FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
12-year anniversary of the Caledonia, Illinois TornadoLimitless Production Group LLCCaledonia, IL
Fireworks cause a large grass fire and a young boy was run over by a trailer during a Holiday event in IllinoisLimitless Production Group LLCLoves Park, IL
Update in the officer-involved shooting in Rockton, IllinoisLimitless Production Group LLCRockton, IL
Woman starts family after giving up over-exercise and disordered eating: "Focus on nourishment, rest, and fun"Amy ChristieRockford, IL
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Delavan fire, family loses everything the day after Thanksgiving
DELAVAN, Wis. - A Delavan family lost everything in a fire, headed into the holiday season with only the clothes on their backs. "I don’t even like looking over there," said Janet Bain. "I can’t stand looking at that." As she sifted through what was left of her...
WIFR
Be a Santa to a senior this holiday season
NORTHERN ILLINOIS (WIFR) - Be a Santa to a Senior is back this holiday season, and gift trees are up across the area now through December 19. Be a Santa to a Senior is a great way to spread holiday cheer with those who may be feeling isolated this time of year.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Jackson Sparks Foundation to grant eight Christmas wishes
WAUKESHA — The Jackson Sparks Foundation is hoping to make children’s Christmas as bright as the little boy himself. The foundation, which launched in April, is offering Jackson’s Christmas Wishes. “Jackson brought light into our lives for eight years...to keep his light shining bright, we are going...
100fmrockford.com
Downtown Rockford turns ‘magical’ for 10th annual Stroll on State
ROCKFORD — Parade grand marshals Carol and Gerry Davies could tell Stroll on State would be busy this year from the moment the procession began, but it was the first turn of their red convertible that revealed the magnitude of the masses. “We thought there were a lot until...
nbc15.com
Volunteers sell cheese curds for a cause at Camp Randall concessions
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Volunteers work concession stands at the Wisconsin Badger football games at Camp Randall to make money for non-profit organizations. Fans like John Shaw said cheese curds are essential on game day. ”There a good Wisconsin tradition, it’s really important and nice to have them at the...
stoughtonnews.com
Sons of Norway Family Christmas Event is Dec. 10
The public is welcome to join Sons of Norway- Mandt Lodge for a Norwegian Family Christmas Event from 8:30-11:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 10 at the lodge, located at 317 S. Page St. There will be a lefse, donut and bake sale, so you can stock up on your baked goods before the holidays arrive! There will be Children’s Craft Demonstrations and Take Home Kits. Our famous “Kids Only” shopping area for kids to buy $1 gifts they can purchase for family members!
nbc15.com
Over 1 million lights shine during Rotary Botanical Gardens 2022 Holiday Light Show
JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - More than 1.2 million lights glow during the Rotary Botanical Gardens 2022 Holiday Light Show in Janesville. NBC15 Sports Director Mike Jacques helped kick off the holiday tradition by serving as the official lights ambassador for the show. The display is celebrating its 26th year with...
nbc15.com
Edgewater Hotel holds 8th annual holiday tree lighting
More than 1.2 million lights shine during the Rotary Botanical Gardens 2022 Holiday Light Show in Janesville. The display is celebrating its 26th year with themed light displays and family-friendly animations.
nbc15.com
Diocese of Madison announces death of Bishop Paul J. Swain of Sioux Falls
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Diocese of Madison announced Sunday that the Bishop Emeritus of Sioux Falls died Saturday. Bishop Paul J. Swain, 79, died in hospice care Saturday after suffering medical complications in recent weeks. Bishop Swain graduated with a Masters in Political Science from the University of Wisconsin...
Channel 3000
Sophia Annalise Geneman
Sophia Annalise Geneman took the world by storm on Dec. 19, 2017. Known to her family as “Spoopy” and most everyone else as Sophie, she spent her early years devoted to the traditional pursuits; eating, sleeping, and providing her loving family with light, joy, and full diapers at regular intervals.
nbc15.com
Traveling Immersive Van Gogh Exhibition lands in Madison area
MIDDLETON, Wis. (WMTV) -The wait is finally over for art enthusiasts as an immersive experience taking the art world by storm has put down roots in Madison. Immersive Van Gogh invites audiences to “step inside” the iconic works of post-Impressionist artist Vincent van Gogh. Exhibit-goers will be immersed from head-to-toe in van Gogh’s brushstrokes and colors that have been digitally recreated in the form of large-scale projections.
nbc15.com
USPS has you covered on Cyber Monday, throughout the holiday season
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - USPS says it is has you covered in getting your holiday packages delivered on time. On Cyber Monday and throughout the holiday season, the Postal Service says if you get your packages in the mail on time, they’ll be delivered in time to celebrate. The...
rockrivercurrent.com
Candy Cloud in Rockford launches franchise program, hopes to open next storefronts in 2023
ROCKFORD — Candy Cloud’s owners want their store to be a nationwide name, and they’re starting by franchising locally. Owners Alex and Paityn Edwards began accepting franchise applications in October and are now looking for franchisees in cities such as Madison and Milwaukee. “We’re looking to have...
MyStateline.com
Outage caused by ballon in Downtown Rockford leaves 600 without power
News Weather Sports TV Schedule Community Good Day Stateline Stateline Strong About Us. "Stroll on State" turned dark Saturday night as power went out for over 600 customers in Downtown Rockford just before 7 p.m. Outage caused by ballon in Downtown Rockford leaves …. "Stroll on State" turned dark Saturday...
4 Great Burger Places in Wisconsin
Photo byPhoto by Louis Hansel on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Wisconsin and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Wisconsin that are highly praised for their food and service.
For the Record: Rockford abortion clinic to open in spring 2023; Madison mayoral race continues
Madison-area group moves forward in opening Rockford abortion clinic Profiled recently in the Madison Magazine, the Rockford Family Planning Foundation is on target to open in the Spring of 2023, barring any construction issues. President Jeanne Bissell joined For the Record to provide updates on the organization, which came together after the leak of the Dobbs decision — along with Dr. Dennis...
Head-on crash near Williams Tree Farm in Rockton
ROCKTON, Ill. (WTVO) — Two cars crashed head-on near Williams Tree Farm on Friday. The crash happened just before 2 p.m. in the 4660 block of Yale Bridge Road. The conditions of the occupants of each vehicle are currently unknown.
nbc15.com
Consumers return to in-person holiday shopping this Black Friday
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Today is Black Friday, which means it’s time to start looking for those great deals for your holiday gifts!. Many shoppers headed out to the malls in Madison this year, as more people are returning to in-person shopping. 67% of business today is projected to come from in-person shopping.
Man shot on Rockford’s Kent Street
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A man was shot in the 300 block of Kent Street early Sunday morning. Police said that it happened just before 2 a.m. The victim was said to be in critical condition. Residents were asked to avoid the area while police investigate. THIS STORY IS DEVELOPING…
WIFR
Earth-shaking ‘boom’ heard in Boone County Thursday night
(WIFR) - A loud noise shook up Boone County residents Thanksgiving night; some are looking for answers. The ground-shaking “boom” was heard just after 6 p.m. Thursday by residents from Capron, Marengo, Belvidere and even as far north as Sharon, Wis. Those who heard the noise are speculating...
