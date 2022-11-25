ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Naples, FL

Pulitzer pick 'Other Desert Cities' makes Christmas a not-so-silent night in Naples

By Harriet Howard Heithaus, Naples Daily News
Naples Daily News
Naples Daily News
 3 days ago

Somewhere in California at least three families are missing their quota of angst. The Wyeths have usurped it all.

The Wyeths are the central characters of "Other Desert Cities," a volcano of a dysfunctional family who drop analyses of each other the way most of us drop Kleenex while we're battling off a cold. And there are plenty of Kleenex to pick up in The Studio Players production running Friday, Nov. 25, through Dec 18. (For details, see the information box.)

There's Polly, the assimilated Jewish mom whose Palm Springs home is decked out for Christmas and whose tightly contained exasperation with her own family is constantly taxed. There's her husband, Lyman (Stan Zawatsky), whose connections took him from the stage to the political world as an ambassador, and who clings to the floating creed of conservatism with his wife.

More Christmas stories: Your holiday event guide to everything in the Naples area

Holiday reads: Southwest Florida authors offer mystery, and a dose of medical intrigue

There's Silda, still Jewish, still a liberal hippie and still financially unable to make her own way — and bitter that she must bunk with her sister's WASP family meanwhile. There's Trip, the Wyeth son, the successful producer of a reality TV show, who longs, away from the camera, for a little less reality, a little more family peace.

Finally, there's Brooke, his sister, who is planning to move into the league of big-time writers with a memoir that lays the cause for their other brother's suicide at her parents' feet.

And, yes, they all love each other.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32jJhI_0jNC8U4i00

This is a play full of characters who may be engaging separately, but together they're tinder lighting their own fire. The family reads Brooke's manuscript and the holiday goes up in flames. As Trip, the family mediator, Daniel Cancio finds himself throwing buckets of water that don't necessarily land where he plans.

"The irony of Trip is that he is probably the funniest character in the show, but he is the straightest, the straight man," he observed. "He is the only one who is normal, despite his best efforts not to be normal."

Case Cobb, as the buttoned-down Polly, calls Silda, her sister, "the thorn in my side. I've taken care of her my whole life." The two once worked together as screenplay writers in Hollywood, and it may be that after Polly left the industry, Silda began to flounder.

"I feel like I'm playing a role inside a role," Cobb said of Polly, who is attempting to keep her fury over Brooke's memoirs, and Silda's contribution to them, under control.

"Until the end of the play, when the big reveal comes. She's putting on an act. She's very good at it. Until the end of the play, when the big reveal comes."

Silda, on the other hand, is a person "with few filters," said Betsy Greenblatt, who is playing that role.

"It's a character with a lot of different levels, a lot of different places to go," she said.

"Silda is kind of a holdover from the '60s . She's an alcoholic who is currently not drinking. She's unmarried. She doesn't have children, and her sister's children are very special to her. She's been talking to her niece about the book she's writing," she said.

That particularly aggrieves Polly, because neither Silda nor Brooke are apparently telling the whole story of their older son's death.

"I think Silda has her moments of being very clear in thought, but she also has her moments where she's just nuts. And that part is fun to play."

If the Wyeth family is writ larger than most of our own, "Other Desert Cities" still homes in on the universal chinks in everyone's armor: "Everybody has that kind of crazy aunt or uncle that they kind roll their eyes at," Greenblatt said.

More growth coming: Naples' Studio Players grew spontaneously; at 10, they're not done

Further, every family has some ideological divide, some strong feelings that diametrically oppose that of their kin, "that, 'Yes I’ll have more mashed potaotoes to occupy my mouth so I don’t say something to Uncle Fred' situation," said Paula Keenan, the director for "Other Desert Cities."

Keenan came for the language and stayed for the cast. "This author assumes the audience has some education.

"I like clever language, and they’ve handled it beautifully here," she said of the Jon Robin Baitz play, which became a Pulitzer Prize finalist in 2011. "I love the language in it."

That language also allows nearly everyone in the Wyeth family to rip off some arch humor, which gives "Other Desert Cities" quick washes of relief. The actors must be both dead-pan and deadly serious.

"I’ve been really lucky with this cast," said Keenan, who said she's thrilled with the group. Gerri Benzing, who plays the confrontational Brooke, is "a revelation. They’re all genuine. They’ve become the people they're playing."

While "Other Desert Cities" was written in 2004, Keenan sees it as prefiguring today's poisoned political relations as part of the family milieu, among other things.

"We’ve become so toxic as a society here," she said. "People driven by fear have taken over the entire country. This was written for the time period of Christmas 2004, but in 2001, when the (twin) towers went down, is when society started to circle the drain."

Harriet Howard Heithaus covers arts and entertainment for the Naples Daily News/naplesnews.com.

What: The Studio Players production of the Pulitzer finalist drama examining the fractures within a family torn totally apart over a tragedy from decades ago.

When: Nov. 25-Dec. 18. 7:30 p.m. Nov 25, 26 and Dec. 8, 9, 10, 16, 17; 3 p.m. Nov. 27, Dec. 11 and 18

Where: Joan Jenks Auditorium, Golden Gate Community Center, 4701 Golden Gate Parkway, Naples

Tickets: $32.50, $16.75 student with ID

To buy: thestudioplayers.org or 239-398-9192

This article originally appeared on Naples Daily News: Pulitzer pick 'Other Desert Cities' makes Christmas a not-so-silent night in Naples

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
luxury-houses.net

Listed at $5.5 Million, This Breathtaking Home in Naples Florida comes with Elegance and Overwhelming Beauty

3855 Isla Del Sol Way Home in Naples, Florida for Sale. 3855 Isla Del Sol Way, Naples, Florida is an impressive in the award-winning community of Fiddler’s Creek with a breathtaking view of the pool, lake, and golf course. This Home in Naples offers 5 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms with over 6,800 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 3855 Isla Del Sol Way, please contact Michelle Thomas (Phone: 239-860-7176) at Premier Sotheby’s International Realty for full support and perfect service.
NAPLES, FL
happeningsmagazine.net

Punta Gorda Symphony offers jazz and holiday concerts in December

The Punta Gorda Symphony presents exciting concerts in December – a jazz afternoon and a matinee and evening performances of classical holiday favorites – to delight music lovers in the community. On Saturday, Dec. 3 at 4 p.m., the symphony’s three-concert Jazz on the Lawn series begins outdoors...
PUNTA GORDA, FL
happeningsmagazine.net

ACMA welcomes Cliff Eberhardt Dec. 3

The Americana Community Music Association is Fort Myers home for original Americana music. The ACMA provides venues for local and touring artists, many are award winning performers in the Americana/folk community. Cliff Eberhardt will be on the ACMA listening room stage on Saturday, Dec. 3. Louise Mosrie will open the...
FORT MYERS, FL
floridaweekly.com

City of Bonita Springs holiday season promises seasonal festive fun

The City of Bonita Springs has a festive holiday event season this year in downtown Bonita Springs at Riverside Park, 10450 Reynolds Street, Bonita Springs. The City of Bonita Springs will be hosting a free Holiday Stroll event at the Riverside Park and Liles Hotel Plaza area. The Holiday Stroll will run from Dec. 3 – Jan.1. The park will sparkle with holiday lights and holiday-themed photo opportunities will be available throughout the park for the public to take pictures with. Holiday music will play throughout the park. The music will be scheduled from dusk until 9 p.m. nightly unless there is an event scheduled.
BONITA SPRINGS, FL
Florida Weekly

Aura’s Residences Designed For Today’s Living

Since its launch, the spectacular amenities available at Aura at Metropolitan Naples have been one of the main reasons for its popularity with buyers – and why so many of them have decided to make the 15-story high-rise tower near downtown Naples their new home. In addition to its...
NAPLES, FL
luxury-houses.net

One of The Most Exceptional Estates in Naples Florida with Commanding Southern Views of The Bay is Back on The Market for $28.5 Million

950 Admiralty Parade East Home in Naples, Florida for Sale. 950 Admiralty Parade East, Naples, Florida is a custom estate on one and a half lots in the coveted Port Royal neighborhood encompassing a handsome downstairs study, 3 car garage plus the ability for lifts, separate guest casita over the garage and private elevator. This Home in Naples offers 5 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms with over 9,000 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 950 Admiralty Parade East, please contact Michael G Lawler (Phone: 239-261-3939) at Douglas Elliman Florida for full support and perfect service.
NAPLES, FL
Florida Weekly

A surprisingly close encounter with a Florida panther

I am Captain Jerry (“Eco Jerry”), and I am about to share with you a true tale that could rival your Sasquatch story. We run sailboat and pontoon leisure charters out of the Isles of Capri with Cool Beans Cruises, and generally spend most of our time in the luscious greenery of the Rookery Bay National Estuarine Research Reserve, roughly located from Everglades City and up the coastline to Gordon Pass in Naples.
NAPLES, FL
Florida Weekly

Join in for “Discoveries After Dusk” at Corkscrew Swamp Sanctuary

Discover the magic of the swamp after dusk. A special event will be held at Audubon’s Corkscrew Swamp Sanctuary from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 8 that invites visitors of all ages to learn about the nighttime activities of wildlife, including raccoons, bats, moths, owls, and more. From...
NAPLES, FL
etxview.com

Helping after the hurricane: Methodist teams respond in Florida after storm Ian

SC United Methodist Volunteers in Mission Early Response Teams (UMVIM ERT) responded twice to the Fort Myers, Florida, area in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. The Category 4 Hurricane decimated portions of the Fort Myers area with 155 mph winds and waves of floodwaters. Its deadly destructive path tore across Florida as the deadliest hurricane to strike the state since the 1935 Labor Day Hurricane.
FORT MYERS, FL
Limitless Production Group LLC

Fort Myers residents are frustrated with how long it is taking to have the debris removed following Hurricane Ian

FORT MYERS, FLORIDA - Residents of the Forest Island Park neighborhood in Fort Myers, Florida are frustrated with how long it is taking the county to remove the piles of debris lining the streets of their neighborhoods from Hurricane Ian. One local resident reports “it has been 8-weeks since Hurricane Ian…the air is toxic” from all the piles of trash sitting along the sides of the road. To the point that even some of their pets are becoming ill, they say, likely connected to the piles of moldy, rotting debris. Neighbors in the area report that they have had one trash clean-up following Hurricane Ian, and that was back on October 18th, over a month. Hurricane Ian made landfall on September 28, 2022.
FORT MYERS, FL
NBC 2

Car hops curb and drives through The Naples Winery building

NAPLES, Fla. — Police are investigating a crash after a car hopped a curb and slammed into The Naples Winery building located at 1200 5th Ave. S. According to the report, a vehicle was traveling south on Goodlette-Frank Rd. at approximately 1:46 AM Friday morning and drove across 5th Ave. S. The vehicle then hopped a curb at the end of the road.
NAPLES, FL
businessobserverfl.com

Developer pays $7 million for Fort Myers Beach hotel

The Carousel Beach Inn on South Fort Myers Beach has sold to a Chicago developer who will use the property to complete a luxury residential development already under construction. According to Lee County property records, the hotel sold for $7 million to Carousel Beach Redevelopment, a subsidiary of the Dublin...
FORT MYERS BEACH, FL
WINKNEWS.com

After Ian, record inflation, Salvation Army needs volunteers more than ever

In this season of giving, the Salvation Army hopes people in Southwest Florida will give their time to help raise money for families in need during the holidays. Soon, you’ll hear familiar bells ringing in front of grocery stores and shops, with volunteers spreading holiday cheer and hoping you’ll drop some bills or loose change in to the Salvation Army’s famous red kettles.
FORT MYERS, FL
Naples Daily News

Naples Daily News

6K+
Followers
2K+
Post
733K+
Views
ABOUT

Current local news, sports, entertainment and information for Naples, Florida, residents and tourists in the 239 area code from the Naples Daily News.

 http://naplesnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy