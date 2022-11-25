Insider: Yannick Ngakoue looks to make breakout game the start of a big finish

INDIANAPOLIS -- Yannick Ngakoue burst off the line and for once, the left tackle didn't step out to block him. All that stood between him and Jalen Hurts was a running back standing in to block, so the Colts Pro Bowl defensive end whipped around him and reached a hand out to swat the ball out of the quarterback's hands.

Indianapolis couldn't quite close the deal against Hurts and the Eagles on Sunday, falling 17-16 after surrendering a touchdown in the final two minutes. But it did get the best game yet out of Ngakoue, who finished with 1.5 sacks in a breakout performance that he and the team have been waiting for.

"I just try not to fall off," Ngakoue said. "The greats don’t fall off, they always keep working. You know what I mean? They never let themselves get out of shape."

Ngakoue is up to 6.5 sacks this season, putting him on pace to match the 10 he had last year with the Raiders, if he's able to play all 17 games. That would mark the seventh consecutive season to start his career that he's topped at least eight sacks in a season, a consistency that only 13 other players have matched in the history of the game.

But Ngakoue's underlying numbers have not yet matched the player he's been in the past, particularly last season, when he helped the Raiders to the playoffs. This season, he has 14 hurries, 10 hits and 29 pressures, down from 34 hurries, 35 hits and 29 pressures a year ago, all according to Sports Info Solutions.

He has had better success than normal in the run game. His 10 tackles for loss already match last season, and his 0.7 yards of average tackle depth are a career high.

"He is getting chipped a lot so we are going to have to find some solutions for that, and things that he’s good with as well," said defensive coordinator Gus Bradley, who also coached Ngakoue on the Raiders last season. "He’s playing hard. Like I tell him, a lot of the sacks come from second effort in this league. That’s what we keep talking to him about and saying, ‘Hey, don’t get frustrated with it. They’ll come as long as you continue to rush and give good second effort.’"

Ngakoue has found those second-effort sacks, playing off the double teams and disruption that DeForest Buckner has been causing in the spot next to him.

He's been slowed some by a back issue the team discovered in training camp, back when he pushed so hard to set a tone on a new team. The Colts have managed it with some rest days and limited practices, but they also have such a need for his edge presence after injuries to Kwity Paye and Tyquan Lewis on the other side.

Ngakoue arrived in Indianapolis poised to make this a long-term home, something he's never had before. He's 27 and in a contract year and will need a big finish to make that a possibility here, especially after a coaching change.

That means fighting through the back issue, the chips from running backs and the pressure to be the team's top edge defender.

"Basically, you should never stop rushing," Ngakoue said. "Even the greats, they never stop rushing. Some guys can go five weeks without a sack and end the season with double digits. It’s all about your will, it’s all about your motor and it’s all about your preparation."

