Christmas is coming: Here are a few spots in Volusia and Flagler to find a real Christmas tree
DAYTONA BEACH — Now that Thanksgiving is behind us, it's time to start looking for this year’s Christmas tree.
From Fraser fir and blue spruce to white pine and more, Volusia and Flagler county residents who prefer a real tree instead of the artificial version have plenty of locations to check out.
Here are just a few places offering fresh trees:
Happs Homegrown Trees – Orange City
Precut Christmas trees available at 923 S. Volusia Ave., Orange City — in front of John's Appliance Store.
Phone: 920-293-8240. Email: happstrees@core.com. Open: Daily, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Watson's Cedar Grove – Oak Hill
Customers can choose and cut their own trees at 180 Cedar Grove, Oak Hill.
Phone: 321-302-0443. Email: watsong58@gmail.com. Open: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. every Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
Two C’s Trees - DeLand
Christmas trees at 1779 N Spring Garden Ave. in DeLand, in front of the skating rink.
Phone: 386-547-1426. Email: 2cstrees@gmail.com. Open: 9 a.m. daily, no set closing time.
Dandy’s Christmas Trees – Orange City
Trees already on sale at 2410 S. Volusia Ave. in Orange City.
Phone: 386-956-1430. Open: Monday-Sunday from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Lowe’s Home Improvement – Port Orange
Lowe’s Garden Center at 1751 Dunlawton Ave. in Port Orange. Christmas trees for sale at tent set up in front of the store on the parking lot.
Phone: 386-788-8566. Open: Monday-Saturday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Sunday 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The Home Depot – Daytona Beach
The Home Depot is already selling both real and artificial trees at its 2455 International Speedway Blvd., Daytona Beach location.
Phone: 386-257-5114. Open: Monday-Saturday, from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m., Sunday 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Boy Scouts – Palm Coast
Boy Scout Troop 281 and Scouts BSA Troop 4281 all selling trees at Trinity Presbyterian Church, 156 Florida Park Drive N., in Palm Coast.
Open: Monday-Friday, 5 to 9 p.m., Saturday, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., Sunday, noon to 9 p.m.
