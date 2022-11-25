ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Answer Woman: Is Popeyes opening in the old Toys R Us on Brevard Road?

By Tiana Kennell, Asheville Citizen Times
 3 days ago
ASHEVILLE - Today's burning question is about rumors that a new Popeyes is coming to Asheville.

Question: Is it true that Popeyes is coming to the former Toys R Us site on Brevard Road? I personally think their chicken biscuits are superior to Chick-fil-A and I don’t understand what the fuss is about. What do you think?

Answer: Popeyes is indeed opening a new location in the lot formerly inhabited by Toys R Us.

The toy store at 877 Brevard Road was one of the locations announced to close as a part of the company’s Chapter 11 bankruptcy reorganization plan in 2018.

Now, the commercial lot has two new tenants, Popeyes and CarMax.

Both businesses’ buildings are under construction and not open yet.

Answer Woman:What is actually recycled in Asheville? Should some plastics go in the garbage?

Popeyes, 881 Brevard Road, is expected to open “sometime in the next 60 days,” according to a Popeyes spokesperson. And the restaurant will offer a full Popeyes menu, a single drive-thru, and delivery service through DoorDash, UberEats, and GrubHub.

As for my preference for fast-food chicken chains, I’ll stay impartial.

I can proudly say I did not give in to Popeyes' viral chicken sandwich craze in 2019. However, as someone who lived in Louisiana for many years before making a home in the mountains, I will say I appreciate a menu with Cajun and Creole flavors.

More Answer Woman:Abortion access for minors? Planned Parenthood demographics? Birth control?

Also, if you’ve missed Toys R Us since it closed its brick-and-mortar stores, here’s some joyous news.

Recently, Toys R Us and Macy’s partnered, and the department store now carries the toy store’s products under its brand in stores and online. Shop at macys.com/s/toys-r-us/.

Tiana Kennell is the food and dining reporter for the Asheville Citizen Times, part of the USA Today Network. Email her at tkennell@citizentimes.com or follow her on Twitter/Instagram @PrincessOfPage. Please help support this type of journalism with a subscription to the Citizen Times.

