Read full article on original website
Related
Cameroon and Serbia played out a World Cup classic, but the result means both teams are now on the edge of elimination
Cameroon's Vincent Aboubakar was the star player on the day, scoring and assisting a goal after coming off the bench.
Ecuador frets over Valencia ahead of Senegal at World Cup
Enner Valencia has scored Ecuador's last six World Cup goals so there's no understating how worried his country is after he was stretchered off in his last game
Comments / 0