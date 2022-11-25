ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Naples, FL

Life after elected office: Taylor joins Naples Senior Center as disaster resource coordinator

By Liz Freeman, Naples Daily News
Naples Daily News
Naples Daily News
 3 days ago
Former Collier County commissioner Penny Taylor has joined Naples Senior Center, where she'll identify elderly residents needing assistance recovering from Hurricane Ian damage.

Her position as first-ever disaster relief resource coordinator was established in collaboration with the Collier Community Foundation through its reactivated “Collier Comes Together Hurricane Fund.”

The position is being funded by the community foundation. Taylor started mid-November.

“At this point the funding is for one year,” said Jackie Faffer, president and chief executive officer of the senior center.

Taylor, 73, who lost her bid in the recent elections to stay on as the District 4 commissioner, said: “It is almost a seamless transition because I was very involved in the recovery efforts after Ian.”

Related coverage:Want to share your views on growth, housing, traffic and more in Collier? Now's your chance

Also:Collier planning board gives thumbs down to mental health complex after neighbors pushback

Taylor said the focus is on seniors living in manufactured home parks and helping them get the assistance they need, which could include FEMA money, and she will be a conduit to get seniors connected to social services.

Mental health counseling is likely needed for some because of how overwhelming it can be for the elderly to cope with damaged belongings and homes, especially if they have no family nearby, she said.

There are 79 manufactured home parks throughout Collier and 44 of them are in flood zones, Taylor said.

What’s not clear is how many individual manufactured homes owned by seniors were damaged in the Sept. 28 hurricane or the number of seniors involved.

“We are just opening that door right now,” she said. “It has to be significant. If you see one manufactured home damaged (in a park) you can bet on others.”

And:State awards $2.4 million in separate projects at two senior centers in Collier

She will do door-to-door visits and she already has held some town hall meetings in manufactured home parks in the Bayshore Drive area.

“Hurricane Ian is indicative in so many ways of the plight of our seniors,” Taylor said. “It turned over the soft underbelly in Collier County of the lack of affordable housing.”

Ian was a Category 4 storm with an unprecedented storm surge; an initial analysis found its surge was 5 to 10 feet at peak range in coastal Collier.

The National Hurricane Center still needs to conduct a post-storm analysis to finalize the numbers, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

Collier officials say Ian’s preliminary damage is $2.2 billion. Countywide, 33 buildings were destroyed. A combined 3,515 residential and commercial buildings were damaged.

Most of the destruction in unincorporated Collier was to residences at $663 million, where 2,553 residences have major damage and another 1,339 have minor damage and eight were destroyed.

How did the role come about?

Discussions about creating the position began a few weeks after Ian, Faffer said in an email.

“We recognized that a concerted effort needed to be made to address the needs of seniors affected, and we believed the senior manufactured home parks, so badly hit, were the places to start,” Faffer said.

Faffer and Eileen Connolly-Kessler, president and chief executive officer of the Community foundation, thought Taylor was the best and logical choice, Faffer said.

“Over the years I have worked with (Taylor) on behalf of the seniors in the community, and she has vast experience in disaster relief,” Faffer said.

Taylor chaired the county commission during Hurricane Irma in 2017 and during the COVID-19 pandemic that began in 2020, which “uniquely positions her to collaborate and facilitate recovery strategies for seniors in need of immediate help,” Faffer said in a news release.

Before she was elected to the county commission in 2014 and served two terms, Taylor was on the Naples City Council from 2000 to 2010.

The community foundation is honored to collaborate with the senior center “on this much needed community resource,” Connolly-Keesler said in a news release.

The Community foundation’s hurricane fund was reactivated after Ian and 100% of donations are distributed to area nonprofits serving victims of Ian with no administrative fees, according to the foundation’s website.

The initial focus is addressing immediate needs such as food, water and shelter. Once those needs are met, the focus will transition to long-term needs, including housing and transportation.

The foundation has already distributed $2 million for relief and recovery.

The senior center opened its doors in 2014 and provides an average of 40 social, educational and wellness programs each week with more than 200 trained volunteers.

Today it has 1,400 members and operates on a $3 million budget with 83% from fundraising and grants, according to Faffer. The remaining 7% comes from membership fees that are $60 a year but waived for those who cannot afford it.

The senior center has licensed professionals who conduct a structured dementia respite support program. Also, it offers geriatric case management, senior outreach, emotional support services and has a food pantry.

To accommodate growth, a new 30,000-square-foot building on Autumn Oaks Lane, just south of Immokalee Road, is being built for the center’s future home.

For more information, visit the senior center's website at naplesseniorcenter.org/

