NME
David Bowie had “seven pairs of socks down his tights” in ‘Labyrinth’
David Bowie stuffed “seven pairs of socks down his tights” to play Jareth in Labyrinth, according to co-star Warwick Davis. The late musician played Jareth the Goblin King in the 1986 fantasy film, which was directed by Jim Henson and executive produced by George Lucas. In an interview...
4 Songs You Didn’t Know Yusuf / Cat Stevens Wrote for Other Artists
Yusuf / Cat Stevens, born Steven Demetre Georgiou, started playing in pubs and coffee houses in London, slowly establishing himself as an artist in his teens, releasing his debut single, “I Love My Dog,” in 1966, followed by his debut, Matthew and Son, in 1967, which hit the top 10 in the U.K.
Paul McCartney Refused to Play 1 ‘Revolver’ Song After Getting in a Fight With the Other Beatles
While The Beatles wouldn’t break up until a few years after ‘Revolver,’ Paul McCartney refused to play one song from the album after arguing with the other members
Famed R&B Singer Dies
Famed R&B and Hip Hop singer B. Smyth has died at the young age of 28, according to the New York Post. Smith’s real name was Brandon Smith. Smith’s brother Denzil announced his brother’s passing on Smith’s Instagram page.
Joy Reid Married Her ‘Ride or Die’ Jason. Let’s Meet Him!
MSNBC host Joy Reid may have created her fair share of controversy in her tenure on TV, but her personal life seems blissfully conflict-free. That’s because the news personality has been married to her husband Jason since the late 1990s. Article continues below advertisement. The happily married couple lives...
tvinsider.com
‘Fame’ and ‘Flashdance’ Singer Irene Cara Dies at 63
Irene Cara, the pop star behind the soundtrack hits “Fame” and “Flashdance… What a Feeling,” has died. The singer and actor was 63. “It is with profound sadness that on behalf of her family I announce the passing of Irene Cara,” Judith A. Moose, Cara’s publicist, wrote in a Twitter message early on Saturday, November 26. “The Academy Award-winning actress, singer, songwriter, and producer passed away in her Florida home. Her cause of death is currently unknown and will be released when information is available. Irene’s family has requested privacy as they process their grief. She was a beautifully gifted soul whose legacy will live forever through her music and films. Funeral services are pending and a memorial for her fans will be planned at a future date.”
Irene Cara, Oscar-winning singer and actress, dies at 63
Irene Cara, known for singing the title tracks to "Fame" and "Flashdance," has died, her publicist announced on Saturday.Cara, a New York native, was 63."It is with profound sadness that on behalf of her family I announce the passing of Irene Cara," read the statement on Cara's Twitter page posted by her publicist, Judith A. Moose. "The Academy Award winning actress, singer, songwriter and producer passed away in her Florida home."The cause of death is unknown, Moose said, and funeral services are pending."She was a beautifully gifted soul whose legacy will live forever through her music and films," Moose said.Moose...
Debbie Allen, Questlove, Jennifer Beals Pay Tribute to Irene Cara: “She Defined a Decade”
Debbie Allen, Questlove, Jennifer Beals and Diane Warren were among the Hollywood notables remembering Irene Cara following the news of the Oscar-winning performer’s death at age 63. Cara began her career as a child singer and dancer before breaking out with the 1980 musical film Fame, in which she starred as Coco Hernandez and sang the title song and “Out Here on My Own,” which were both nominated for the original song Academy Award. She is also known for the hit tune “Flashdance… What a Feeling” from the 1983 film Flashdance, which earned her an Oscar and a Grammy. Other...
Behind the Meaning and History of the Band Name: Black Sabbath
Black Sabbath. Ozzy Osbourne. Tony Iommi. Bill Ward. Geezer Butler. These names are historic. And they are heavy. Just like the music the aforementioned entities create. But what’s in a name? By any other, the band would sound as powerful, right? Right?!. Maybe. Maybe not, in this case. Let’s...
NME
Dua Lipa has been in the studio with Mick Jagger
Dua Lipa and The Rolling Stones‘ Mick Jagger have seemingly been in the studio together. Lipa is currently working on her third album, the follow-up to her 2020 smash ‘Future Nostalgia’. In a new Instagram post shared on Saturday (November 26), Dua shared photos of herself and...
Ben Platt and Noah Galvin Are Engaged: 'He Agreed to Hang Out Forever'
The Dear Evan Hansen alums announced the news on Friday morning as Galvin said he "cried for like 7 hours" Ben Platt and Noah Galvin are making it for forever. The actors, who have both played the lead in Dear Evan Hansen on Broadway, are engaged, they announced on Instagram Friday. Sharing photos from the proposal and highlighting the ring, Platt, 29, wrote in the caption, "he agreed to hang out forever." On his page, Galvin, 28, wrote, "I said yeehaw and then cried for like 7 hours." ...
Donovan Unveils Historic David Gilmour Collaboration, ‘Rock Me,’ With ‘Gaelia’ Album Set to Follow (EXCLUSIVE)
Donovan has released a collaboration with David Gilmour, “Rock Me,” in anticipation of a new album, “Gaelia,” set to arrive one week from today. Variety is hosting the exclusive premiere of the music video for the historic meet-up. Donovan, famous for classic 1960s folk-rock songs like “Hurdy Gurdy Man,” told Variety how he came to have the Pink Floyd singer-guitarist on two tracks — the second of which is titled “Lover O’ Lover” — for the new album. “I met up with David at Lord Michael and Lady Marina Cowdray’s country estate,” he says. “These two dear, noble friends of Linda and...
The Stevie Nicks Song Inspired by Guitarist Waddy Wachtel
Stevie Nicks wrote the song 'If Anyone Falls' because of her longstanding collaboration with guitarist Waddy Wachtel.
NME
‘Frasier’: Kelsey Grammer reveals why David Hyde Pierce isn’t returning for reboot
Frasier star Kelsey Grammer has revealed why David Hyde Pierce isn’t returning for the show’s reboot. The actor, who plays the titular Doctor Frasier Crane, discussed the forthcoming revival in an interview with People, explaining why “the whole legacy cast” would not be taking part. “We’ve...
Hear Roger Waters’ Haunting New Version of ‘Comfortably Numb’
Roger Waters has released a new version of the classic Pink Floyd song “Comfortably Numb.” Titled “Comfortably Numb 2022,” this update takes on a more ominous tone than the original. “During lockdown, I made a demo of a new version of ‘Comfortably Numb’ as an opener...
Bruce Springsteen’s Misguided Homage
What is it about reaching their 70s that makes great songwriters want to sing old songs they didn’t write? Paul McCartney reached backwards to pre-Beatles music and released an album of mostly Tin Pan Alley ditties, slipping in a couple of originals in the same style, in 2012, the year he turned 70. Bob Dylan took up crooning vintage standards associated with Frank Sinatra for the first of several albums in this vein when he was 73, in 2015. Now Bruce Springsteen, at 73, has offered up a new album consisting wholly of covers of soul-music songs from his younger days.
10 classic rock albums from the 1970s that unintentionally paved the way for heavy metal in the 1980s
The 1980s didn't just happen by accident: here are 10 albums from the previous decade that laid the groundwork
A Rock Star Said 1 Track From The Beatles’ ‘Magical Mystery Tour’ Is a ‘Non-Song’
A rock star said one song from The Beatles' 'Magical Mystery Tour' is like the best kind of candy because it leaves you wanting more.
NME
Noel Gallagher shares behind the scenes footage of working with Johnny Marr
Noel Gallagher has shared behind the scenes footage of him working with Johnny Marr on their new single ‘Pretty Boy’ – watch the new clips below. The track arrived at the end of last month and offered the first preview of Gallagher’s as-yet-unannounced new album. “Massive...
NME
Geoff Wonfor, director of ‘The Beatles Anthology’, dies aged 73
Geoff Wonfor, the Grammy-winning British filmmaker who directed The Beatles Anthology documentary series, has died at the age of 73. His death was confirmed on Tuesday (November 22) by his daughter Sam, who said he died in Newcastle, where he grew up [via Billboard]. No cause of death has been given.
