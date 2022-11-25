ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Beach Daily News

Season to Share: For a struggling mom, new van for boy with Down syndrome would be godsend

By Wayne Washington
Palm Beach Daily News
Palm Beach Daily News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aow7J_0jNC8zF700

It isn't just the pain any parent feels when their child is confused or afraid or hurt.

It isn't just the loneliness of sequestering yourself from the world so you can make sure your child remains a part of it.

No, it's not just those things that grip Michelle Thivierge.

It's all of those things and one more — fear.

► 2022 Season to Share nominees: Help your neighbors in need

Fear that, somehow, she isn't doing enough. Fear that at any moment, when she's tired or distracted or asleep, the breathing problems that haunt her 5-year old-son, Roman Burnette, will overwhelm him.

It's the fear that makes Michelle, a 48-year-old former bartender, weep when she ponders it. That fear — as much as Roman's long list of serious medical conditions — robs her of sleep in those few moments she might overwise give in to it.

"You just have to live with the thought of, 'What if something happens?'" she said. "That's my biggest fear."

Roman was born with Down syndrome, chronic lung disease and pulmonary hypoplasia, a condition in which the lungs are abnormally small or don't have enough tissue and blood flow to allow for normal breathing.

He has endured multiple surgeries and remains on oxygen. He needs a double lung transplant that his mother desperately wants because it could improve Roman's quality of life and desperately fears because the five-year survival rate of those who undergo such a procedure is lower than 60%.

Roman is unable to walk, talk, feed, or care for himself in any way.

Yet Michelle is Roman's everything. And Roman is Michelle's everything.

"I have not been 24 hours without this child," she said.

Michelle lives with Roman's father, a DJ whom she says pays the bills but does not fully share in their child's caregiving.

Mom's determination unwavering, but draining

The long, challenging road started with her first ultrasound, when doctors told Michelle her baby would likely have Down syndrome and a heart defect.

She knew what that meant. She has a brother with Down syndrome, she said, recalling that they played together as children and that the condition itself wouldn't be enough to keep her from embracing the challenges she'd face as a parent.

"My brother was not sick," she said. "He went to school. There were no limitations other than his speech."

Michelle, however, said she was encouraged to consider terminating her pregnancy.

But she would not and said she has little patience for those who think they know what was best for her and her child. "I don't understand how people can judge because a child is going to be born different."

Her determination to do all that she can for her son has meant putting her own life aside.

"It's lonely," she said. "I don't have any friends. I don't have anyone come over to the house. And anyone who comes is a nurse or someone who's bringing medical equipment. It's literally like Groundhog Day every single day."

She gives herself some space on Monday night, when she sleeps — fitfully — on the couch, lest Roman need her in the middle of the night. "If I sleep at night, I have to get in bed with him," she said.

Moments of joy are still there for mother and child

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YZ5FD_0jNC8zF700

There are moments of joy. Early morning smiles and hugs from her boy. His joy at being outside, anywhere outside. Mounts Botanical Garden, the Morikami Museum and the Palm Beach Zoo are favorites, but crowds and the challenge of getting Roman and his oxygen tanks in and out of a vehicle make those trips all but impossible.

Getting to medical appointments in such disparate places as Port St. Lucie and Miami is even more difficult.

"The vehicle we have now, he's outgrown it," Thivierge said. "He needs multiple tanks of oxygen."

And then there's money. There's never enough. "I'm paying for groceries with Rome's Social Security check," Michelle said. "I'm overdrawn every month. It is a struggle."

Financial assistance would allow her to pay for more household necessities, cleaning supplies, diapers for Roman and more in-home nursing care.

More nursing care would lighten the load Michelle is shouldering. "I'm constantly running," she said. "I'm constantly fighting for Roman."

Michelle said that, no matter what, she's determined to keep fighting for a boy who has known nothing but fighting — against expectations, against the myriad of medical maladies that constrain his life.

"Rome," she said, "likes to prove everyone wrong."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HjpOk_0jNC8zF700

----------

Roman Burnette's Wish

Roman Burnette, now 5, was born with multiple medical conditions, including Down syndrome as well as heart and lung problems. He had to be hospitalized for the majority of the first three years of his life, and he is unable to walk, talk, eat, feed or care for himself. His mother, Michelle Trivierge, is Roman's primary caregiver. A larger van with a lift and a swivel would allow Michelle to more easily transport Roman to his medical appointments and occasionally get him to some of his favorite places. More financial assistance would enable her to pay for household goods, food, cleaning supplies, diapers for Roman, therapy, clothing, gas, shoes and medical supplies. And that financial assistance would also enable Michelle to get more in-home nursing help.

Nominating agency: Chasing A Dream Foundation, Jupiter.

