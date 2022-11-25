Montford Avenue bridge repairs begin Nov. 28, road closures expected

ASHEVILLE - Repairs are set to begin Nov. 28 on the Montford Avenue bridge passing over I-240 that was damaged in January when a waste container truck's lift arm struck the bridge, flipping a car and closing the bridge and interstate for hours, the North Carolina Department of Transportation announced.

Construction to repair multiple beams under the bridge over Interstate 240 West will happen at night, a news release from NCDOT said, with road closures on I-240 and Montford Avenue happening primarily between 7 p.m. and 6 a.m.

Past Reporting:NCDOT: Wreck closes I-240 at Montford Bridge in Asheville, all lanes now open

“The best balance of traffic management and safety for drivers and workers is to conduct the work at night when traffic volumes are lower,” Division 13 Senior Assistant Resident Engineer Cody Weddle said in the release. “We anticipate that crews will work as safely and as efficiently as possible to make the necessary repairs and limit traffic interruptions.”

During construction, I-240 West traffic will be directed to take the Montford Avenue exit, cross over Montford Road and take the ramp to rejoin the interstate, the release said. All lanes of Montford Avenue will be closed, with detours directing southbound drivers to turn onto Chestnut Street and then right onto Broadway Street. Northbound drivers will be directed to other city streets to access the interstate and areas north.

Montford Avenue may also see daytime lane closures, but the exact days have yet to be determined, NCDOT spokesperson David Uchiyama said.

"Lane closures, similar to the conditions now, will vary as the construction progresses," he said.

Despite the night work, the release said that traffic may still increase on I-240 and Montford Avenue. When asked how long drivers may be waiting in traffic, Uchiyama said, "Traffic times will vary based on the number of vehicles on the routes."

For real-time travel information, the NCDOT suggests visiting DriveNC.gov or following NCDOT on social media.

The contractor, Buckeye Bridge LLC, was awarded the contract for $824,000 and has until March 10 to complete repairs, according to Uchiyama.

Christian Smith is the general assignment reporter for the Asheville Citizen Times. Questions or comments? Contact him at RCSmith@gannett.com or 828-274-2222