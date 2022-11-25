ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Action News Jax

Iran regime supporters confront protesters at World Cup game

Action News Jax
Action News Jax
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02oVFl_0jNC96Fy00

AL RAYYAN, Qatar — (AP) — Iran's political turmoil appears to overshadowing also Iran's second match at the World Cup, with pro-government fans harassing anti-government fans outside the stadium in Qatar.

Iran plays Wales in their second match in Group B on Friday.

Some Iran fans confiscated Persian pre-revolutionary Iranian flags from supporters entering the stadium and shouted insults at those wearing shirts with the slogan of the country's protest movement, “Woman, Life, Freedom.”

Small mobs of men angrily chanted “The Islamic Republic of Iran” at women giving interviews about the protests to foreign media.

Many female fans were visibly shaken as Iranian government supporters surrounded them with national flags and filmed them on their phones.

Shouting matches erupted outside the security checkpoint at the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium between fans screaming “Women, Life, Freedom” and others shouting back “The Islamic Republic."

Some anti-government fans waved signs in support of the protest movement at Iran's first match against England earlier this week.

___

AP World Cup coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/world-cup and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

World Cup fan discovers ‘eerie’ abandoned city in Qatar

An England football fan exploring ‘hidden Qatar’ found ‘eerie abandoned apartment blocks’ where workers who built the stadium allegedly lived.Rob Dawley, 21, was visiting the country to support England in the World Cup, and decided on a whim to visit areas off the beaten path.On his day out, he stumbled upon “a migrant camp”, which he was denied access to, and was then taken by his taxi driver to the city centre of Mesaieed.At first, Rob was met with no entry signs around the entire city centre, which was made up of several abandoned apartment blocks.By chance, the lucky...
Action News Jax

Germany salvages 1-1 draw against Spain at World Cup

AL KHOR, Qatar — (AP) — Only a win for Germany in the final group game will give the four-time World Cup champions a chance to avoid a second straight early elimination. At least they’re improving. Substitute Niclas Füllkrug scored in the 83rd minute Sunday to give...
Action News Jax

U.S. vs. England: World Cup 2022 scores, updates

The second round of the 2022 World Cup group stage games begin on Friday. Did you hear that the USMNT is playing?. Of course, you did. The United States is a significant underdog to England after the Three Lions demolished Iran to open their World Cup campaign. A loss likely dooms the United States' chances of advancing. A result is imperative. Can they get it?
Action News Jax

Argentina riding emotional rollercoaster at World Cup

LUSAIL, Qatar — (AP) — As Lionel Messi struggled to hold back his tears, Pablo Aimar let them flow on the bench. Covering his hands with his face, Argentina's assistant coach, the former player who Messi idolized as a child, was almost hyperventilating with emotion after the goal that kept alive the Albiceleste's World Cup journey.
Action News Jax

Protests over China's COVID controls spread across country

BEIJING — (AP) — Protests against China's pervasive anti-virus controls that have confined millions of people to their homes spread to Shanghai and other cities after complaints they might have worsened the death toll in an apartment fire in the northwest. Shanghai police used pepper spray against about...
Action News Jax

Lionel Messi pulls Argentina out of a World Cup nightmare in 2-0 win over Mexico

LUSAIL, Qatar — Lionel Messi strode into the cauldron at 9:53 p.m., and stared up into the eye of the Lusail Stadium storm. It had been brewing for hours and days with Argentina here on the brink of World Cup elimination. It pelted him for an hour as Messi and teammates seemed paralyzed by pressure and Mexican noise. And then, after 63 minutes of dreadful soccer, he emerged from a crowded midfield to lift his nation out of impending despair.
Action News Jax

Mexico's López Obrador leads massive pro-government march

MEXICO CITY — (AP) — Hundreds of thousands of people marched in Mexico’s capital Sunday in a show of support for President Manuel López Obrador, who before assuming the presidency had led some of the country’s biggest protests. The “people’s march” marked four years in...
Action News Jax