DONATE

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oFTwD_0jNC8zF700

This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Post: Season to Share: For a struggling mom, new van for boy with Down syndrome would be godsend

Comments / 0

Related
Palm Beach Daily News

Season to Share: Man blinded by glaucoma prays for an independent life for himself and his wife

Life for DeGraff Jean has not been the same since 2010. While at work for the Haitian Soccer Federation one January afternoon, DeGraff was in the process of gathering uniforms, cleats and other equipment for the women's soccer team when the 7.0-magnitude earthquake struck near Port-au-Prince. The two-story office building  collapsed around him. He called out...
GEORGIA STATE
People

How Dan Diaz, Whose Wife Brittany Maynard Chose to End Her Life amid Cancer Battle, Keeps Her Memory Alive

Brittany Maynard's story put medical aid-in-dying laws in the national spotlight. "I'm able to grieve that Brittany's gone but also feel pride in her," Diaz tells PEOPLE eight years after his wife died Eight years after the death of his wife, Brittany Maynard, Dan Diaz is working to keep her memory alive — and continuing the fight for medical aid-in-dying laws legislation across the U.S.  In January 2014, Maynard was diagnosed with glioblastoma, a terminal form of brain cancer, at just 29 years old. Over the following weeks,...
COLORADO STATE
Upworthy

Mom has hilarious way to tell identical baby triplets apart: 'So smart'

Editor's note: This article was originally published on April 19, 2022. It has since been updated. Every time I see identical twins or triplets, I wonder how their parents tell them apart. It's a common assumption that moms can always tell their children apart no matter how much they look alike but that may not be the case, as one woman confessed. A woman who goes by Amy Jo on TikTok is the aunt to triplets and says their mom found a way to tell them apart and people just can't get enough of it. "I'm aunt but mom did have a brilliant idea," she wrote in response to a query: "Aren't you afraid of mixing up the triplets?" She posted a video of all three children beside each other and explained. This led to many others sharing experiences from their own childhood, reported Newsweek.
TODAY.com

Utah grandmother, 56, gives birth to her son and daughter-and-law’s baby

A grandmother from Utah who was a gestational carrier for her son and daughter-in-law gave birth to a "perfect" baby girl named Hannah. "She is here and my heart could explode," Hannah's mom, Cambria Hauck, wrote on Instagram Friday, sharing a video of her mother-in-law Nancy Hauck giving birth while surrounded by family. "She is perfect in every way."
UTAH STATE
Outsider.com

Teen With Incredibly Rare ‘Werewolf Syndrome’ Hopes to Become YouTube Sensation

When Lalit Patidar was born, his parents were overjoyed – their baby boy was perfectly healthy. He had a bit more hair than is perhaps typical for a newborn, but it was nothing to spark concern. As he grew, however, the hair grew with him. By the time he reached school age, the hair had become so thick that his parents began to worry and scheduled a doctor’s appointment for their son.
toofab.com

Joss Stone Split Uterus Giving Birth to Her Second Baby: 'His Head Went Into My Abdomen'

"They had to bring him back to breathing again," she says, opening up about her "scary" experience. Joss Stone is recalling the details of her harrowing 30 hour labor. In an interview with PEOPLE, the 35-year-old "Super Duper Love" singer opened up about her "scary" birth experience that required an emergency c-section after her newborn son Shackleton split her uterus.
ABC News

Mother on a mission to find a bone marrow donor for her son

Seven-year-old Jax Ramirez was born a "typical little boy," according to his mom -- but now, he's one in 1.6 million. Due to an extremely rare genetic disease, he dreams of the day he can attend school in person -- and with a bone marrow transplant, he may have the chance.
The Conversation U.S.

The tragedy of sudden infant death syndrome: A pediatrician explains how to protect your baby

Each year, about 3,400 U.S. infants die suddenly and unexpectedly while sleeping, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. On Oct. 12, 2022, SciLine interviewed Dr. Rachel Moon, professor of pediatrics at the University of Virginia and the chair of the American Academy of Pediatrics Task Force on Sudden Infant Death Syndrome. Moon discussed the best ways for babies to sleep safely and the recent media reports heralding a study on “the cause” of SIDS. Below are some highlights from the discussion. Answers have been edited for brevity and clarity. What is SIDS? Rachel Moon: It stands for sudden infant death...
BBC

Liskeard swab rally for teen who needs bone marrow transplant

The family of a teenager who has a rare blood disorder are hoping a pop-up testing facility will find a suitable donor. Charlie Dugdale, 17, from Liskeard, Cornwall, has aplastic anaemia, where the bone marrow and stem cells do not produce enough blood cells. As a result, he needs a...
cohaitungchi.com

Sticky Eyes In New Born Babies: Symptoms, Reason and Treatment

Blocked ear duct or dacryostenosis or sticky eyes is a very common condition of the eye in newborn babies. I receive several questions about this problem every day. Parents get easily worried about eye problem in their babies. The usual conditions in a newborn are pink eye, eye looking red,...
Palm Beach Daily News

Palm Beach Daily News

11K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Palm Beach, Florida from Palm Beach Post.

 http://palmbeachpost.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy