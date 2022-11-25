A year after Buncombe native land project, county continues to amplify indigenous voices

ASHEVILLE - Rebecca Nagle wants people to know she and other Native Americans are real people who deserve to be heard, despite centuries of concerted efforts to erase them.

Nagle, a leading voice in indigenous activism and native-centric journalism, recently brought that voice to Pack Memorial Library during Native American Heritage Month, in cooperation with Buncombe County’s Register of Deeds, the UNC Asheville Indigenous Studies Program and The Center for Native Health.

Nagle’s voice is perhaps most recognized when it’s sorting through the complexities and shortcomings of how the U.S. legal system treats tribal land and law in the podcast “This Land,” now in its second season.

On Nov. 18, Nagle engaged an audience of about 60, providing them with knowledge, tools and illustrations that could help combat indigenous erasure in land rights, court cases, COVID-19 data, death certificates, adoption law and many other important areas.

Nagle, a Cherokee Nation citizen who hails from Oklahoma, started her talk in the Cherokee language, another cultural element subjected to decades of erasure efforts by the U.S. Government and religious institutions.

“As a journalist, I tend to focus on the representation or the misrepresentation of native folks in the media,” she told the audience. “The other thing that I focus on a lot is law and policy. I actually was a community organizer before I was a journalist, and I feel really passionate about the fact that the law is this thing that has a profound impact on people's lives, but also can be very inaccessible.”

Her podcast doesn’t shy away from criticism of the most powerful people in the U.S. judicial system — namely the U.S. Supreme Court — and how it either ignores undeniable truths about native culture or relies on historically inaccurate or colonial-minded sources to make decisions that have a profound impact on indigenous lives.

That goes for the media, too.

Nagle led her talk with a stark example of erasure from the 2020 elections where, in a tally of exit polls showing voters’ ethnicities: white, Latino, Black, “something else” and Asian.

Though native voters had played a significant role in Arizona elections that year, they were labeled “something else.”

It turned into a meme, Nagle said, but it also served as a kind of poignant moment for those who already were aware of systemic erasure of native voices in the U.S.

The first episode of the first season of Nagle’s podcast illustrates that point powerfully.

“I’m telling the story because I’m tired of people being surprised that Native Americans are still here,” Nagle says in that episode, titled “The Case,” which first aired in June 2019 “One time I was at the social justice conference and a white woman walked up to me and said, 'I thought we killed all of you.' She said it as if she was just making conversation. The cruel irony of being Native American in 2019 is we survived genocide only to be treated as if we’re invisible, but we’re still here and now is the time to pay attention.”

Not just history

Nagle’s hourlong talk in Asheville is a notch on a timeline for people like Trey Adcock, associate professor of interdisciplinary studies and the director of American Indian & Indigenous Studies at UNC Asheville.

Adcock, according to Register of Deeds Drew Reisinger, was the one who asked if the office would host Nagle. He’s also a Cherokee Nation citizen and the executive director of the Center for Native Health based in the Whittier community in Jackson and Swain counties.

“It's important to be having these conversations in the city, rather than just isolating them on a college campus,” Adcock said in an interview after Nagle’s talk. “It's important to bridge those gaps. The topic is contemporary, it's happening now and, as she said in her talk, it's kind of breaking the stereotype and assumptions that native people are simply in the past.”

In Asheville, 0.4% of the population or roughly 375 people are Native American or Alaska Native alone, according to the U.S. Census Bureau's 2021 estimates. The number of people with indigenous heritage is much larger.

Nagle noted the academic work of Stephanie Fryberg, now diversity and social transformation professor of psychology at the University of Michigan, who in 2015 found glaring erasures in native representation.

A Google image search of the words “Native American” revealed that, of the first 100 pictures, 95% were sepia-toned, black-and-white images from history long passed, no images to recognize that native culture and people were still very much alive and current.

At least one person in Nagle’s audience Nov. 18 emphasized this, Ani-kusa Cofitachiqui, a member of Catawba Nation or the Issa.

“Some of us are hidden in plain sight,” Cofitachiqui said during Nagle’s Q&A. “We're mislabeled. And we are put into a certain category. My mother was in my grandmother's womb when the Catawba people were federally recognized. That wasn't that long ago. Many of us still are not federally recognized.”

Cofitachiqui, who also is Black, is an artist who has created work in downtown Asheville, she said. She spoke in an interview after Nagle’s talk about compartmentalization.

“In the construct of race in this country, you’ve got to be black or white,” Cofitachiqui said. “And in my family, we all knew we're indigenous.”

Paper records, she noted, can often erase indigenous identity, something Nagle talked about.

“On paper, we were many times put in the category of Black,” Cofitachiqui said. “There was no category of indigenous or Native American.”

When asked about how Asheville can do better by recognizing the complexity of race and culture, she said conversations like the one Nagle was prompting were good: they helped continue the oral tradition of storytelling, in which she and her family have participated.

Building relationships

Reisinger is thinking about how Asheville can do better by indigenous population, too, unerasing history where possible.

A year ago his office published a revelatory project online titled “As Long as the Grass Shall Grow.”

As reported by the Citizen Times, the project took a deep look at the origin story of the Cherokee people in Western North Carolina using primary sources to tell a more accurate account of the formation of Buncombe County, compiling it into an interactive digital webpage featuring maps and source documents.

The project found a litany of broken promises and stolen land, common across the U.S.

Published in November 2021, the project has since led to fruitful relationships and conservations between local government and native people.

For example, Reisigner helped foster communication between Buncombe County Board of Commissioners Chair Brownie Newman and Eastern Band of the Cherokee Indians that saw the board become the first government entity to endorse restoring Clingmans Dome’s name to the original Cherokee, “Kuwohi.”

“It’s been a fascinating year,” Reisinger said in an interview. “The goal was that we wouldn’t just write a land acknowledgment. The goal was that we would build relationships with our Eastern Band neighbors. We wanted to make sure that we could tell more accurate stories than we had historically, but that it'd be more than just words.”

With Nagle’s visit and with other things in the works, Reisigner said that effort is ongoing in more than one way.

“There are already some really important conversations happening between county leaders and tribal leaders as to what next steps could look like and how we can build on that relationship,” Reisinger said.

His goal to help the county educate its residents and build relationships is one Nagle herself echoed in a separate interview.

Asked how local governments and organizations with means to be proactive rather than reactive when it comes to indigenous matters, Nagle, like Resigner, pointed to relationship building.

“In Oklahoma, there are some places where we have great working relationships with the local government, whether it's a district attorney, a sheriff, a mayor, a county commissioner: all those layers of government interact with our tribe every day,” she said. “I think it's just about … building those relationships.”

You can watch Nagle's full talk at Buncombe County's YouTube page, youtube.com/@bcgovtv.

