ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clover, SC

How Carroll Hester went from high school AD to elementary school Teacher of the Year

By Michael Burgess
The Herald
The Herald
 3 days ago

Carroll Hester knew it was time for a change.

He had spent 38 years as a high school teacher and coach, including 13 years as Clover High School’s athletic director. He had loved his job and loved the people he interacted with on a daily basis.

But at some point, the allure started to wear off.

“You know, as I got a little bit older, and as I saw down the road, I didn’t think I could continue being the athletic director another five to 10 years,” Hester said.

So he prayed about it, and when a position opened at Crowders Creek Elementary in Clover, he jumped.

“When I did that, there was a huge transition,” Hester said. “Going from high school to kindergarten and first and second grades. It took some time, but it’s been a good transition.

“Now, it’s a lot of tying shoes and high fives and hugs and stuff like that. This is my sixth year at Crowders Creek, and I think every year has gotten better.”

He’s right. Things have gotten better, and he’s not the only person to acknowledge that.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iR3ns_0jNC8yMO00
Hester, 66, is in his 45th year teaching, having spent his first 38 years as a high school coach and teacher. Carroll Hester

On Nov. 11 at the annual South Carolina Alliance for Health, Physical Education, Recreation and Dance (SCAHPERD) conference, Hester was recognized as the South Carolina Association for Physical Education and Sport (SCAPES) Elementary Physical Education Teacher of the Year.

For a person who’s been at the elementary level for less than a decade, this is a major achievement. But Hester used his nearly 40 years of previous teaching experience to his advantage -- to help him as a teacher and as a mentor to the younger teachers at the school.

“I can go back and give the students that I teach now examples of when I was coaching,” Hester said. “They don’t understand it, and it doesn’t mean a whole lot to them, but certainly the experience that I had as a coach and as an athletic director is helping me now with the students that I have.”

While the award is a massive achievement, Hester says he’s more proud of the work he gets does daily.

“Awards and recognition are very nice,” he said. “But more important than that is just making a difference in the lives of the students that I teach.

“It’s great to be recognized. It’s great to get honors and awards, but I think the biggest thing is making a difference in the lives of the students that I teach. But there’s so many great teachers out there, and it’s very humbling to receive an honor like that.”

Hester said he feels very fortunate to be in the Clover School District and loves going to work everyday. Going to the elementary school level also has allowed him more free time to do things like gardening, traveling and spending time with his family.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
footballscoop.com

Charlotte Staff Tracker (2022-23)

Will Healy was let go after a 1-7 start to his fourth season at Charlotte. Far from the first to have an opening, Charlotte was the first post to tab their guy, as Biff Poggi ended up as the choice to take over the program. Poggi spent the past few seasons on staff at Michigan as Jim Harbaugh's associate head coach.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Matt Rhule named Nebraska Football head coach

LINCOLN, Neb. — Former Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule has been named Nebraska Cornhuskers head coach, the team announced on Saturday. Rhule was fired back in October by the Carolina Panthers following a loss at home to the San Francisco 49ers. Steve Wilks was named the interim head coach following Rhule's firing.
LINCOLN, NE
FOX8 News

Nebraska hires ex-Panthers head coach Matt Rhule

QUEEN CITY NEWS – The Nebraska Cornhuskers have hired fired Panthers head coach Matt Rhule, the university announced Saturday. Rhule fired as Panthers head coach after 3 unsuccessful seasons “It is a privilege to welcome Coach Matt Rhule, his wife Julie, and their family to Nebraska,” the athletic director said. “Coach Rhule has created a winning […]
LINCOLN, NE
lincolntimesnews.com

The ‘best day of the year:’ celebrating the 22 children adopted in Lincoln County

LINCOLNTON – It is the best day of the year for the hardworking people at the Lincoln County Department of Social Services foster and adoption department as well as the children who were adopted. Months and sometimes years of time, laughter and tears went into each and every of the 22 adoptions celebrated on Friday. This was the 14th annual recognition and the first time in three years that it was able to be held in person due to the pandemic. In 2020, nine adoptions were finalized. In 2021, there were 19 adoptions. In 2022, 22 children found permanent homes.
LINCOLN COUNTY, NC
thecharlotteweekly.com

Indian Trail duo wins award at National Gingerbread House Competition

ASHEVILLE – Michael and Julie Andreacola, of Indian Trail, submitted a winning entry in the largest Annual National Gingerbread House Competition at The Omni Grove Park Inn. The competition not only attracted 219 entries but also celebrated its 30th year with new specialty awards, a new judge and increased prizes. More than $40,000 in cash and prizes were available to winners.
INDIAN TRAIL, NC
country1037fm.com

Holiday Events At The Union Exchange In Monroe North Carolina

If you’re looking for holiday events this season, The Union Exchange in Monroe, North Carolina offers a lot! The spot is a charming family-run farm and artisan market on New Town Road. So, once you put away the leftovers and shop til you drop, take a moment to gather your crew and visit this fun venue. The Union Exchange welcomes you rain or shine to enjoy the warmth inside the historic Auction Barn, under the outside heated patio or by the cozy fire pit. The artisan market is open Black Friday until 8 p.m. to shop for those uniquely crafted gifts. That’s the kick off for a complete holiday season of fun at The Union Exchange with events through December 18. Enjoy food trucks, music, hot chocolate and mulled wine. There’s Santa visits on two weekends between December 9-18. And, there’s no need for reservations and no entry fee. They welcome pups leashed and outside. So, if Santa pops outdoors, you might grab a Santa pup pic.
MONROE, NC
caldwelljournal.com

Bolick Named Caldwell County EDC Director

“We are pleased to have Ashley join our team as we bring the EDC back in house. She is a natural leader who will work diligently to recruit new industries and bring more jobs to our area,” said Caldwell County Manager Donald Duncan. In her new role, Bolick will...
CALDWELL COUNTY, NC
The Herald

The Herald

Rock Hill, SC
3K+
Followers
73
Post
596K+
Views
ABOUT

The Herald is the leading source of local news, information and advertising for residents in the greater Rock Hill, S.C., area, which includes York, Chester, and parts of Lancaster counties. York County, established in 1785, is the second fastest-growing county in South Carolina, bordering the Charlotte metropolitan area. The Herald also produces two weekly print editions covering the communities of Fort Mill and Lake Wylie. The mild climate of the area makes for an attractive place to live, especially for the outdoors enthusiast, where boating, fishing, hiking, or golfing can be enjoyed almost year-round. In addition, with its close proximity to Charlotte, Rock Hill has recently become a commuter hub for the area.

 https://www.heraldonline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy