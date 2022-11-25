Season to Share: For a struggling mom, new van for boy with Down syndrome would be godsend

It isn't just the pain any parent feels when their child is confused or afraid or hurt.

It isn't just the loneliness of sequestering yourself from the world so you can make sure your child remains a part of it.

No, it's not just those things that grip Michelle Thivierge.

It's all of those things and one more — fear.

Fear that, somehow, she isn't doing enough. Fear that at any moment, when she's tired or distracted or asleep, the breathing problems that haunt her 5-year old-son, Roman Burnette, will overwhelm him.

It's the fear that makes Michelle, a 48-year-old former bartender, weep when she ponders it. That fear — as much as Roman's long list of serious medical conditions — robs her of sleep in those few moments she might overwise give in to it.

"You just have to live with the thought of, 'What if something happens?'" she said. "That's my biggest fear."

Roman was born with Down syndrome, chronic lung disease and pulmonary hypoplasia, a condition in which the lungs are abnormally small or don't have enough tissue and blood flow to allow for normal breathing.

He has endured multiple surgeries and remains on oxygen. He needs a double lung transplant that his mother desperately wants because it could improve Roman's quality of life and desperately fears because the five-year survival rate of those who undergo such a procedure is lower than 60%.

Roman is unable to walk, talk, feed, or care for himself in any way.

Yet Michelle is Roman's everything. And Roman is Michelle's everything.

"I have not been 24 hours without this child," she said.

Michelle lives with Roman's father, a DJ whom she says pays the bills but does not fully share in their child's caregiving.

Mom's determination unwavering, but draining

The long, challenging road started with her first ultrasound, when doctors told Michelle her baby would likely have Down syndrome and a heart defect.

She knew what that meant. She has a brother with Down syndrome, she said, recalling that they played together as children and that the condition itself wouldn't be enough to keep her from embracing the challenges she'd face as a parent.

"My brother was not sick," she said. "He went to school. There were no limitations other than his speech."

Michelle, however, said she was encouraged to consider terminating her pregnancy.

But she would not and said she has little patience for those who think they know what was best for her and her child. "I don't understand how people can judge because a child is going to be born different."

Her determination to do all that she can for her son has meant putting her own life aside.

"It's lonely," she said. "I don't have any friends. I don't have anyone come over to the house. And anyone who comes is a nurse or someone who's bringing medical equipment. It's literally like Groundhog Day every single day."

She gives herself some space on Monday night, when she sleeps — fitfully — on the couch, lest Roman need her in the middle of the night. "If I sleep at night, I have to get in bed with him," she said.

Moments of joy are still there for mother and child

There are moments of joy. Early morning smiles and hugs from her boy. His joy at being outside, anywhere outside. Mounts Botanical Garden, the Morikami Museum and the Palm Beach Zoo are favorites, but crowds and the challenge of getting Roman and his oxygen tanks in and out of a vehicle make those trips all but impossible.

Getting to medical appointments in such disparate places as Port St. Lucie and Miami is even more difficult.

"The vehicle we have now, he's outgrown it," Thivierge said. "He needs multiple tanks of oxygen."

And then there's money. There's never enough. "I'm paying for groceries with Rome's Social Security check," Michelle said. "I'm overdrawn every month. It is a struggle."

Financial assistance would allow her to pay for more household necessities, cleaning supplies, diapers for Roman and more in-home nursing care.

More nursing care would lighten the load Michelle is shouldering. "I'm constantly running," she said. "I'm constantly fighting for Roman."

Michelle said that, no matter what, she's determined to keep fighting for a boy who has known nothing but fighting — against expectations, against the myriad of medical maladies that constrain his life.

"Rome," she said, "likes to prove everyone wrong."

----------

Roman Burnette's Wish

Roman Burnette, now 5, was born with multiple medical conditions, including Down syndrome as well as heart and lung problems. He had to be hospitalized for the majority of the first three years of his life, and he is unable to walk, talk, eat, feed or care for himself. His mother, Michelle Trivierge, is Roman's primary caregiver. A larger van with a lift and a swivel would allow Michelle to more easily transport Roman to his medical appointments and occasionally get him to some of his favorite places. More financial assistance would enable her to pay for household goods, food, cleaning supplies, diapers for Roman, therapy, clothing, gas, shoes and medical supplies. And that financial assistance would also enable Michelle to get more in-home nursing help.

Nominating agency: Chasing A Dream Foundation, Jupiter.

This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Post: Season to Share: For a struggling mom, new van for boy with Down syndrome would be godsend