ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Asheville, NC

Montford Avenue bridge repairs begin Nov. 28, road closures expected

By Christian Smith, Asheville Citizen Times
Asheville Citizen-Times
Asheville Citizen-Times
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NPHnd_0jNC8giY00

ASHEVILLE - Repairs are set to begin Nov. 28 on the Montford Avenue bridge passing over I-240 that was damaged in January when a waste container truck's lift arm struck the bridge, flipping a car and closing the bridge and interstate for hours, the North Carolina Department of Transportation announced.

Construction to repair multiple beams under the bridge over Interstate 240 West will happen at night, a news release from NCDOT said, with road closures on I-240 and Montford Avenue happening primarily between 7 p.m. and 6 a.m.

Past Reporting:NCDOT: Wreck closes I-240 at Montford Bridge in Asheville, all lanes now open

“The best balance of traffic management and safety for drivers and workers is to conduct the work at night when traffic volumes are lower,” Division 13 Senior Assistant Resident Engineer Cody Weddle said in the release. “We anticipate that crews will work as safely and as efficiently as possible to make the necessary repairs and limit traffic interruptions.”

During construction, I-240 West traffic will be directed to take the Montford Avenue exit, cross over Montford Road and take the ramp to rejoin the interstate, the release said. All lanes of Montford Avenue will be closed, with detours directing southbound drivers to turn onto Chestnut Street and then right onto Broadway Street. Northbound drivers will be directed to other city streets to access the interstate and areas north.

Montford Avenue may also see daytime lane closures, but the exact days have yet to be determined, NCDOT spokesperson David Uchiyama said.

"Lane closures, similar to the conditions now, will vary as the construction progresses," he said.

Despite the night work, the release said that traffic may still increase on I-240 and Montford Avenue. When asked how long drivers may be waiting in traffic, Uchiyama said, "Traffic times will vary based on the number of vehicles on the routes."

For real-time travel information, the NCDOT suggests visiting DriveNC.gov or following NCDOT on social media.

The contractor, Buckeye Bridge LLC, was awarded the contract for $824,000 and has until March 10 to complete repairs, according to Uchiyama.

Christian Smith is the general assignment reporter for the Asheville Citizen Times. Questions or comments? Contact him at RCSmith@gannett.com or 828-274-2222

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
106.3 WORD

Upstate man dies in work accident

An autopsy is being performed Friday on the Spartanburg County employee, killed in an accident at a recycling center Wednesday. Investigators say, 65 year old Michael Harrison Cooper was pinned between a large trash container & a concrete wall
BOILING SPRINGS, SC
FOX Carolina

Crews responding to forest fire in Pickens County, official says

CENTRAL, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Crews are responding to a forest fire in Central, according to Pickens County Emergency Services Director. Officials said the 3-acre forest fire on Robinson Bridge Road was caused by powerlines that fell. At this time, the fire has been contained and crews are working to...
PICKENS COUNTY, SC
WSPA 7News

Man dead after truck crashes into tree in Campobello

CAMPOBELLO, S.C. (WSPA) – A man died Friday afternoon when a truck crashed into a tree in Campobello. The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office said the crash happened near the corner of West Frontage Road and Smith Chapel Lane around 2:40 p.m. The coroner identified the victim as 73-year-old...
CAMPOBELLO, SC
FOX Carolina

Coroner identifies victim of deadly crash in Spartanburg

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office said one person is dead after a crash on Saturday morning. The crash happened at around 1:55 a.m. on Kensington Drive. The coroner identified the victim as 30-year-old Jeremy Marquette Barner. Stay with FOX Carolina News as we work...
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
WSPA 7News

Moped crash kills 1 in Pickens Co.

PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person died following a moped crash early Saturday morning in Pickens County. The South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash happened around 12:30 a.m. on Financial Boulevard near Woodbine Road. Troopers said a 2018 Jiju moped was traveling south when it went off the right side of the road […]
PICKENS COUNTY, SC
greenvillejournal.com

A walk to remember: The history of Main Street’s buildings

One of the most attractive and endearing aspects of Greenville’s downtown is the look and feel of its Main Street. In the wake of Mayor Max Heller’s campaign to transform it into a more European aesthetic with its tree canopy, wide sidewalks and fewer lanes for cars, visitors and locals alike have flocked to enjoy its charm. The continued presence of many of the city’s old buildings provide a key component to the experience that so many enjoy. A mix of new and old gives a character that welcomes people of different generations. A photographic journey down Main Street gives us a glimpse of the evolution and heritage of the heart of our city.
GREENVILLE, SC
blueridgemountainstravelguide.com

The Grove Park Inn Gingerbread House Competition (Asheville NC)

Disclaimer: This post may contain affiliate links. All hosted affiliate links follow our editorial & privacy policies. Some of my fondest Christmas memories growing up took place in Asheville NC, where my parents would often take our family to see the awesome gingerbread houses at the Omni Grove Park Inn.
ASHEVILLE, NC
wnctimes.com

Arrests in "Round Three" by APD Targeting Larceny

Asheville -- November 27, 2022: The Asheville Police Department's third special operation this week to target theft and repeat offenders led to the filing of more. than a dozen charges. A small group of Asheville police officers and detectives offered to handle concerns from the locals in east Asheville. Ten...
ASHEVILLE, NC
Mountain Xpress

Library’s special collections suffer from funding snag

There’s only one place in the world where you can leaf through Asheville GreenWorks’ 50-year history, listen to a speech Martin Luther King Jr. delivered in Montreat in August 1965 and view a 1764 map of Cherokee land by English cartographer Thomas Kitchin: Buncombe County Special Collections, tucked away on the lower level of downtown Asheville’s Pack Memorial Library.
ASHEVILLE, NC
tribpapers.com

City of Asheville Diverts Funds Meant for the Poor

Asheville – The City of Asheville diverted hundreds of thousands of taxpayer dollars intended for legal aid for the poor to a private group connected to Vice Mayor Sheneika Smith, according to WNC Citizens for Equality, a local watchdog group. The majority of the money then vanished into the hands of unidentified people as cash rewards.
ASHEVILLE, NC
tribpapers.com

Buncombe Reviews Affordable Housing Policy

Asheville – Buncombe County’s Community Development Division Manager Matt Cable updated the commissioners on staff’s work on revising guidelines for awarding funds via its Affordable Housing Services Programs (AHSP). Staff is looking at seven programs through which the county avails funding for affordable housing. One of these, the Administrative Support Program, is something staff will be seeking approval to create.
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC
wnctimes.com

Asheville Teen Missing Over a Month

Asheville -- An Asheville teen has been missing since October 20, 2022. The National Center for Missing and. October 29, 2022 on Face Book The Asheville Police Department posted a Press Release November 8, 2022 on. Face Book. 𝐀𝐏𝐃 𝐍𝐄𝐖𝐒 𝐑𝐄𝐋𝐄𝐀𝐒𝐄: 𝐀𝐏𝐃 𝐒𝐞𝐞𝐤𝐬 𝐌𝐢𝐬𝐬𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐓𝐞𝐞𝐧𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐫– 𝐉𝐚𝐝𝐚 𝐃𝐨𝐮𝐠𝐥𝐚𝐬...
WYFF4.com

Henderson County man celebrates $2 million lottery win

SALUDA, N.C. — A Henderson County, North Carolina, man is entering the holiday season with a big lottery win. (Video above: Morning headlines from WYFF News 4) Yoni Davila of East Flat Rock tried his luck on a $20 lottery ticket and won the first $2 million prize in the Platinum scratch-off game.
HENDERSON COUNTY, NC
Asheville Citizen-Times

Asheville Citizen-Times

4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
595K+
Views
ABOUT

Asheville North Carolina News - citizen-times is the home page of The Citizen Times with in depth local news, sports and entertainment.

 http://citizen-times.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy