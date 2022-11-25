ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Ready 4 the Weekend: Nov. 25

By Evan Anstey
 3 days ago
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Looking for a way to enjoy the post-Thanksgiving weekend? Here are some suggestions!

  • Pressure Drop Elmwood Avenue Pub | Saturday, November 26 (11 a.m. – 11 p.m.)
  • The Powerhouse | Friday through Sunday
  • Buffalo Convention Center | Saturday, November 26

