ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bloomington, IN

12 Bloomington-area boys' basketball games to watch this year

By Jim Gordillo, The Herald-Times
The Herald-Times
The Herald-Times
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bdngk_0jNC8N8r00

The 2022-23 boys' basketball season is fast approaching and here are a few games you won't want to miss:

Nov. 22: Bloomington South at Edgewood

Right off the bat, a rebuilt Edgewood squad will be tested by a veteran group of Panthers, who come in with one of the state's better players in 6-foot-7 Gavin Wisley and a pair of returning guards in Aiden Schmitz and Andrew Baran, not to mention a former Mustang in Zach Sims.

Dec. 2: Center Grove at North or BNL at South

Take your pick. A pair of now sectional rivals meet at North, as the Trojans, led by seniors Marcus Ankney and Ethan McComb, look for a bounce-back season. Bedford North Lawrence is bringing back most of its lineup from last year so it'll be interesting to see what improvement was there in the opener vs. North.

Girls on the court:Bloomington South girls zap Edgewood in season opener

Dec. 9: Southport at South

We'll get our first look at a rebuilt Southport team that welcomed two transfers from Tindley (Jayden and Jeff Pinkston) to go with top returners A.J. Dancler, Nickens Lemba and Keyon Miller. Cards also travel to North on Dec. 16, so CI title chase gets off to a roaring start.

Dec. 10: North vs. Fishers

North returns to the Forum Tipoff Classic at Southport to take on a Fishers squad that went 21-3 last year, losing only to Carmel, Pike and a semistate-bound Westfield team in the sectional opener. Tigers are led by junior Taden Metzger (15.3 ppg, made 60 3-pointers at a 44% clip), a transfer from Marian and considered one of the top shooting guards in the state, and promising sophomores JonAnthony Hall and 6-7 Jalen Haralson (16 ppg, 5 rpg), an IU recruiting target.

Dec. 16: Lighthouse Christian at White River Valley

First big test of the season for the Lions in the form of a potential sectional foe in the Wolverines, who bring back several pieces from last year's squad. The Lions graduated their two big men from last year.

Dec. 17: Edgewood at Sullivan or North at Franklin

Another big WIC test for Edgewood with the Arrows coming off a semistate run. And it'll be game No. 7 for Sullivan, with head coach Jeff Moore at 493 career wins. The Cougars and Griz will have a rematch of last year's regional final, but with slightly different lineups. Franklin's top player, Micah Davis (15 ppg, 6 rpg) returns for his junior season.

Dec. 27: South vs. Eastern Hancock

Opener of the Richmond Tournament could be interesting for the Panthers. Royals were 22-6 last year and made a run to the 2A semistate. They return four of their top five scorers including the Spaulding boys, 6-foot guards Jacob (13.9 ppg, 3 apg) and Silas (11 ppg, 3 apg).

Dec. 30: North vs. Zionsville

Another showcase event for the Cougars (the girls play Northview just prior to this one), this time at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Zionsville features two big time seniors in Penn State commit Logan Imes, and center Nick Richart. North knows both of them well as Imes had 25 points and Richart 12 in the Cougars' 60-55 win at Zionsville in December of 2020.

Jan. 6: North at South or Eastern Greene at North Daviess

City rivalry game, 81st in the series, is always a good choice. The Cougars started the season with three new starters and the Panthers four. North won their regular season for the first time since 2014 and beat them in a sectional for the first time since 2013. North's last three-game win streak against the Panthers came in 2001-03. Meanwhile, Eastern will travel to take on last year's Class 1A state champs who voluntarily moved up to 3A.

Jan. 13: Owen Valley at Edgewood

WIC rivalry matchup saw OV breakthrough much like North did against South last year, beating the Mustangs (69-68) for just the second time since the 2013-14 season. Both teams are going through major rebuilds as the season gets under way. The OV game will be part of a run of four straight WIC games for Edgewood to start off 2023.

Feb. 2: South at Mitchell or Edgewood at North

South head coach JR Holmes returns to his old stomping grounds as the Panthers will make their first appearance in The Hive since 2002. County rivals face off closer to home. North has won four straight in the series and 13 of the last 14.

Feb. 24: North at New Albany

Cougars will get the honor of playing the last home game for New Albany veteran coach Jim Shannon, who announced before the season this will be his last after 39 seasons, the last 25 with the Bulldogs.

Contact Jim Gordillo at jgordillo@heraldt.com or 812-331-4381 and follow on Twitter @JimGordillo.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX59

Center Grove wins 6A state title… again

INDIANAPOLIS – Center Grove won its third straight class 6A state football championship beating Fort Wayne Carroll 35-9 at Lucas Oil Stadium on Friday night. The Trojans are the first program to win three straight 6A titles since the IHSAA introduced the class in 2013. The Chargers jumped out to and early lead with a […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
247Sports

The Hoosiers React: Purdue postgame

Watch what Indiana outside linebacker Alfred Bryant, wide receiver Emery Simmons, and linebacker Kaiden Turner said after IU's 30-16 home loss to Purdue in the battle for the Old Oaken Bucket. The Hoosiers finished the season 4-8 overall and 2-7 in the Big Ten.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
hammerandrails.com