Protests of strict lockdown hit Shanghai, other China cities

TAIPEI, Taiwan — (AP) — A protest against China's strict “zero-COVID” policies resurfaced in Shanghai on Sunday afternoon even after police cleared away hundreds of demonstrators in the early morning with force and pepper spray. Crowds stood and filmed as police started shoving at people who...
Action News Jax

More anti-COVID protests in China triggered by deadly fire

TAIPEI, Taiwan — (AP) — Protests against China’s restrictive COVID-19 measures appeared to roil in a number of cities Saturday night, in displays of public defiance fanned by anger over a deadly fire in the western Xinjiang region. Many protests could not be immediately confirmed, but in...
The Independent

China covid protests – live: Anti-lockdown dissent in Shanghai spreads to cities worldwide

Protests against China‘s strict zero-Covid policy and restrictions on freedoms have spread to at least a dozen cities around the world in a show of solidarity with the rare scenes of dissent.Small-scale vigils and protests have been held in cities in Europe, Asia and North America, including London, Paris, Tokyo and Sydney, organised by expatriate dissidents and students.“It’s what I should do. When I saw so many Chinese citizens and students take to the streets, my feeling is they have shouldered so much more than we have,” said graduate student Chiang Seeta, one of the organisers of a demonstration...
Action News Jax

Crowd angered by lockdowns calls for China's Xi to step down

SHANGHAI — (AP) — Protesters angered by strict anti-virus measures called for China's powerful leader to resign, an unprecedented rebuke as authorities in at least eight cities struggled to suppress demonstrations Sunday that represent a rare direct challenge to the ruling Communist Party. Police using pepper spray drove...
Action News Jax

Neymar working '24 hours a day' to return at World Cup

DOHA, Qatar — (AP) — Neymar is working "24 hours a day" to try to recover from his ankle injury and play again at the World Cup, Brazil teammate Marquinhos said Sunday. Neymar damaged ligaments in his right ankle in the team's 2-0 opening win over Serbia on Thursday and will miss the match against Switzerland on Monday. He remained hopeful of recovering but team doctors still haven't given a timetable on his return — or said if he will return at all.
Action News Jax

World Cup 2022: Germany gets a late goal to tie Spain 1-1

Germany salvaged a 1-1 tie against Spain on Sunday to avoid getting pushed to the brink of World Cup elimination. Niclas Fullkrug scored int he 83rd minute for Germany after he come as a sub for Thomas Muller. Fullkrug’s strike tied the game after Alvaro Morata scored after he came on as a sub in the 61st minute to give Spain the lead.
AFP

Ukraine warns of fresh Russian missile strikes

Ukraine said on Monday that Russia was preparing for a fresh wave of missile attacks on its energy grid that have plunged swathes of the country into the cold and dark. In its most recent barrage, Russia fired dozens of cruise missiles at targets across Ukraine last week, and an official in Kyiv said Monday that residents in and around the capital were still suffering disruptions as a result.
Action News Jax

Kidnappings, looting cited in Ethiopia's Tigray after truce

KAMPALA, Uganda — (AP) — Allies of Ethiopia’s federal military are looting property and carrying out mass detentions in Tigray, according to eyewitnesses and aid workers. The accounts raise fresh concern about alleged atrocities more than three weeks after the warring parties signed a truce that diplomats...
Action News Jax

UK minister says Australian submarines will assure neighbors

CANBERRA, Australia — (AP) — Australia’s shift to nuclear-powered submarines will assure its South Pacific neighbors of its commitment to regional security, Britain's Minister of State for the Indo-Pacific said Monday. Australia will announce in March what type of submarine powered with U.S. nuclear technology it wants...
Action News Jax

Pakistan launches new anti-polio drive amid spike in cases

ISLAMABAD — (AP) — Pakistani authorities launched a new nationwide anti-polio drive on Monday amid a spike in new cases among children, health officials said. It is the sixth such campaign this year and will last for five days, aiming to inoculate children under the age of 5 in high-risk areas.
Action News Jax

Action News Jax

Jacksonville, FL
120K+
Followers
139K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

Action News Jax CBS47 & FOX30 is serving North-East Florida and South Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.actionnewsjax.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy