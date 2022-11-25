How Carroll Hester went from high school AD to elementary school Teacher of the Year

Carroll Hester knew it was time for a change.

He had spent 38 years as a high school teacher and coach, including 13 years as Clover High School’s athletic director. He had loved his job and loved the people he interacted with on a daily basis.

But at some point, the allure started to wear off.

“You know, as I got a little bit older, and as I saw down the road, I didn’t think I could continue being the athletic director another five to 10 years,” Hester said.

So he prayed about it, and when a position opened at Crowders Creek Elementary in Clover, he jumped.

“When I did that, there was a huge transition,” Hester said. “Going from high school to kindergarten and first and second grades. It took some time, but it’s been a good transition.

“Now, it’s a lot of tying shoes and high fives and hugs and stuff like that. This is my sixth year at Crowders Creek, and I think every year has gotten better.”

He’s right. Things have gotten better, and he’s not the only person to acknowledge that.

On Nov. 11 at the annual South Carolina Alliance for Health, Physical Education, Recreation and Dance (SCAHPERD) conference, Hester was recognized as the South Carolina Association for Physical Education and Sport (SCAPES) Elementary Physical Education Teacher of the Year.

For a person who’s been at the elementary level for less than a decade, this is a major achievement. But Hester used his nearly 40 years of previous teaching experience to his advantage -- to help him as a teacher and as a mentor to the younger teachers at the school.

“I can go back and give the students that I teach now examples of when I was coaching,” Hester said. “They don’t understand it, and it doesn’t mean a whole lot to them, but certainly the experience that I had as a coach and as an athletic director is helping me now with the students that I have.”

While the award is a massive achievement, Hester says he’s more proud of the work he gets does daily.

“Awards and recognition are very nice,” he said. “But more important than that is just making a difference in the lives of the students that I teach.

“It’s great to be recognized. It’s great to get honors and awards, but I think the biggest thing is making a difference in the lives of the students that I teach. But there’s so many great teachers out there, and it’s very humbling to receive an honor like that.”

Hester said he feels very fortunate to be in the Clover School District and loves going to work everyday. Going to the elementary school level also has allowed him more free time to do things like gardening, traveling and spending time with his family.