Purdue vs. IU Game Thread

Win, and they’re in. It’s just that simple. Purdue hasn’t had a chance like this since the Big Ten went to Divisions. Sure, it took an incredible upset by Nebraska to get Purdue in this position but when you look back on the 2022 season for Purdue (if they make it) you won’t remember, or care, that Purdue backed into this position because Iowa couldn’t finish a game. You won’t remember that Purdue had opportunities against Iowa and Wisconsin to prove themselves best in the West but failed. You’ll remember (again, if they win) that Purdue won the Big Ten West division and went on to play in the Big Ten Championship game in Indianapolis.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
saturdaytradition.com

2022 Big Ten Championship: Matchup in Indianapolis officially set

The 2022 Big Ten Championship teams have been officially set. The Michigan Wolverines and Purdue Boilermakers will meet in Indianapolis on Saturday, Dec 3. Michigan clinched its spot in the game after throttling Ohio State at home. Purdue clinched after beating Indiana with Iowa losing to Nebraska on Black Friday.
ANN ARBOR, MI
bsquarebulletin.com

Thanksgiving week Bloomington turkeys—in disguise

A full week of Thanksgiving break at Indiana University means the campus and all of downtown Bloomington has been a lot quieter the last few days. One benefit: more wildlife. Red-tailed hawks are not all that unusual on the campus or downtown, but this week they were a lot easier to spot—Tuesday morning, Tuesday afternoon, and Wednesday morning.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
lonelyplanet.com

Cafeteria culture in Indiana: try the ultimate comfort food

Dine out at one of Indiana's famous cafeterias with these top tips on where to go and what to eat © Jeffrey Isaac Greenberg 4+ / Alamy. Strawberry pie, blueberry pie, cherry pie. Fluffy lemon meringue and gooey, crunchy pecan. Chocolate cream, banana cream, coconut cream, all piled high with gravity-defying layers of whipped topping.
INDIANA STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Indiana

fries, vegetables, and a burgerPhoto byPhoto by engin akyurt on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Indiana and your favourite comfort food is a nice burger with some fries on the side, you are in the right place because below I have put together a list of four amazing burger places in Indiana that are known for serving delicious food, every day of the week.
INDIANA STATE
WISH-TV

Much-needed rain heading this way

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A foggy start across much of Indiana. Sunshine for Saturday with much-needed rain heading this way later tonight and into Sunday. TODAY: There’s a DENSE FOG ADVISORY in place for parts of Indiana until 9 a.m. Look for foggy conditions to start off the day. We’ll see sunshine for the first part of Saturday with clouds increasing later this afternoon and evening. Highs climb into the middle and upper 50s.
INDIANA STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Indiana

Photo byPhoto by Jason Leung on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Indiana and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Indiana that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their absolutely delicious food and impeccable service, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely pay them a visit next time you are in the area and feel like trying something new.
INDIANA STATE
Current Publishing

Column: What a difference a year makes

This week marks a year since my wife, Beth, and I arrived from Los Angeles and landed at an Indianapolis airport with two cats in tow and a whole new world of Midwest horizons. It was 5 a.m. and we were so beat, but excitedly prepared ourselves to meet a massive moving van and a separate transporter of collector cars that we would soon be driving on Carmel streets.
CARMEL, IN
mdmh-bloomington.com

Holiday Market in Bloomington set to take place on Saturday

Bloomington, Indiana – This Thanksgiving weekend is a great opportunity for Bloomington residents to spend time with their families at the Holiday Market. According to the City of Bloomington, the 20th Anniversary of the Holiday Market will take place on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 401 N. Morton St. in Bloomington. City officials reminded those planning to attend the event that admission is free, and parking will be free all weekend.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
WANE-TV

Indiana man dies in tree stand accident

SCOTT COUNTY, Ind (WEHT) – Indiana Conservation Officers are investigating a fatal tree stand fall that occurred Tuesday in Scott County. According to a release from DNR, Donald Cass, 94, of Scottsburg, was deer hunting from a homemade elevated stand when it collapsed. Officials say Cass was not wearing a full body safety harness and the reason for the collapse is unknown at this time.
SCOTT COUNTY, IN
Outsider.com

Indiana Hunter Killed After Tree Stand Collapses

Indiana officials said a man has died in a hunting accident in the state’s Scott County. Indiana Conservation officers said on Tuesday first responders went to the scene near Taylor Road near Scottsburg. According to reports, 94-year-old Donald Cass was deer hunting from a homemade tree stand when it fell. Authorities say he wasn’t wearing a full-body safety harness at the time of the collapse.
SCOTTSBURG, IN
103GBF

Drive Through Christmas Lights, Visit Kangaroos, & Feed Giraffes in Southern Indiana

If you love Christmas light displays and wildlife, one Southern Indiana park might need to be added to your holiday bucket list. Wilstem Wildlife Park in French Lick is a fantastic place for families to visit. Located in French Lick, Indiana, Wilstem offers so many cool adventures including drive-thru safaris where you can encounter over 50 species of animals, ziplining, horseback riding, lodging, and a variety of interactive animal encounters such as elephants, sloths, kangaroos, giraffes, and grizzlies! You'll find yourself amazed by everything you come across at the ranch, and they always add fun events throughout the year. One event they have coming up this holiday season might be perfect for your entire family.
FRENCH LICK, IN
The Herald-Times

The Herald-Times

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
544K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Bloomington, IN from The Herald-Times.

 http://heraldtimesonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy