carolina ​​​​​​woman being physically attacked in a hotel room in Mexico has prompted an FBI investigation. WBTV News reports that the woman, 25-year-old Shanquella Robinson went to Cabo, Mexico with a group of friends on Oct. 28, and she never made it back home, tragically dying on the trip. Her story and the video have since gone viral on social media.
CHARLOTTE, NC
C. Heslop

Infants Were Alligator Bait In Florida

Documentaries show another unusual side of history. Many historical series recorded alligator bait practices in North and Central Florida. The reports said people used babies to lure alligators ashore. They believed the babies' dark skin color and cries attracted the creatures. Sometimes infants got taken from their parents. What happened in the past? Florida had over 28 powerful firms supplying alligator meat and leather.
FLORIDA STATE
Ingram Atkinson

After sadly breaking up with ex, man opens her gift 47 years later

Despite having been separated for 47 years, this man had never opened a gift from his ex. Vicky, Adrian Pierce's high school love, dumped him in 1970. She handed him a present that she had already purchased as she was breaking up with him. He didn't want to open it because it was the holiday season, but he also didn't want to throw it out, so he placed it under his Christmas tree.
natureworldnews.com

Dead Great White Shark Washed Ashore Into California Beach Killed During Fishing Activity

A dead great white shark washed ashore in a California beach and was killed during a fishing activity, according to local authorities. The great white carcass measure 8 feet long was classified by the authorities as a juvenile shark. Although having a track record of predation, great whites are still protected under US waters and are still suffering from historic population decline around the world.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Palm Beach Daily News

Palm Beach Daily News

11K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Palm Beach, Florida from Palm Beach Post.

 http://palmbeachpost.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy