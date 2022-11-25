Pulitzer pick 'Other Desert Cities' makes Christmas a not-so-silent night in Naples

Somewhere in California at least three families are missing their quota of angst. The Wyeths have usurped it all.

The Wyeths are the central characters of "Other Desert Cities," a volcano of a dysfunctional family who drop analyses of each other the way most of us drop Kleenex while we're battling off a cold. And there are plenty of Kleenex to pick up in The Studio Players production running Friday, Nov. 25, through Dec 18. (For details, see the information box.)

There's Polly, the assimilated Jewish mom whose Palm Springs home is decked out for Christmas and whose tightly contained exasperation with her own family is constantly taxed. There's her husband, Lyman (Stan Zawatsky), whose connections took him from the stage to the political world as an ambassador, and who clings to the floating creed of conservatism with his wife.

More Christmas stories: Your holiday event guide to everything in the Naples area

Holiday reads: Southwest Florida authors offer mystery, and a dose of medical intrigue

There's Silda, still Jewish, still a liberal hippie and still financially unable to make her own way — and bitter that she must bunk with her sister's WASP family meanwhile. There's Trip, the Wyeth son, the successful producer of a reality TV show, who longs, away from the camera, for a little less reality, a little more family peace.

Finally, there's Brooke, his sister, who is planning to move into the league of big-time writers with a memoir that lays the cause for their other brother's suicide at her parents' feet.

And, yes, they all love each other.

This is a play full of characters who may be engaging separately, but together they're tinder lighting their own fire. The family reads Brooke's manuscript and the holiday goes up in flames. As Trip, the family mediator, Daniel Cancio finds himself throwing buckets of water that don't necessarily land where he plans.

"The irony of Trip is that he is probably the funniest character in the show, but he is the straightest, the straight man," he observed. "He is the only one who is normal, despite his best efforts not to be normal."

Case Cobb, as the buttoned-down Polly, calls Silda, her sister, "the thorn in my side. I've taken care of her my whole life." The two once worked together as screenplay writers in Hollywood, and it may be that after Polly left the industry, Silda began to flounder.

"I feel like I'm playing a role inside a role," Cobb said of Polly, who is attempting to keep her fury over Brooke's memoirs, and Silda's contribution to them, under control.

"Until the end of the play, when the big reveal comes. She's putting on an act. She's very good at it. Until the end of the play, when the big reveal comes."

Silda, on the other hand, is a person "with few filters," said Betsy Greenblatt, who is playing that role.

"It's a character with a lot of different levels, a lot of different places to go," she said.

"Silda is kind of a holdover from the '60s . She's an alcoholic who is currently not drinking. She's unmarried. She doesn't have children, and her sister's children are very special to her. She's been talking to her niece about the book she's writing," she said.

That particularly aggrieves Polly, because neither Silda nor Brooke are apparently telling the whole story of their older son's death.

"I think Silda has her moments of being very clear in thought, but she also has her moments where she's just nuts. And that part is fun to play."

If the Wyeth family is writ larger than most of our own, "Other Desert Cities" still homes in on the universal chinks in everyone's armor: "Everybody has that kind of crazy aunt or uncle that they kind roll their eyes at," Greenblatt said.

More growth coming: Naples' Studio Players grew spontaneously; at 10, they're not done

Further, every family has some ideological divide, some strong feelings that diametrically oppose that of their kin, "that, 'Yes I’ll have more mashed potaotoes to occupy my mouth so I don’t say something to Uncle Fred' situation," said Paula Keenan, the director for "Other Desert Cities."

Keenan came for the language and stayed for the cast. "This author assumes the audience has some education.

"I like clever language, and they’ve handled it beautifully here," she said of the Jon Robin Baitz play, which became a Pulitzer Prize finalist in 2011. "I love the language in it."

That language also allows nearly everyone in the Wyeth family to rip off some arch humor, which gives "Other Desert Cities" quick washes of relief. The actors must be both dead-pan and deadly serious.

"I’ve been really lucky with this cast," said Keenan, who said she's thrilled with the group. Gerri Benzing, who plays the confrontational Brooke, is "a revelation. They’re all genuine. They’ve become the people they're playing."

While "Other Desert Cities" was written in 2004, Keenan sees it as prefiguring today's poisoned political relations as part of the family milieu, among other things.

"We’ve become so toxic as a society here," she said. "People driven by fear have taken over the entire country. This was written for the time period of Christmas 2004, but in 2001, when the (twin) towers went down, is when society started to circle the drain."

Harriet Howard Heithaus covers arts and entertainment for the Naples Daily News/naplesnews.com.

What: The Studio Players production of the Pulitzer finalist drama examining the fractures within a family torn totally apart over a tragedy from decades ago.

When: Nov. 25-Dec. 18. 7:30 p.m. Nov 25, 26 and Dec. 8, 9, 10, 16, 17; 3 p.m. Nov. 27, Dec. 11 and 18

Where: Joan Jenks Auditorium, Golden Gate Community Center, 4701 Golden Gate Parkway, Naples

Tickets: $32.50, $16.75 student with ID

To buy: thestudioplayers.org or 239-398-9192

This article originally appeared on Naples Daily News: Pulitzer pick 'Other Desert Cities' makes Christmas a not-so-silent night in Naples